EMX Settles Barrick Litigation

Vancouver, February 18, 2022 - EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: EMX) (TSXV: EMX) (FSE: 6E9) (the "Company", or "EMX") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bullion Monarch Mining Inc., ("Bullion") has reached a settlement with Barrick Gold Corp. ("Barrick") and Barrick affiliates and subsidiaries ("Barrick Entities") with respect to Bullion's claim of non-payment of royalties by the Barrick Entities to Bullion on production from properties in the Carlin trend, Nevada. Bullion initiated litigation in 2008, before EMX acquired Bullion in 2012. Pursuant to the settlement, Barrick will pay Bullion US$ 25 million, of which US$ 6.175 million is owed as payment of the contingency fee to Bullion's Reno, Nevada lawyers. The settlement of the lawsuit does not affect our 1% gross smelter return royalty from portions of Nevada Gold Mine's Leeville, Turf and other underground gold mining operations, which will continue to be paid.

About EMX. EMX is a precious, base and battery metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the NYSE American Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EMX", as well as on the Frankfurt exchange under the symbol "6E9". Please see www.EMXroyalty.com for more information.

