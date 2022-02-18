Brixton Metals Retains Soar Financial Partners

VANCOUVER, Feb. 18, 2022 - Brixton Metals Corp. (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce that Soar Financial Partners (a brand of NorthStar Communications GmbH) ("Soar") has been retained to enhance public relations activities pursuant to an agreement ‎entered into between the Company and Soar dated February 15, 2022 (the ‎‎"Public Relations Agreement"), subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V")‎. Soar will focus on communicating the Company's plans to the financial community primarily in Europe, including existing and potential investors, journalists and other members of the media in order to keep them informed on Brixton's activities and also to introduce the Company where applicable.

Soar is an international provider of public relations and investor relations services with offices in Frankfurt, Germany and Vancouver, Canada. The team conducts multi-national road shows, on- and offline conferences, webinars and live interviews on leading social media platforms, as well as other services to companies primarily in the mining space.

The Public Relations Agreement has an initial term of six months ‎unless ‎terminated by either party on 30 days written notice. Pursuant to the Public Relations ‎Agreement, Brixton ‎will pay Soar a base fee of €5,000 payable on the first of each month, plus ‎reasonable ‎out-of-pocket expenses. ‎

Subject to the policies of the TSX-V and the terms and conditions of ‎the Company's ‎stock option plan, the Company plans to grant 500,000 options ‎to ‎purchase common shares of the Company (the "Options") as part consideration for ‎its services under ‎the Public Relations Agreement. The exercise price and date of grant will be determined prior to or in conjunction with the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on April 6, 2022.

Soar does not currently own any shares of the Company or have any other direct or ‎indirect interest in ‎the Company. The fees paid by the Company to Soar under the ‎Public Relations Agreement are for ‎services only.‎

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its gold, copper and silver projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver and the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NWBC with a combined total of 3600sqkm of mineral tenure, the past producing Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt brownfield projects in Ontario and the past producing advanced stage Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project in NW Montana, USA. Brixton Metals Corp. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB and in the USA OTCQB market under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

