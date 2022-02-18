York Harbour Metals Appoints Mr. Leo Power to the Board of Directors and Confirms Date of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, February 18th, 2022 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (formerly Phoenix Gold Resources and TSXV:PXA) (the "Company" or "York Harbour Metals") (TSXV:YORK) (OTC:PGRCF) (Frankfurt:5DE0) announces the appointment of Mr. Leo Patrick Power to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Power commented "I look forward to working with the excellent team of experienced mining and business professionals at York Harbour Metals. I'm excited to assist in advancing the Company's portfolio of exploration properties including the emerging high-grade, large-scale Copper-Zinc-Silver-Cobalt discovery in Western Newfoundland and Labrador. The historic York Harbour copper mine first produced in 1897 and today the former mine area forms part of York Harbour Metals' exploration property."

The Fraser Institute's 2020 Annual Survey of Mining Companies ranked Newfoundland and Labrador as the 3rd best mining jurisdiction in Canada and 8th best in the world in terms of "Overall Investment Attractiveness Index"- York Harbour Metals is well positioned to advance its project in a mining friendly province.

The Company also wishes to announce that it will hold its annual general and special meeting of shareholders on April 14, 2022 (the "Meeting") for its customary annual business. The record date for the shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting has been set as at the close of business on March 15, 2022. Further details and items of business for the Meeting will be described in the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular in respect of the Meeting to be delivered to shareholders and posted under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

The Company has accepted the resignation of Mr. Walter Davidson as a director of York Harbour Metals. The Company thanks Mr. Davidson for his valuable service and wishes him every success in his future endeavors.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV:YORK) (OTCPK: PGRCF) (Frankfurt: 5DE0) is an exploration and development company focused on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, a mineral property located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company plans to continue drilling the 11 known mineralized zones and test other new massive sulphide targets, like the No 4 Brook showing, while focusing on gaining access to the 400-level and Sea Level adits.

