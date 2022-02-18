Gold State Resources Inc. Announces Warrants Amendments - Clarification

Vancouver, Feb. 18, 2022 - Gold State Resources Inc. (formerly Cyon Exploration Ltd.) ("Gold State" or the "Company") (TSXV:GOST) | (OTC:CYNXF) | (FSE:C2YD) announces that, further to its news release of February 16, 2022, it wishes to clarify the terms of warrant amendments. The Company intends to amend the exercise price of 18,085,000 outstanding share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant") such that the Warrants will have an exercise price of $0.05 and be subject to the Acceleration Clause described below. The Warrants were issued on September 21, 2020, pursuant to a private placement of units ("Units") at $0.10 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share ("Share") and one Warrant exercisable at $0.15 per Share until September 21, 2023.

The Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry provision such that if, for any 10 consecutive trading days (the "Premium Trading Days") during the unexpired term of the Warrants, the closing price of the Shares exceeds $0.063, the exercise date will be accelerated to thirty (30) calendar days (the "Acceleration Clause"). The activation of the Acceleration Clause will be announced by press release and the 30?day period will commence 7 days after the last Premium Trading Day.

The expiration date and other terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged.

The amendment is subject to acceptance by the warrant holders and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Gold State

Gold State is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North and South America. The Company is currently focused on its Black Rock Canyon gold property that is favorably located within the Cortez gold trend of the Battle Mountain-Eureka belt, a productive and rapidly growing gold mining district in Nevada, as well as its newly acquired Jumping Jack gold property located in the Moors Creek mining district of Nye County, Nevada, approximately 55 miles north of Tonopah. The Jumping Jack Property is situated along the eastern margin of the Walker Lane Gold Trend, ten miles north of Kinross Gold Corporation's well-known Round Mountain Gold Mine, and is five miles north of the nearest Round Mountain open pit.

Gold State Resources Inc.

Per: "Brian Thurston"

Brian Thurston

President and CEO

Tel: +1 778 928-6565

