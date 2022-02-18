Results of Cadillac Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, February 18, 2022 - Cadillac Ventures Inc. ("Cadillac" or the "Company") (TSXV:CDC) announces that that its Annual General Meeting was held on February 11th in Toronto. All Existing Directors were re-elected. One new Director, Giacomo Grassi, was elected and all Resolutions proposed for the meeting were passed.

A Cease Trade Order was issued against the company by the Ontario Securities Commission on October 4th, 2021, for failure to file its Audited Financial Statements as required for the year ending May 31, 2021. The order remains in place. However, the Company is working with its auditors to complete the filing.

Following the Amalgamation with KFG Resources, Cadillac has interest in, and receives income from, oil production in 12 wells located in Adams and Jefferson counties Mississippi. Cadillac is evaluating other opportunities which will be pursued once the Cease Trade Order has been lifted.

Cadillac has engaged a website creator to restructure its website, anticipating a resumption in trading of the company's share following all regulatory approvals.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as the following: "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "assumes", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements also include reference to events or conditions that will, would, may, could or should occur, including, without limitation, statements and expectations. These forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while based on Cadillac's respective expectations and considered reasonable at the time they were made, are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including those described in Cadillac's respective public disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Unless required by law, Cadillac does not intend to, or assume any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please visit Cadillac's website www.cadillacventures.com, or contact Norman Brewster, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 905-837-2000.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

SOURCE: Cadillac Ventures Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/689539/Results-of-Cadillac-Annual-General-Meeting