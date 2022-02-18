Cameco Provides Updated Date for Q1 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) will issue its first quarter results before markets open on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Cameco invites investors and the media to join its first quarter conference call with the company's senior executives on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.

Cameco will discuss trends in the market and the execution of its strategy before opening the call to questions from investors and the media.

To join the call, please dial 800-319-4610 (Canada and US toll-free) or 604-638-5340. An operator will put your call through. The slides and a live webcast of the conference call will be available from a link at cameco.com.

A recorded version of the proceedings will be available on our website shortly after the call, and on post view until midnight, Eastern, June 5, 2022, by calling 800-319-6413 (Canada and US toll-free) or 604-638-9010 (Passcode 8606).

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Contact

Investor inquiries:

Rachelle Girard

306-956-6403

rachelle_girard@cameco.com

Media inquiries:

Jeff Hryhoriw

306-385-5221

jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com