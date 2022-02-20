Nova Minerals Limited: Appointment of Mr Craig Bentley as Non-Executive Director

Melbourne, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Craig Bentley to the Board, as Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.Mr Bentley holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Administration degree, majoring in accountancy and commercial law. Mr Bentley held positions at Ernst and Young and worked internationally, including on the audit of the Bank of America and a special audit for an insurance company prior to IPO listing in the USA amongst others. In addition, he has held senior roles in multinational private enterprises. As part of his role with Nova, Mr Bentley will also be tasked with compliance and risk management, as well as assisting with the company's strategy during Nova's forecasted rapid growth period.Nova Minerals chief executive, Mr Christopher Gerteisen, said, "We are delighted to welcome Mr Craig Bentley to the Board of Nova. Mr Bentley's extensive and successful track record in compliance, risk management, and finance functions, including planning/forecasting, commercial negotiations, due diligence and the establishment and management of finance departments across international borders will be of tremendous value as we continue on executing our strategy across our fast developing and growing asset base."Mr Bentley will join Nova as an independent director and will be considered for election as a non-executive director at Annual General Meeting 2022.





Nova Minerals Ltd.'s (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) vision is to develop North America's next major gold trend. The company is focused on exploration in Alaska's prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a 220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine and Kinross Gold Corp.'s Fort Knox Gold Mine. The company's flagship Estelle Project has a current total estimated JORC gold resource of 9.6Moz (3Moz Indicated and 6.6Moz Inferred). Estelle is a 45km long string of 15 identified gold prospects bracketed by the Korbel deposit in the north and the RPM deposit in the south. These two deposits are currently host to extensive exploration programs.



Additionally, Nova has an indirect interest in the Canadian Thompson Brothers Lithium Project through a substantial stake in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) and holds a 12.99% interest in Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR), a gold exploration company based in Western Australia.





Nova Minerals Ltd. P: +61-3-9614-0600 F: +61-3-9614-0550 WWW: novaminerals.com.au