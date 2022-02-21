Ready Set Gold Establishes Strategic Advisory Committee, Appoints Strategic Advisor, Consultant and Divests of the Emmons Peak Project

Vancouver, February 21, 2022 - Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC PINK: RDYFF) ("Ready Set Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Board of Directors has established a Strategic Advisory Committee and appointed Mark Smethurst, a director who has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors effective February 17, 2021.

The Company has also entered into a Consulting Agreement with Bill Yeomans, P.Geo. to act as the Company's Qualified Person and provide consulting advice on the Company's projects. The Company has granted 250,000 stock options to Mr. Yeomans, at an exercise of $0.155 per share. The Options will be exercisable for a period of five years and will vest monthly for a period of one year.

The Company further announces that it will be divesting its remaining interest in the Emmons Peak Project.

"After the untimely passing of our VP of Exploration in the fall and my subsequent appointment in January, we've moved to rebuild our team of geologists. The first appointment of our new QP, Mr. Yeomans is a very positive step for us, and we are working to secure more appointments to round out the team. After I've had the opportunity to assess the status of the claims that were commonly referred to by the Company as Emmons Peak, it was prudent that we drop the remaining claims. I'm looking forward to communicating a renewed vision for our Northshore and Hemlo Eastern Flanks projects in the coming weeks and months. We are making quick progress and I expect to regularly communicate with shareholders our plans," CEO, Alex McAulay stated. "I would also really like to thank Mark Smethurst for his time served as a director as he assisted in navigating challenges after our VP passed. I'm looking forward to engaging with Mark in his capacity as a Strategic Advisor."

Bill Yeomans bio

Mr. Yeomans obtained his HBSc in Geological Sciences from Queen's University in 1982. He is a gold exploration professional more than 20 years experience at the VP, President and Board of Directors level, providing leadership to exploration teams and delivering value in greenfield and brownfield environments through discoveries resulting with significant NI 43-101 compliant gold resources throughout the Americas. Board level experiences includes delivering professional presentations, member of audit and safety review committees, and has acted as the Q.P. for numerous press releases for several junior mining companies. He is currently on the Board of Directors for Inomin Mines Inc. and a past board member for Damara Gold Corp. As President of Yeomans Geological Inc., he has consulted to IAMGOLD, identifying acquisition opportunities across Canada and Alaska. Other clients include Dundee Precious Metals Inc. as well as Fortune Bay Corp., where he was part of a business development team evaluating and recommending advanced gold projects throughout the Americas. As one of the founders of Western Canada Greenfield's Group, he staked a portfolio of gold projects that was sold to Sable Resources Inc. He is an active P.Geo. with APEGBC, a member of the SEG, and a registered member of the Kijicho Manito Madaouskarini Algonquin First Nation of Ontario.

About Ready Set Gold Corporation

Ready Set Gold Corp. is a precious metals exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under symbol RDY and the Boerse Frankfurt Exchange as 0MZ. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Northshore Gold Project, located in the Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt near Thunder Bay, Ontario which is prospective for gold and silver mineralization. The Company also owns a 100% interest in two separate claim blocks totaling 4,453 hectares known as the Hemlo Eastern Flanks Project.

