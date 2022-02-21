Director Dealings & PDMR Notification

Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS, (TSXV:ALTS), (OTC:ALTUF) announces that it was informed on 18 February 2022 of the following director share dealings:

On 18 February 2022, Steven Poulton (Chief Executive Officer and Director) purchased 75,795 Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 57.91p per share, for a total purchase value of £43,889.

Following the transactions as described above:

Mr Poulton's, and persons' closely associated with Mr Poulton, total shareholding has increased to 6,600,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 5.63% of the Company's outstanding issued Ordinary Share capital.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the PDMR / person closely associated a) Name Steven Poulton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer & Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Altus Strategies Plc b) LEI 2138001P93D9LMFIUA28 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each b) Identification code GB00BJ9TYB96 c) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Purchases Price (p) Volume 55.90 30,795 57.95 5,000 58.90 10,000 58.95 5,000 59.90 10,000 57.50 2,000 60.00 13,000 e) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 75,795 Ordinary Shares Price 57.91p (purchase) f) Date of the transactions 18 February 2022 g) Place of the transactions AIM

Altus Strategies Plc Steven Poulton, Chief Executive Tel:+44 (0) 1235 511 767 E-mail: info@altus-strategies.com SP Angel (Nominated Adviser) Richard Morrison / Adam Cowl Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 SP Angel (Broker) Grant Barker / Richard Parlons Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471 Shard Capital (Broker) Isabella Pierre / Damon Heath Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9927 Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR & IR) Charles Goodwin / Henry Wilkinson Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512 E-mail: altus@yellowjerseypr.com

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries in Africa and acquiring royalties globally through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organisation of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR. Upon publication of this announcement, the inside information is now considered to be in the public domain for the purposes of MAR.

**END**

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.