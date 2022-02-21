Menü Artikel
Director Dealings & PDMR Notification

15:00 Uhr  |  The Newswire

Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS, (TSXV:ALTS), (OTC:ALTUF) announces that it was informed on 18 February 2022 of the following director share dealings:

  • On 18 February 2022, Steven Poulton (Chief Executive Officer and Director) purchased 75,795 Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 57.91p per share, for a total purchase value of £43,889.

Following the transactions as described above:

  • Mr Poulton's, and persons' closely associated with Mr Poulton, total shareholding has increased to 6,600,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 5.63% of the Company's outstanding issued Ordinary Share capital.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the PDMR / person closely associated

a)

Name

Steven Poulton

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Executive Officer & Director

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Altus Strategies Plc

b)

LEI

2138001P93D9LMFIUA28

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BJ9TYB96

c)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Purchases

Price (p)

Volume

55.90

30,795

57.95

5,000

58.90

10,000

58.95

5,000

59.90

10,000

57.50

2,000

60.00

13,000

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

75,795 Ordinary Shares

Price

57.91p (purchase)

f)

Date of the transactions

18 February 2022

g)

Place of the transactions

AIM

Altus Strategies Plc

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive

Tel:+44 (0) 1235 511 767

E-mail: info@altus-strategies.com

SP Angel (Nominated Adviser)

Richard Morrison / Adam Cowl

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

SP Angel (Broker)

Grant Barker / Richard Parlons

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471

Shard Capital (Broker)

Isabella Pierre / Damon Heath

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9927

Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR & IR)

Charles Goodwin / Henry Wilkinson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512

E-mail: altus@yellowjerseypr.com

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries in Africa and acquiring royalties globally through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organisation of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR. Upon publication of this announcement, the inside information is now considered to be in the public domain for the purposes of MAR.

**END**

