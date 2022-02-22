Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2021 Results

Record annual revenue and 2nd highest cash flow from operations and free cash flow

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial and operating results.

ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS

Operational

Produced 12.9 million silver ounces and 201,327 gold ounces, meeting production and cost guidance.

Developed the Underhand Closed Bench (UCB) mining method at Lucky Friday, which contributed to the 75% increase in silver production and showed improvements in managing seismicity.

Casa Berardi achieved record throughput and recoveries improved by 4%, producing 134,511 gold ounces.

Second highest reserves for both silver and gold in Company history.

Financial

Record sales of $807.5 million with net income of $35.1 million.

Record Adjusted EBITDA of $278.8 million. 1

Second highest cash flow from operations of $220.3 million and free cash flow of $111.3 million.

Record exploration and pre-development expenditures of $47.9 million.

Returned $20.7 million, or 19%, of free cash flow to our common and preferred shareholders through dividends.

Environmental, Social, Governance

Strong safety performance with an All-Injury Frequency Rate of 1.45, 40% below the U.S. average.

Net neutral for scope 1 & 2 emissions with only 76,000 tonnes that were offset by carbon credits.

Successfully managed the impacts of COVID-19.

"2021 was an outstanding year for Hecla as we generated record revenues and adjusted EBITDA resulting in the second highest free cash flow in our 130-year history," said Phillips S. Baker Jr., President and CEO. "The year also positions Hecla for future success with our exploration program delivering our highest silver reserves in more than 20 years and the Lucky Friday's establishment of a new, innovative mining method that should be both safer and more productive. This method, which we call the Underhand Closed Bench method will allow the Lucky Friday to increase projected production in 2022 by almost a million silver ounces over 2021, which was a million and half more than 2020."

Baker continued, "Since Hecla is not only the largest producer of silver in the United States but also has the largest silver reserve base in the U.S., our stakeholders are uniquely positioned to benefit from the growing demand for silver in the transition to clean energy."

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

In Thousands unless stated otherwise 4Q-2021 3Q-2021 2Q-2021 1Q-2021 4Q-2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 FINANCIAL AND PRODUCTION SUMMARY Sales $ 185,078 $ 193,560 $ 217,983 $ 210,852 $ 188,890 $ 807,473 $ 691,873 Cost of Sales* $ 131,837 $ 158,332 $ 156,052 $ 143,451 $ 137,978 $ 589,672 $ 530,773 Gross profit $ 53,241 $ 35,228 $ 61,931 $ 67,401 $ 50,912 $ 217,801 $ 161,100 Income (loss) applicable to common stockholders $ 11,737 $ (1,117 ) $ 2,610 $ 21,313 $ 2,967 $ 34,543 $ (10,009 ) Basic income (loss) per common share (in dollars) $ 0.02 $ - $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.06 $ (0.02 ) Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 58,249 $ 49,414 $ 84,507 $ 86,610 $ 57,773 $ 278,780 $ 230,684 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA1 1.1 1.7 Cash provided by operating activities $ 53,355 $ 42,742 $ 86,304 $ 37,936 $ 64,901 $ 220,337 $ 180,793 Capital expenditures $ (28,838 ) $ (26,899 ) $ (31,898 ) $ (21,413 ) $ (36,634 ) $ (109,048 ) $ (91,016 ) Free Cash Flow 2 $ 24,517 $ 15,843 $ 54,406 $ 16,523 $ 28,267 $ 111,289 $ 89,777 Silver ounces produced 3,226,927 2,676,084 3,524,783 3,459,446 3,352,336 12,887,240 13,542,957 Silver payable ounces sold 2,606,622 2,581,690 3,415,464 3,030,026 3,227,951 11,633,802 12,305,917 Gold ounces produced 47,977 42,207 59,139 52,004 49,014 201,327 208,962 Gold payable ounces sold 44,156 53,000 47,168 57,286 $ 43.144 201,610 202,694

*Cost of sales is comprised of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization referred to herein as "cost of sales".

Consolidated silver cost of sales for 2021 were $310.9 million; cash cost and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per silver ounce, after by-product credits, for the year were $1.37 and $9.19, respectively.3,4 The year over year decrease in cash cost and AISC per silver ounce (each after by-product credits) was due to higher silver production and by-product credits as well as lower treatment charges, partially offset by higher operating costs and additional sustaining capital.3,4 Consolidated gold cost of sales for the year were $278.8 million, cash cost and AISC per gold ounce (each after by-product credits), were $1,127 and $1,374, respectively.3,4 The year over year increase in cash cost was due to higher production costs partially offset by higher gold production with AISC also impacted by lower sustaining capital.

Income applicable to common stockholders increased in the fourth quarter 2021 over the third quarter due to:

Gross profit increased by 51% due primarily to increased production at all three operations.

Exploration and pre-development expense decreased by $4.2 million due to third-party assays being delayed and the completion of seasonal exploration programs in the prior quarter.

Increase in benefit from income and mining taxes of $21.1 million due to a partial release of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance.

Partially offsetting these increases are realized and unrealized losses on derivatives of $25.1 million compared to a third quarter gain of $9.3 million.

Income applicable to common stockholders increased in 2021 over 2020 due to:

Gross profit increased by 35% due to higher metal prices and a full year of production at Lucky Friday.

Lower interest expense by $7.6 million as a result of the revolving credit facility being undrawn in 2021 and 2020 debt refinancing expenses.

Income tax benefits of $29.6 million, compared to the 2020 provision of $8.2 million through the use of tax loss carryforwards and a partial release of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance.

The above items were partially offset by:

Increase in exploration and pre-development expense of $29.6 million.

Combined realized and unrealized losses on derivatives and investments of $35.8 million in 2021, compared to a loss of $11.8 million in 2020.

Provision for closed operations and environmental matters of $14.6 million, an increase of $10.6 million over 2020 primarily due to a $6.5 million lawsuit settlement payment for a 1989 indemnification agreement and a $5.0 million increase for estimated reclamation costs at two closed sites.

Cash provided by operating activities increased $39.5 million year over year and $10.6 million in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2021 due to increased gross margin, partially offset by unfavorable working capital changes. The yearly increase was also impacted by higher exploration and pre-development spending, which declined quarter over quarter due to seasonal variances.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $8.8 million in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2021, and was $278.8 million for the full-year 2021, an increase of $48.1 million over 2020, due to higher sales margins partially offset by higher exploration and pre-development spending.1

Fourth quarter capital expenditures totaled $28.8 million, including $9.5 million at Greens Creek, $9.5 million at Casa Berardi, and $9.1 million at Lucky Friday. Capital expenditures for the year 2021 totaled $109.0 million compared to $91.0 million in 2020.

Forward Sales Contracts for Base Metals and Foreign Currency

The Company uses financially settled forward sales contracts to manage exposures to changes in prices of zinc and lead. At December 31, 2021, the Company had contracts covering approximately 62% of the forecasted payable zinc production (through 2024) at an average price of $1.29 per pound, and 49% of the forecasted payable lead production (through 2024) at an average price of $0.99 per pound. Effective November 1, 2021, the Company elected to apply hedge accounting for all then open and future financially settled forward sales contracts, which will reduce income statement volatility for unrealized gains and losses on open positions.

The Company also enters into foreign exchange forward contracts to buy Canadian dollars. At December 31, 2021, the Company had hedged approximately 76% of forecasted Canadian dollar direct production costs for 2022 at an average CAD/USD rate of 1.30, 51% for 2023 at 1.30, 18% for 2024 at 1.31, and 5% for 2025 at 1.28. The Company has also hedged approximately 34% of capital costs for 2022 at 1.29.

OPERATIONS OVERVIEW

Greens Creek Mine - Alaska

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton 4Q-2021 3Q-2021 2Q-2021 1Q-2021 4Q-2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 GREENS CREEK Tons of ore processed 221,814 211,142 214,931 194,080 189,092 841,967 818,408 Total production cost per ton $ 174.55 $ 181.60 $ 171.13 $ 182.61 $ 195.02 $ 177.30 $ 179.37 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 12.60 11.14 14.52 16.01 15.17 13.51 15.65 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 0.07 0.07 0.08 0.09 0.07 0.08 0.08 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 2.61 2.68 3.14 3.06 2.84 2.87 3.13 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 6.28 7.05 7.57 7.62 6.96 7.11 7.58 Silver produced (oz.) 2,262,635 1,837,270 2,558,447 2,584,870 2,330,664 9,243,222 10,494,726 Gold produced (oz.) 10,229 9,734 12,859 13,266 10,276 46,088 48,491 Lead produced (tons) 4,731 4,591 5,627 4,924 4,404 19,873 21,400 Zinc produced (tons) 12,457 13,227 14,610 13,354 11,956 53,648 56,814 Sales $ 87,865 $ 84,806 $ 113,763 $ 98,409 $ 95,602 $ 384,843 $ 327,820 Cost of sales $ (49,252 ) $ (55,193 ) $ (55,488 ) $ (53,180 ) $ (57,252 ) $ (213,113 ) $ (210,748 ) Gross profit $ 38,613 $ 29,613 $ 58,275 $ 45,229 $ 38,350 $ 171,730 $ 117,072 Cash flow from operations $ 51,328 $ 43,098 $ 69,821 $ 44,468 $ 58,268 $ 208,715 $ 176,975 Capital expenditures $ (9,544 ) $ (6,228 ) $ (6,339 ) $ (1,772 ) $ (7,155 ) $ (23,883 ) $ (19,685 ) Free cash flow $ 41,784 $ 36,870 $ 63,482 $ 42,696 $ 51,113 $ 184,832 $ 157,290

Cost of sales in 2021 increased to $213.1 million compared to $210.7 million in 2020 due to higher mining costs, as lower capitalized development footage resulted in an increased portion of costs allocated to production, and higher concentrate freight costs, as rates increased due to market conditions. Cash cost and AISC per silver ounce (each after by-product credits) were $(0.65) and $3.19, respectively, decreasing year over year due to higher by-product credits and lower treatment costs. 3,4

Lucky Friday Mine - Idaho

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton 4Q-2021 3Q-2021 2Q-2021 1Q-2021 4Q-2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 LUCKY FRIDAY Tons of ore processed 80,097 78,227 82,442 81,071 69,257 321,837 179,208 Total production cost per ton $ 198.83 $ 190.66 $ 199.48 $ 181.28 $ 213.82 $ 191.50 $ 251.49 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 12.54 11.21 11.60 11.18 12.53 11.64 11.85 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 8.11 7.22 7.55 7.51 7.74 7.60 7.49 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 3.33 3.30 3.44 3.70 3.85 3.44 3.88 Silver produced (oz.) 955,401 831,532 913,294 863,901 830,200 3,564,128 2,031,874 Lead produced (tons) 6,131 5,313 5,913 5,780 5,103 23,137 12,727 Zinc produced (tons) 2,296 2,319 2,601 2,753 2,457 9,969 6,298 Sales $ 32,938 $ 29,783 $ 39,645 $ 29,122 $ 27,928 $ 131,488 $ 63,025 Cost of sales $ (23,251 ) $ (23,591 ) $ (27,901 ) $ (22,795 ) $ (20,919 ) $ (97,538 ) $ (56,706 ) Gross profit $ 9,687 $ 6,192 $ 11,744 $ 6,327 $ 7,009 $ 33,950 $ 6,319 Cash flow from operations $ 16,953 $ 15,017 $ 19,681 $ 10,943 $ 7,217 $ 62,594 $ (870 ) Capital expenditures $ (9,109 ) $ (9,133 ) $ (5,731 ) $ (5,912 ) $ (11,148 ) $ (29,885 ) $ (25,776 ) Free cash flow $ 7,844 $ 5,884 $ 13,950 $ 5,031 $ (3,931 ) $ 32,709 $ (26,646 )

Cost of sales in 2021 increased to $97.5 million compared to $56.7 million in 2020 reflecting a full year of production following the strike ending in 2020. Cash cost and AISC per silver ounce (each after by-product credits) were $6.60 and $14.34, respectively, decreasing year over year due to higher production and by-product credits partially offset by higher costs. 3,4

In 2021, we tested and implemented the UCB mining method. The UCB method is a new, productive mining method developed by Hecla in an effort to proactively control fault-slip seismicity in deep, high-stress, narrow-vein mining. The method uses bench drilling and blasting methods to fragment significant vertical and lateral extents of the vein beneath a top cut taken along the strike of the vein and under engineered backfill. The method is accomplished without the use of drop raises or lower mucking drives which may result in local stress concentrations and increased exposure to seismic events. Large blasts using up to 35,000 lbs. of pumped emulsion and programmable electronic detonators fragment up to 350 feet of strike length to a depth of approximately 30 feet. These large blasts proactively induce fault-slip seismicity at the time of the blast and shortly after it. This blasted corridor is then mined underhand for two cuts. As these cuts are mined, little to no blasting is done to advance them. Dilution is controlled by supporting the hanging wall and footwall as the mining progresses through the blasted ore. The entire cycle repeats and stoping advances downdip, under fill, and in a de-stressed zone. The method allows for greater control of fault-slip seismic events, significantly improving safety. In addition, a notable productivity increase has been achieved by reducing seismic delays and utilizing bulk mining techniques. In 2021, 86% of the tons mined were produced through the UCB method.

Casa Berardi - Quebec

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton 4Q-2021 3Q-2021 2Q-2021 1Q-2021 4Q-2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 CASA BERARDI Tons of ore processed - underground 161,355 167,435 178,908 186,919 185,335 694,617 658,271 Tons of ore processed - surface pit 225,662 230,708 195,775 181,484 197,646 833,629 625,430 Tons of ore processed - total 387,017 398,143 374,683 368,403 382,981 1,528,246 1,283,701 Surface tons mined - ore and waste 1,507,457 1,483,231 2,033,403 1,991,087 1,493,706 7,015,178 5,559,302 Total production cost per ton $ 108.82 $ 86.95 $ 99.36 $ 99.67 $ 98.33 $ 98.60 $ 105.71 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - underground 0.165 0.155 0.148 0.147 0.147 0.161 0.136 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - surface pit 0.072 0.037 0.055 0.048 0.052 0.056 0.051 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - combined 0.110 0.087 0.100 0.120 0.123 0.104 0.117 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.04 0.03 0.03 0.02 Gold produced (oz.) - underground 22,910 24,170 23,441 27,569 27,261 98,090 89,521 Gold produced (oz.) - surface pit 14,356 5,552 7,892 8,621 10,319 36,421 31,971 Total Gold produced (oz.) 37,266 29,722 31,333 36,190 37,580 134,511 121,492 Total Silver produced (oz.) 7,967 7,012 7,917 10,675 8,858 33,571 24,142 Sales $ 60,054 $ 56,065 $ 56,122 $ 72,911 $ 59,493 $ 245,152 $ 209,224 Cost of sales $ (57,069 ) $ (58,164 ) $ (54,669 ) $ (59,927 ) $ (53,521 ) $ (229,829 ) $ (194,414 ) Gross profit (loss) $ 2,985 $ (2,099 ) $ 1,453 $ 12,984 $ 5,972 $ 15,323 $ 14,810 Cash flow from operations $ 12,153 $ 21,440 $ 17,495 $ 32,229 $ 25,696 $ 83,317 $ 88,066 Capital expenditures $ (9,537 ) $ (11,488 ) $ (14,745 ) $ (13,847 ) $ (16,427 ) $ (49,617 ) $ (40,840 ) Free cash flow $ 2,616 $ 9,952 $ 2,750 $ 18,382 $ 9,269 $ 33,700 $ 47,226

Full-year 2021 cost of sales was $229.8 million, cash cost and AISC per ounce, after by-product credits, were $1,125 and $1,399 respectively.3,4 Year over year decline in cash cost and AISC per ounce was due to higher gold production in 2021; AISC per ounce was also impacted by lower sustaining capital, partially offset by higher exploration spending. 3,4

Nevada Operations

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton 4Q-2021 3Q-2021 2Q-2021 1Q-2021 4Q-2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 NEVADA OPERATIONS Tons of ore processed 2,185 11,953 38,947 16,459 - 69,544 27,984 Total production cost per ton $ 200.72 $ 374.46 $ 161.50 $ 360.72 $ - $ 132.64 $ 892.09 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 0.226 0.234 0.41 0.185 - 0.321 1.232 Silver produced (oz.) 924 270 45,125 - - 46,319 37,443 Gold produced (oz.) 482 2,751 14,947 2,548 - 20,728 31,756 Cash flow from operations $ (2,060 ) $ 19,163 $ (573 ) $ 855 $ 1,897 $ 17,385 $ 13,696 Capital additions $ (277 ) $ (29 ) $ (5,075 ) $ (89 ) $ (2,154 ) $ (5,470 ) $ (4,003 ) Free cash flow $ (2,337 ) $ 19,134 $ (5,648 ) $ 766 $ (257 ) $ 11,915 $ 9,693

2021 production and revenue was generated from processing previously stockpiled ore at third-party processing facilities. Exploration activities at Midas and development of a decline to the Hatter Graben area at Hollister are ongoing, with underground exploration drilling of Hatter Graben commencing from available platforms in the fourth quarter of 2021.

EXPLORATION AND PRE-DEVELOPMENT

Exploration and pre-development expenses totaled $12.9 million for the fourth quarter and $47.9 million for the full year (a Company record), an increase of $29.6 million compared to 2020.

For the year ended 2021, the Company reported the second highest silver and gold reserves at 200 million ounces and 2.7 million ounces, respectively. Silver reserves increased 6% year over year with Greens Creek increasing reserves by 12% to 125 million ounces, the second highest in the mine's history since 2002. Silver and gold inferred resources increased by 8% and 2%, respectively. A breakdown of the Company's reserves and resources is located in Table A at the end of this news release.

For further details on the Company's 2021 exploration and pre-development program and 2022 planned expenditures as well as reserves and resources at year-end 2021, please refer to the news release entitled "Hecla Reports 2nd Highest Silver Reserves in Company History" released on February 17, 2022.

2022 ESTIMATES5

The Company is providing a three-year production outlook and estimates of costs, capital and exploration and pre-development expenses for 2022. Cost guidance includes planned COVID-19 management costs and 5% inflation, which is being experienced throughout the industry. The guidance below excludes any unforeseen disruptions related to COVID-19 and its variants.

2022 Production Outlook

Silver Production

(Moz) Gold Production

(Koz) Silver Equivalent

(Moz) Gold Equivalent

(Koz) Greens Creek * 8.6 - 8.9 40 - 43 20.7 - 21.2 268 - 275 Lucky Friday * 4.3 - 4.6 N/A 8.9 - 9.3 116 - 120 Casa Berardi N/A 125 - 132 9.7 - 10.2 125 - 132 2022 Total 12.9 - 13.5 165 - 175 39.3 - 40.7 509 - 527 2023 Total 13.5 - 14.5 175 - 185 40.7 - 42.5 527 - 550 2024 Total 14.5 - 15.1 185 - 195 42.5 - 43.8 550 - 567 *Equivalent ounces include lead and zinc production

2022 Cost Outlook

Costs of Sales

(million) Cash cost, after by-product

credits, per

silver/gold ounce3 AISC, after by-product

credits, per produced

silver/gold ounce4 Greens Creek $230 $0.75 - $2.50 $6.50 - $8.50 Lucky Friday $115 $0.75 - $2.00 $7.25 - $9.25 Total Silver $345 $0.75 - $2.50 $9.75 - $11.75 Casa Berardi (Total Gold) $210 $1,175 - $1,325 $1,450 - $1,600

2022 Capital and Exploration Outlook

Capital expenditures $135 million Exploration and Pre-development expenditures $45 million

DIVIDENDS

Common Stock

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.00625 per share of common stock, consisting of $0.00375 per share for the minimum dividend component and $0.0025 per share for the silver-linked component. The common stock dividend is payable on or about March 18, 2022, to stockholders of record on March 9, 2022. The realized silver price was $23.49 in the fourth quarter satisfying the criterion for the silver-linked component under the Company's common stock dividend policy.

Preferred Stock

The Board of Directors elected to declare a quarterly cash dividend of $0.875 per share of preferred stock, payable on or about April 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on March 15, 2022.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

A conference call and webcast will be held Tuesday, February 22, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. We recommend that you dial in at least 10 minutes before the call commencement. You may join the conference call by dialing toll-free 1-833-350-1380 or for international dialing 1-647-689-6934. The Participant Code is 3975176 and must be provided when dialing in. Hecla's live and archived webcast can be accessed at www.hecla-mining.com under Investors.

VIRTUAL INVESTOR EVENT

Hecla will be holding a Virtual Investor Event on Tuesday, February 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Hecla invites shareholders, investors, and other interested parties to schedule a personal, 30-minute virtual meeting (video or telephone) with a member of senior management to discuss Exploration, Operations, or general matters. Click on the link below to schedule a call (or copy and paste the link into your web browser.). You can select a topic once you have entered the meeting calendar. If you are unable to book a time, either due to high demand or for other reasons, please reach out to Russell Lawlar, Sr. Vice President - CFO and Treasurer at rlawlar@hecla-mining.com or 208-769-4130.

One-on-One meeting URL: https://calendly.com/2022-february-vie

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration and pre-development properties in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

NOTES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures cited in this release and listed below are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measure at the end of this release.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net income, or cash provided by operating activities as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to debt and net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measurements, can be found at the end of the release. It is an important measure for management to measure relative indebtedness and the ability to service the debt relative to its peers. It is calculated as total debt outstanding less total cash on hand divided by adjusted EBITDA.

(2) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated as cash provided by operating activities less additions to properties, plants and equipment. Cash provided by operating activities for the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada operating segments excludes exploration and pre-development expense, as these are discretionary expenditures and not a component of the mines' operating performance.

(3) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver and gold ounce is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales, and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization can be found at the end of the release. It is an important operating statistic that management utilizes to measure each mine's operating performance. It also allows the benchmarking of performance of each mine versus those of our competitors. As a primary silver mining company, management also uses the statistic on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday mines - to compare performance with that of other silver mining companies, and aggregating Casa Berardi and the Nevada operations, to compare its performance with other gold mining companies. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce is not presented for Lucky Friday for the first nine-months of 2020, as production was limited due to the strike and subsequent ramp-up and results are not comparable to those from prior periods and are not indicative of future operating results under full production.

(4) All-in sustaining cost (AISC), after by-product credits, per silver and gold ounce is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization can be found at the end of the release. AISC, after by-product credits, includes cost of sales and other direct production costs, expenses for reclamation and exploration at the mine sites, corporate exploration related to sustaining operations, and all site sustaining capital costs. AISC, after by-product credits, is calculated net of depreciation, depletion, and amortization and by-product credits.

Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Management believes that all-in sustaining costs is a non-GAAP measure that provides additional information to management, investors and analysts to help (i) in the understanding of the economics of our operations and performance compared to other producers and (ii) in the transparency by better defining the total costs associated with production. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

Other

(5) Expectations for 2022 include silver, gold, lead and zinc production from Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and Casa Berardi converted using Au $1,700/oz, Ag $22/oz, Zn $1.50/lb., and Pb 1.00$/lb. Numbers may be rounded.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements, Including 2022 Outlook

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws, including Canadian securities laws. Words such as "may", "will", "should", "expects", "intends", "projects", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "anticipates" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: (i) new mining method implemented at Lucky Friday should improve safety and increase productivity; (ii) increased demand for silver due to transition to clean energy; and; (iii) Mine-specific and Company-wide 2022 estimates of future production, sales and costs of sales, as well as cash cost and AISC per ounce (in each case after by-product credits) and Company-wide estimated spending on capital, exploration and pre-development for 2022. The material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include that the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated, to which the Company's operations are subject.

Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (a) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (b) permitting, development, operations and expansion of the Company's projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (c) political/regulatory developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (d) the exchange rate for the Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar, being approximately consistent with current levels; (e) certain price assumptions for gold, silver, lead and zinc; (f) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (g) the accuracy of our current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (h) there being no significant changes to our plans for 2022 and beyond due to COVID-19 or any other public health issue, including, but not limited to with respect to availability of employees, vendors and equipment; and (i) the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the "forward-looking statements." Such risks include, but are not limited to gold, silver and other metals price volatility, operating risks, currency fluctuations, increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans, community relations, conflict resolution and outcome of projects or oppositions, litigation, political, regulatory, labor and environmental risks, and exploration risks and results, including that mineral resources are not mineral reserves, they do not have demonstrated economic viability and there is no certainty that they can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see the Company's 2020 Form 10-K, filed on February 18, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as the Company's other SEC filings, including the Company's 2021 10-K expected to be filed on February 22, 2022. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk.

Cautionary Statements to Investors on Reserves and Resources

This news release uses the terms "mineral resources," "measured mineral resources," "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources." Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. You should not assume that all or any part of measured or indicated mineral resources will ever be converted into mineral reserves. Further, inferred mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically, and an inferred mineral resource may not be considered when assessing the economic viability of a mining project, and may not be converted to a mineral reserve. On October 31, 2018, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules ("S-K 1300") that is more closely aligned with current industry and global regulatory practices and standards, including National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") which the Company complies with because the Company also is a "reporting issuer" under Canadian securities laws. While S-K 1300 is more closely aligned with NI 43-101 than the prior SEC mining disclosure rules, there are some differences. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators, which established standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Unless otherwise indicated, all resource and reserve estimates contained in this press release have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, as well as S?K 1300.

Qualified Person (QP)

Kurt D. Allen, MSc., CPG, VP - Exploration of Hecla Mining Company and Keith Blair, MSc., CPG, Chief Geologist of Hecla Limited, who serve as a Qualified Person under S-K 1300 and "NI 43-101", supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information concerning Hecla's mineral projects in this news release. Technical Report Summaries for each of the Company's material properties are filed as exhibits 96.1, 96.2 and 96.3 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and are available at www.sec.gov. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of analytical or testing procedures for the Greens Creek Mine are contained in a technical report titled "Technical Report for the Greens Creek Mine" effective date December 31, 2018, and for the Lucky Friday Mine are contained in a technical report titled "Technical Report for the Lucky Friday Mine Shoshone County, Idaho, USA" effective date April 2, 2014, for Casa Berardi are contained in a technical report titled "Technical Report on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimate for Casa Berardi Mine, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" effective date December 31, 2018 (the "Casa Berardi Technical Report"), and for the San Sebastian Mine, Mexico, are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled "Technical Report for the San Sebastian Ag-Au Property, Durango, Mexico" effective date September 8, 2015. Also included in these three technical reports is a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant factors. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of sample, analytical or testing procedures for the Fire Creek Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Klondex Mines, dated March 31, 2018; the Hollister Mine dated May 31, 2017, amended August 9, 2017; and the Midas Mine dated August 31, 2014, amended April 2, 2015. Copies of these technical reports are available under Hecla's and Klondex's profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Mr. Allen and Mr. Blair reviewed and verified information regarding drill sampling, data verification of all digitally collected data, drill surveys and specific gravity determinations relating to all the mines. The review encompassed quality assurance programs and quality control measures including analytical or testing practice, chain-of-custody procedures, sample storage procedures and included independent sample collection and analysis. This review found the information and procedures meet industry standards and are adequate for Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimation and mine planning purposes.

Hecla Mining Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited) Fourth Quarter

Ended Third Quarter

Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Sales of products $ 185,078 $ 193,560 $ 807,473 $ 691,873 Cost of sales and other direct production costs 98,962 112,542 417,879 382,663 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 32,875 45,790 171,793 148,110 Total cost of sales 131,837 158,332 589,672 530,773 Gross profit 53,241 35,228 217,801 161,100 Other operating expenses: General and administrative 6,585 8,874 34,570 35,561 Exploration and pre-development 12,862 17,108 47,901 18,295 Other operating expense 3,375 3,344 14,240 10,854 Loss (gain) on disposition of property, plants, equipment and mineral interests 326 (390 ) 87 572 Ramp-up and suspension costs 5,998 6,910 23,012 24,911 Provision for closed operations and reclamation 2,274 7,564 14,571 3,929 31,420 43,410 134,381 94,122 Income (loss) from operations 21,821 (8,182 ) 83,420 66,978 Other (expense) income: Fair value adjustments, net (25,141 ) 9,287 (35,792 ) (11,806 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net 393 3,995 417 (4,605 ) Other net expense (382 ) (143 ) (574 ) (2,256 ) Interest expense (10,461 ) (10,469 ) (41,945 ) (49,569 ) (35,591 ) 2,670 (77,894 ) (68,236 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (13,770 ) (5,512 ) 5,526 (1,258 ) Income and mining tax benefit (provision) 25,645 4,533 29,569 (8,199 ) Net income (loss) 11,875 (979 ) 35,095 (9,457 ) Preferred stock dividends (138 ) (138 ) (552 ) (552 ) Income (loss) applicable to common stockholders $ 11,737 $ (1,117 ) $ 34,543 $ (10,009 ) Basic income (loss) per common share after preferred dividends (in cents) $ 0.022 $ (0.002 ) $ 0.064 $ (0.019 ) Diluted income (loss) per common share after preferred dividends (in cents) $ 0.022 $ (0.002 ) $ 0.064 $ (0.019 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding basic 538,124 536,966 536,192 527,329 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding diluted 543,134 536,966 542,176 527,329

Hecla Mining Company Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars and shares in thousands - unaudited) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 210,010 $ 129,830 Accounts receivable 44,586 39,193 Inventories 67,765 96,175 Other current assets 19,266 19,114 Total current assets 341,627 284,312 Investments 10,844 15,148 Restricted cash and investments 1,053 1,053 Properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests, net 2,310,810 2,378,074 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,435 10,628 Deferred tax assets 45,562 2,912 Other non-current assets 6,477 8,083 Total assets $ 2,728,808 $ 2,700,210 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 68,100 $ 68,516 Accrued payroll and related benefits 28,714 31,807 Accrued taxes 12,306 5,774 Finance leases 5,612 6,491 Accrued reclamation and closure costs 9,259 5,582 Operating leases 2,486 3,008 Accrued interest 14,454 14,157 Derivatives liabilities 19,353 11,737 Other current liabilities 99 138 Total current liabilities 160,383 147,210 Finance leases 7,776 9,274 Accrued reclamation and closure costs 103,972 110,466 Long-term debt 508,095 507,242 Long-term operating leases 9,950 7,634 Deferred income tax liability 149,706 156,091 Non-current pension liability 4,673 44,144 Derivatives liabilities 18,528 18 Other non-current liabilities 4,938 4,346 Total liabilities 968,021 986,425 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock 39 39 Common stock 136,391 134,629 Capital surplus 2,034,485 2,003,576 Accumulated deficit (353,651 ) (368,074 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,456 ) (32,889 ) Treasury stock (28,021 ) (23,496 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,760,787 1,713,785 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,728,808 $ 2,700,210 Common shares outstanding 538,139 531,666

Hecla Mining Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands - unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended Third Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 11,875 $ (979 ) $ 35,095 $ (9,457 ) Non-cash elements included in net income (loss): Depreciation, depletion and amortization 32,851 46,939 172,651 155,006 Loss (gain) on disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests 326 (390 ) 87 572 Provision for reclamation and closure costs 3,693 1,638 11,514 6,189 Deferred income taxes (30,163 ) (10,141 ) (48,049 ) (3,818 ) Stock compensation 1,308 1,472 6,082 6,458 Amortization of loan origination fees 489 488 1,895 3,666 Fair value adjustments, net 23,018 (13,192 ) 15,040 (4,690 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (694 ) (3,842 ) (79 ) 2,680 Adjustment of inventory to net realizable value - 93 6,524 - Other non-cash charges, net 681 - 681 1,794 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,607 ) 5,634 (5,405 ) (1,080 ) Inventories (5,453 ) 16,653 16,919 (13,208 ) Other current and non-current assets (3,328 ) (2,475 ) (1,678 ) 2,381 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 13,894 (8,200 ) (795 ) 19,379 Accrued payroll and related benefits 3,099 3,522 1,270 14,445 Accrued taxes 3,727 3,729 6,457 3,561 Accrued reclamation and closure costs and other non-current liabilities (361 ) 1,793 2,128 (3,085 ) Cash provided by operating activities 53,355 42,742 220,337 180,793 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests (28,838 ) (26,899 ) (109,048 ) (91,016 ) Purchase of carbon credits (669 ) (200 ) (869 ) - Proceeds from sale or exchange of investments - 1,811 1,811 - Proceeds from disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests 515 431 1,077 331 Purchases of investments - - - (2,216 ) Net cash used in investing activities (28,992 ) (24,857 ) (107,029 ) (92,901 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of treasury shares - - (4,525 ) (2,745 ) Dividends paid to common and preferred stockholders (3,503 ) (6,178 ) (20,672 ) (9,152 ) Borrowings on debt - - - 716,327 Payments on debt - - - (716,500 ) Debt issuance and loan origination fees paid (8 ) (26 ) (116 ) (1,356 ) Repayments of capital leases (1,687 ) (1,828 ) (7,285 ) (5,953 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,198 ) (8,032 ) (32,598 ) (19,379 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash (59 ) (443 ) (530 ) (1,107 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 19,106 9,410 80,180 67,406 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 191,957 182,547 130,883 63,477 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 211,063 $ 191,957 $ 211,063 $ 130,883

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) and Debt (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Net Debt (non-GAAP)

This release refers to the non-GAAP measures of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our operating performance, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA for the last 12 months (or "LTM adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our ability to service our debt. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before the following items: interest expense, income and mining taxes, depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense, ramp-up and suspension costs, gains and losses on disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests, foreign exchange gains and losses, unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts, interest and other income, unrealized gains on investments, provisions for environmental matters, stock-based compensation, provisional price gains and losses, the grant of common shares to the Hecla Charitable Foundation, adjustments of inventory to net realizable value. Net debt is calculated as total debt, which consists of the liability balances for our Senior Notes, capital leases, and other notes payable, less the total of our cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, adjusted EBITDA and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance and ability to meet our debt obligations. The following table reconciles net loss and debt to adjusted EBITDA and net debt:

Dollars are in thousands 4Q-2021 3Q-2021 2Q-2021 1Q-2021 4Q-2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Net income (loss) $ 11,875 $ (979 ) $ 2,748 $ 21,451 $ 3,105 $ 35,095 $ (9,457 ) Plus: Interest expense 10,461 10,469 10,271 10,744 10,650 41,945 49,569 (Less) Plus: Income and mining taxes (25,645 ) (4,533 ) (4,134 ) 4,743 776 (29,569 ) 8,199 Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 32,875 45,790 46,059 47,069 35,618 171,793 148,110 Plus: Ramp-up and suspension costs 5,998 6,910 5,786 4,318 802 23,012 24,911 Plus/(Less): Loss (gain) on disposition of properties, plants, equipment, and mineral interests 326 (390 ) 143 8 13 87 572 (Less)/Plus: Foreign exchange (gain) loss (393 ) (3,995 ) 1,907 2,064 5,840 (417 ) 4,605 Plus/(Less): Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts 25,840 (16,053 ) 13,078 (10,962 ) 1,095 11,903 5,578 Less: Provisional price gain (5,648 ) (72 ) (3,077 ) (552 ) (2,722 ) (9,349 ) (8,008 ) Plus: Provision for closed operations and environmental matters 3,693 8,088 1,654 4,529 1,551 17,964 6,189 Plus: Stock-based compensation 1,307 1,472 2,802 500 1,229 6,081 6,458 (Less)/Plus: Unrealized (gain) loss on investments (2,822 ) 2,861 750 3,506 (861 ) 4,295 (10,272 ) Foundation grant - - - - - - 1,970 Adjustments of inventory to net realizable value - 93 6,242 189 - 6,524 - Plus/(Less): Other 382 (247 ) 278 (997 ) 677 (584 ) 2,260 Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,249 $ 49,414 $ 84,507 $ 86,610 $ 57,773 $ 278,780 $ 230,684 Total debt $ 521,483 $ 523,007 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 210,010 129,830 Net debt $ 311,473 $ 393,177 Net debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 1.1 1.7

Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Cost, Before By-product Credits and All-In Sustaining Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP)

The tables below present reconciliations between the most comparable GAAP measure of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization to the non-GAAP measures of (i) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, (ii) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, (iii) AISC, Before By-product Credits and (iv) AISC, After By-product Credits for our operations at Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations and for the Company for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, and for estimated amounts for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is a measure developed by precious metals companies (including the Silver Institute) in an effort to provide a uniform standard for comparison purposes. There can be no assurance, however, that these non-GAAP measures as we report them are the same as those reported by other mining companies.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize to measure each mine's operating performance. We also utilize AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce as a measure of our operation's net cash flow after costs for exploration, pre-development, reclamation, and sustaining capital. This is similar to the Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce non-GAAP measure we report, but also includes on-site exploration, reclamation, and sustaining capital costs. Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce also allow us to benchmark the performance of each of our operations versus those of our competitors. As a primary silver and gold mining company, we also use these statistics on an aggregate basis. We aggregate Greens Creek and Lucky Friday to compare our performance with that of other primary silver mining companies and aggregate Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations to compare our performance with that of other primary gold mining companies. Similarly, these statistics are useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as they provide a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics.

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits include all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes. AISC, Before By-product Credits for each operation also includes on-site exploration, reclamation, and sustaining capital costs. AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties also includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense, exploration and sustaining capital projects. By-product credits include revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each operation. As depicted in the tables below, by-product credits comprise an essential element of our silver unit cost structure, distinguishing our silver operations due to the polymetallic nature of their orebodies.

In addition to the uses described above, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce provide management and investors an indication of operating cash flow, after consideration of the average price, received from production. We also use these measurements for the comparative monitoring of performance of our mining operations period-to-period from a cash flow perspective. However, comparability of Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce for 2021 to 2020 is impacted by, among other factors, (i) the return to full production at Lucky Friday in the fourth quarter of 2020 and (ii) suspension of production at San Sebastian in the fourth quarter of 2020 and discontinuation of San Sebastian being reported as an operating segment in 2021.

The Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations sections below report Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce for the production of gold, their primary product, and by-product revenues earned from silver, which is a by-product at Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations. Only costs and ounces produced relating to operations with the same primary product are combined to represent Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce. Thus, the gold produced at Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations is not included as a by-product credit when calculating Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce for the total of Greens Creek and Lucky Friday, our combined silver properties. Similarly, the silver produced at our other two operations is not included as a by-product credit when calculating the similar gold metrics for Casa Berardi.

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) Corporate(3) Total Silver Greens Creek Lucky Friday Corporate(3) Total Silver Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) Corporate and other(3) Total Silver Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) Corporate and other(3) Total Silver Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 49,252 $ 23,251 $ 152 $ 72,655 $ 55,193 $ 23,591 $ - $ 78,784 $ 213,113 $ 97,538 $ 247 $ 310,898 $ 210,748 $ 56,706 $ 24,104 $ 291,558 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (6,300 ) (6,518 ) (152 ) (12,970 ) (13,097 ) (6,590 ) - (19,687 ) (48,710 ) (26,846 ) (152 ) (75,708 ) (49,692 ) (11,473 ) (3,548 ) (64,713 ) Treatment costs 8,655 3,636 - 12,291 7,979 3,427 - 11,406 36,099 16,723 - 52,822 77,122 4,590 287 81,999 Change in product inventory 236 1,351 - 1,587 (122 ) (68 ) - (190 ) 80 (406 ) - (326 ) (3,144 ) 2,340 (2,357 ) (3,161 ) Reclamation and other costs (5) (1,689 ) (199 ) - (1,888 ) (786 ) (281 ) - (1,067 ) (3,466 ) (1,039 ) (95 ) (4,600 ) (1,608 ) (274 ) (1,198 ) (3,080 ) Cash costs excluded - - - - - - - - - - - - - (31,442 ) - (31,442 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 50,154 21,521 - 71,675 49,167 20,079 - 69,246 197,116 85,970 - 283,086 233,426 20,447 17,288 271,161 Reclamation and other costs 847 264 - 1,111 848 264 - 1,112 3,390 1,056 - 4,446 3,154 222 418 3,794 Exploration 696 - 867 1,563 2,472 - 474 2,946 4,591 - 2,226 6,817 354 - 1,788 2,142 Sustaining capital 10,123 7,413 172 17,708 6,228 8,406 - 14,634 27,582 26,517 210 54,309 28,797 7,154 337 36,288 General and administrative (5) - - 6,585 6,585 - - 8,874 8,874 - - 34,570 34,570 - - 33,759 33,759 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 61,820 29,198 7,624 98,642 58,715 28,749 9,348 96,812 232,679 113,543 37,006 383,228 265,731 27,823 53,590 347,144 By-product credits: Zinc (25,643 ) (5,022 ) - (30,665 ) (25,295 ) (4,611 ) - (29,906 ) (100,214 ) (19,479 ) - (119,693 ) (79,413 ) (4,273 ) - (83,686 ) Gold (15,712 ) - - (15,712 ) (14,864 ) - - (14,864 ) (72,011 ) - - (72,011 ) (74,615 ) - (12,586 ) (87,201 ) Lead (7,657 ) (12,204 ) - (19,861 ) (7,640 ) (10,188 ) - (17,828 ) (30,922 ) (42,966 ) - (73,888 ) (28,193 ) (8,421 ) - (36,614 ) Total By-product credits (49,012 ) (17,226 ) - (66,238 ) (47,799 ) (14,799 ) - (62,598 ) (203,147 ) (62,445 ) - (265,592 ) (182,221 ) (12,694 ) (12,586 ) (207,501 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 1,142 $ 4,295 $ - $ 5,437 $ 1,368 $ 5,280 $ - $ 6,648 $ (6,031 ) $ 23,525 $ - $ 17,494 $ 51,205 $ 7,753 $ 4,702 $ 63,660 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 12,808 $ 11,972 $ 7,624 $ 32,404 $ 10,916 $ 13,950 $ 9,348 $ 34,214 $ 29,532 $ 51,098 $ 37,006 $ 117,636 $ 83,510 $ 15,129 $ 41,004 $ 139,643 Divided by ounces produced 2,262 955 3,217 1,837 832 2,669 9,243 3,564 12,807 10,495 830 955 12,280 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 22.18 $ 22.54 $ 22.28 $ 26.76 $ 24.14 $ 25.93 $ 21.33 $ 24.12 $ 22.11 $ 22.24 $ 24.63 $ 22.08 By-product credits per ounce (21.68 ) (18.04 ) (20.59 ) (26.02 ) (17.79 ) (23.44 ) (21.98 ) (17.52 ) (20.74 ) (17.36 ) (15.29 ) (16.90 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 0.50 $ 4.50 $ 1.69 $ 0.74 $ 6.35 $ 2.49 $ (0.65 ) $ 6.60 $ 1.37 $ 4.88 $ 9.34 $ 5.18 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 27.34 $ 30.58 $ 30.67 $ 31.96 $ 34.58 $ 36.26 $ 25.17 $ 31.86 $ 29.93 $ 25.33 $ 33.51 $ 28.27 By-product credits per ounce (21.68 ) (18.04 ) (20.59 ) (26.02 ) (17.79 ) (23.44 ) (21.98 ) (17.52 ) (20.74 ) (17.36 ) (15.29 ) (16.90 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 5.66 $ 12.54 $ 10.08 $ 5.94 $ 16.79 $ 12.82 $ 3.19 $ 14.34 $ 9.19 $ 7.97 $ 18.22 $ 11.37

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Casa Berardi Nevada Operations(4)) Total Gold Casa Berardi Nevada Operations(4) Total Gold Casa Berardi Nevada Operations(4) Total Gold Casa Berardi(6) Nevada Operations(4) Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 57,069 $ 2,113 $ 59,182 $ 58,164 $ 21,384 $ 79,548 $ 229,829 $ 48,945 $ 278,774 $ 194,414 $ 44,801 $ 239,215 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (19,585 ) (320 ) (19,905 ) (19,968 ) (6,135 ) (26,103 ) (80,744 ) (15,341 ) (96,085 ) (60,552 ) (22,845 ) (83,397 ) Treatment costs 423 - 423 475 1 476 1,513 1,731 3,244 2,591 45 2,636 Change in product inventory 4,839 (956 ) 3,883 (3,369 ) (12,389 ) (15,758 ) 2,439 (10,907 ) (8,468 ) 2,226 15,869 18,095 Reclamation and other costs (5) (208 ) 1 (207 ) (210 ) - (210 ) (841 ) 300 (541 ) (773 ) (978 ) (1,751 ) Exclusion of Nevada Operations costs - - - - - - - - - - (13,511 ) (13,511 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 42,538 838 43,376 35,092 2,861 37,953 152,196 24,728 176,924 137,906 23,381 161,287 Reclamation and other costs 209 327 536 209 327 536 841 1,008 1,849 386 654 1,040 Exploration 1,775 - 1,775 1,541 - 1,541 5,326 - 5,326 2,231 - 2,231 Sustaining capital 10,459 316 10,775 7,208 29 7,237 30,643 511 31,154 34,431 1,600 36,031 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 54,981 1,481 56,462 44,050 3,217 47,267 189,006 26,247 215,253 174,954 25,635 200,589 By-product credits: Silver (183 ) (21 ) (204 ) (169 ) (6 ) (175 ) (839 ) (1,152 ) (1,991 ) (499 ) (635 ) (1,134 ) Total By-product credits (183 ) (21 ) (204 ) (169 ) (6 ) (175 ) (839 ) (1,152 ) (1,991 ) (499 ) (635 ) (1,134 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 42,355 $ 817 $ 43,172 $ 34,923 $ 2,855 $ 37,778 $ 151,357 $ 23,576 $ 174,933 $ 137,407 $ 22,746 $ 160,153 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 54,798 $ 1,460 $ 56,258 $ 43,881 $ 3,211 $ 47,092 $ 188,167 $ 25,095 $ 213,262 $ 174,455 $ 25,000 $ 199,455 Divided by gold ounces produced 37 - 37 30 3 33 135 21 156 121 32 153 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,142 $ 1,737 $ 1,148 $ 1,181 $ 1,040 $ 1,168 $ 1,131 $ 1,193 $ 1,140 $ 1,135 $ 736 $ 1,052 By-product credits per ounce (5 ) (44 ) (5 ) (6 ) (2 ) (5 ) (6 ) (56 ) (13 ) (4 ) (20 ) (7 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,137 $ 1,693 $ 1,143 $ 1,175 $ 1,038 $ 1,163 $ 1,125 $ 1,137 $ 1,127 $ 1,131 $ 716 $ 1,045 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,475 $ 3,073 $ 1,499 $ 1,482 $ 1,169 $ 1,455 $ 1,405 $ 1,267 $ 1,387 $ 1,440 $ 807 $ 1,309 By-product credits per ounce (5 ) (44 ) (5 ) (6 ) (2 ) (5 ) (6 ) (56 ) (13 ) (4 ) (20 ) (7 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,470 $ 3,029 $ 1,494 $ 1,476 $ 1,167 $ 1,450 $ 1,399 $ 1,211 $ 1,374 $ 1,436 $ 787 $ 1,302

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Total Silver Total Gold Total Total Silver Total Gold Total Total Silver Total Gold Total Total Silver Total Gold Total Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 72,655 $ 59,182 $ 131,837 $ 78,784 $ 79,548 $ 158,332 $ 310,898 $ 278,774 $ 589,672 $ 291,558 $ 239,215 $ 530,773 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (12,970 ) (19,905 ) (32,875 ) (19,687 ) (26,103 ) (45,790 ) (75,708 ) (96,085 ) (171,793 ) (64,713 ) (83,397 ) (148,110 ) Treatment costs 12,291 423 12,714 11,406 476 11,882 52,822 3,244 56,066 81,999 2,636 84,635 Change in product inventory 1,587 3,883 5,470 (190 ) (15,758 ) (15,948 ) (326 ) (8,468 ) (8,794 ) (3,161 ) 18,095 14,934 Reclamation and other costs (1,888 ) (207 ) (2,095 ) (1,067 ) (210 ) (1,277 ) (4,600 ) (541 ) (5,141 ) (3,080 ) (1,751 ) (4,831 ) Cash costs excluded - - - - - - - - - (31,442 ) (13,511 ) (44,953 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 71,675 43,376 115,051 69,246 37,953 107,199 283,086 176,924 460,010 271,161 161,287 432,448 Reclamation and other costs 1,111 536 1,647 1,112 536 1,648 4,446 1,849 6,295 3,794 1,040 4,834 Exploration 1,563 1,775 3,338 2,946 1,541 4,487 6,817 5,326 12,143 2,142 2,231 4,373 Sustaining capital 17,708 10,775 28,483 14,634 7,237 21,871 54,309 31,154 85,463 36,288 36,031 72,319 General and administrative 6,585 - 6,585 8,874 8,874 34,570 - 34,570 33,759 - 33,759 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 98,642 56,462 155,104 96,812 47,267 144,079 383,228 215,253 598,481 347,144 200,589 547,733 By-product credits: Zinc (30,665 ) - (30,665 ) (29,906 ) - (29,906 ) (119,693 ) - (119,693 ) (83,686 ) - (83,686 ) Gold (15,712 ) - (15,712 ) (14,864 ) - (14,864 ) (72,011 ) - (72,011 ) (87,201 ) - (87,201 ) Lead (19,861 ) - (19,861 ) (17,828 ) - (17,828 ) (73,888 ) - (73,888 ) (36,614 ) - (36,614 ) Silver - (204 ) (204 ) (175 ) (175 ) - (1,991 ) (1,991 ) - (1,134 ) (1,134 ) Total By-product credits (66,238 ) (204 ) (66,442 ) (62,598 ) (175 ) (62,773 ) (265,592 ) (1,991 ) (267,583 ) (207,501 ) (1,134 ) (208,635 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 5,437 $ 43,172 $ 48,609 $ 6,648 $ 37,778 $ 44,426 $ 17,494 $ 174,933 $ 192,427 $ 63,660 $ 160,153 $ 223,813 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 32,404 $ 56,258 $ 88,662 $ 34,214 $ 47,092 $ 81,306 $ 117,636 $ 213,262 $ 330,898 $ 139,643 $ 199,455 $ 339,098 Divided by ounces produced 3,217 37 2,669 33 12,807 156 12,280 153 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 22.28 $ 1,148 $ 25.93 $ 1,168 $ 22.11 $ 1,140 $ 22.08 $ 1,052 By-product credits per ounce (20.59 ) (5 ) (23.44 ) (5 ) (20.74 ) (13 ) (16.90 ) (7 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1.69 $ 1,143 $ 2.49 $ 1,163 $ 1.37 $ 1,127 $ 5.18 $ 1,045 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 30.67 $ 1,499 $ 36.26 $ 1,455 $ 29.93 $ 1,387 $ 28.27 $ 1,309 By-product credits per ounce (20.59 ) (5 ) (23.44 ) (5 ) (20.74 ) (13 ) (16.90 ) (7 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 10.08 $ 1,494 $ 12.82 $ 1,450 $ 9.19 $ 1,374 $ 11.37 $ 1,302

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Greens Creek Lucky Friday Corporate(3) Total Silver Casa Berardi Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 230,000 $ 115,000 $ 345,000 $ 210,000 $ 210,000 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (47,900 ) (39,150 ) (87,050 ) (58,250 ) (58,250 ) Treatment costs 34,750 15,650 50,400 500 500 Change in product inventory (1,500 ) (1,500 ) (3,000 ) 1,300 1,300 Reclamation and other costs 500 1,300 1,800 1,200 1,200 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 215,850 91,300 307,150 154,750 154,750 Reclamation and other costs 3,400 1,000 4,400 900 900 Exploration 4,900 - 3,000 7,900 5,300 5,300 Sustaining capital 40,200 28,900 69,100 30,700 30,700 General and administrative - - 38,000 38,000 - - AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 264,350 121,200 41,000 426,550 191,650 191,650 By-product credits: Zinc (111,640 ) (29,360 ) (141,000 ) - - Gold (66,100 ) - (66,100 ) - - Lead (29,601 ) (58,375 ) (87,976 ) - - Silver - - - (730 ) (730 ) Total By-product credits (207,341 ) (87,735 ) - (295,076 ) (730 ) (730 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 8,509 $ 3,565 $ - $ 12,074 $ 154,020 $ 154,020 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 57,009 $ 33,465 $ 41,000 $ 131,474 $ 190,920 $ 190,920 Divided by silver ounces produced 8,750 4,450 13,200 128.5 128.5 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 24.67 $ 20.52 $ 23.27 $ 1,204 $ 1,204 By-product credits per silver ounce (23.70 ) (19.72 ) (22.35 ) (6 ) (6 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 0.97 $ 0.80 $ 0.92 $ 1,198 $ 1,198 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 30.21 $ 27.24 $ 32.31 $ 1,491 $ 1,491 By-product credits per silver ounce (23.70 ) (19.72 ) (22.35 ) (6 ) (6 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 6.51 $ 7.52 $ 9.96 $ 1,485 $ 1,485

(1) Includes all direct and indirect operating costs related to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, non-discretionary on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each operation. AISC, Before By-product Credits also includes on-site exploration, reclamation, and sustaining capital costs. (2) The unionized employees at Lucky Friday were on strike from March 2017 until January 2020, and production at Lucky Friday had been limited from the start of the strike until the ramp-up was substantially completed in the fourth quarter of 2020. Costs related to ramp-up activities totaling approximately $8.0 million in 2020, which includes $6.3 million in non-cash depreciation expense has been excluded from the calculations of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits, and AISC, After By-product Credits. (3) Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 include results for San Sebastian, which was an operating segment prior to 2021. AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties includes non-discretionary corporate costs for general and administrative expense, exploration and sustaining capital. (4) Production was suspended at the Hollister mine in the third quarter of 2019 and at the Midas mine and Aurora mill in late 2019, and at the Midas mill and Fire Creek mine in mid-2021. Suspension-related costs at Nevada Operations totaling $20.8 million for 2021 and $13.5 million for 2020 are reported in a separate line item on our consolidated statements of operations and excluded from the calculations of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization and Cash Cost and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce. During the second half of 2020, all ore mined at Nevada Operations was stockpiled, with no ore milled and no production reported during the period. As a result, costs incurred at Nevada Operations during the second half of 2020 were excluded from the calculations of Cash Cost and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce. (5) Excludes the discretionary portion of general and administrative costs for Greens Creek, Casa Berardi, Lucky Friday and corporate of $0.6 million, $0.4 million, $0.1 million and $1.8 million, respectively, for 2020. (6) In late March 2020, the Government of Quebec ordered the mining industry to reduce to minimum operations as part of the fight against COVID-19, causing us to suspend our Casa Berardi operations from March 24 until April 15, when mining operations resumed, resulting in reduced mill throughput. Suspension-related costs totaling $1.6 million for 2020 are reported in a separate line item on our consolidated statements of operations and excluded from the calculations of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization and Cash Cost and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce.

Table A Mineral Reserves - 12/31/2021(1) Proven Reserves(1) Asset Tons (000) Silver

(oz/ton) Gold

(oz/ton) Lead

% Zinc

% Copper

% Silver

(000 oz) Gold

(000 oz) Lead

(Tons) Zinc

(Tons) Copper

(Tons) Greens Creek (2,3) 2 9.6 0.08 1.7 4.5 - 18 0.1 30 80 - Lucky Friday (2,4) 4,691 13.9 - 8.4 3.4 - 65,313 - 395,290 159,360 - Casa Berardi Open Pit (2,5) 4,763 - 0.10 - - - - 453 - - - Casa Berardi Underground (2,5) 923 - 0.16 - - - - 143 - - - Total 10,378 65,331 596 395,320 159,440 - Probable Reserves(6) Asset Tons (000) Silver

(oz/ton) Gold

(oz/ton) Lead

% Zinc

% Copper

% Silver

(000 oz) Gold

(000 oz) Lead

(Tons) Zinc

(Tons) Copper

(Tons) Greens Creek (2,3) 11,074 11.3 0.09 2.5 6.6 - 125,201 946 282,220 725,830 - Lucky Friday (2,4) 765 12.3 - 7.5 2.8 - 9,386 - 57,160 21,650 - Casa Berardi Open Pit (2,5) 13,371 - 0.07 - - - - 928 - - - Casa Berardi Underground (2,5) 1,695 - 0.15 - - - - 259 - - - Total 26,905 134,587 2,133 339,380 747,480 - Proven and Probable Reserves Asset Tons (000) Silver

(oz/ton) Gold

(oz/ton) Lead

% Zinc

% Copper

% Silver

(000 oz) Gold

(000 oz) Lead

(Tons) Zinc

(Tons) Copper

(Tons) Greens Creek (2,3) 11,076 11.3 0.09 2.5 6.6 - 125,219 946 282,250 725,920 - Lucky Friday (2,4) 5,456 13.7 - 8.3 3.3 - 74,699 - 452,440 181,020 - Casa Berardi Open Pit (2,5) 18,134 - 0.08 - - - - 1,381 - - - Casa Berardi Underground (2,5) 2,618 - 0.15 - - - - 403 - - - Total 37,283 199,918 2,730 734,690 906,940 -

(1) The term "reserve" means an estimate of tonnage and grade or quality of indicated and measured resources that, in the opinion of the qualified person, can be the basis of an economically viable project. More specifically, it is an economically mineable part of a measured or indicated mineral resource, which includes diluting materials and allowances for losses that may occur when the material is mined or extracted. The term "proven reserves' means the economically mineable part of a measured mineral resource and can only result from conversion of a measured mineral resource. Reserves are reported in accordance with Section 1300 of Regulation S-K of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and NI 43-101. See footnotes 7 and 8 below. (2) Mineral reserves are based on $17/oz silver, $1600/oz gold, $0.90/lb lead, $1.15/lb zinc, unless otherwise stated. (3) The reserve NSR cut-off grades for Greens Creek are $215/ton for all zones at Greens Creek except the Gallagher Zone at $220/ton; metallurgical recoveries (actual 2021): 81.26% silver, 72.34% gold, 82.29% lead, 89.58% zinc (4) The reserve NSR cut-off grades for Lucky Friday are $216.19 for the 30 Vein and $230.98 for the Intermediate Veins; metallurgical recoveries (actual 2021): 95.18% silver, 94.62% lead, 89.97% zinc (5) The average reserve cut-off grades at Casa Berardi are 0.101 oz/ton gold (3.47 g/tonne) for underground and 0.037 oz/ton (1.27 g/tonne) for open pit. Metallurgical recovery (actual 2021): 84.82% gold; US$/CAN$ exchange rate: 1:1.275. (6) The term "probable reserves" means the economically mineable part of an indicated and, in some cases, a measured mineral resource. See footnotes 8 and 9 below. Totals may not represent the sum of parts due to rounding

Mineral Resources - 12/31/2021(7) Measured Resources(8) Asset Tons (000) Silver

(oz/ton) Gold

(oz/ton) Lead

% Zinc

% Copper

% Silver

(000 oz) Gold

(000 oz) Lead

(Tons) Zinc

(Tons) Copper

(Tons) Greens Creek (11,12) - - - - - - - - - - - Lucky Friday (11,13) 8,652 7.6 - 4.9 2.5 - 65,752 - 425,100 213,480 - Casa Berardi Open Pit (11,14) 96 - 0.04 - - - - 4 - - - Casa Berardi Underground (11,14) 2,272 - 0.15 - - - - 351 - - - San Sebastian - Oxide (15) - - - - - - - - - - - San Sebastian - Sulfide (15) - - - - - - - - - - - Fire Creek (16,17) 20 0.7 0.50 - - - 14 10 - - - Hollister (16,18) 18 4.9 0.59 - - - 87 10 - - - Midas (16,19) 2 7.6 0.68 - - - 14 1 - - - Heva (20) - - - - - - - - - - - Hosco (20) - - - - - - - - - - - Star (21) - - - - - - - - - - - Total 11,060 65,867 377 425,100 213,480 - Indicated Resources(9) Asset Tons (000) Silver

(oz/ton) Gold

(oz/ton) Lead

% Zinc

% Copper

% Silver

(000 oz) Gold

(000 oz) Lead

(Tons) Zinc

(Tons) Copper

(Tons) Greens Creek (11,12) 8,355 12.8 0.10 3.0 8.4 - 106,670 836 250,040 701,520 - Lucky Friday (11,13) 1,841 7.6 - 5.1 2.4 - 14,010 - 93,140 44,120 - Casa Berardi Open Pit (11,14) 420 - 0.03 - - - - 14 - - - Casa Berardi Underground (11,14) 4,976 - 0.14 - - - - 685 - - - San Sebastian - Oxide (15) 1,453 6.5 0.09 - - - 9,430 135 - - - San Sebastian - Sulfide (15) 1,187 5.5 0.01 1.9 2.9 1.2 6,579 16 22,420 34,100 14,650 Fire Creek (16,17) 113 1.0 0.45 - - - 114 51 - - - Hollister (16,18) 70 1.9 0.58 - - - 130 40 - - - Midas (16,19) 76 5.7 0.42 - - - 430 32 - - - Heva (20) 1,266 - 0.06 - - - - 76 - - - Hosco (20) 29,287 - 0.04 - - - - 1,201 - - - Star (21) 1,126 2.9 - 6.2 7.4 - 3,301 - 69,900 83,410 - Total 50,168 140,663 3,088 435,500 863,150 14,650 Measured & Indicated Resources Asset Tons (000) Silver

(oz/ton) Gold

(oz/ton) Lead

% Zinc

% Copper

% Silver

(000 oz) Gold

(000 oz) Lead

(Tons) Zinc

(Tons) Copper

(Tons) Greens Creek (11,12) 8,355 12.8 0.10 3.0 8.4 - 106,670 836 250,040 701,520 - Lucky Friday (11,13) 10,493 7.6 - 4.9 2.5 - 79,762 - 518,240 257,600 - Casa Berardi Open Pit (11,14) 516 - 0.03 - - - - 18 - - - Casa Berardi Underground (11,14) 7,248 - 0.14 - - - - 1,036 - - - San Sebastian - Oxide (15) 1,453 6.5 0.09 - - - 9,430 135 - - - San Sebastian - Sulfide (15) 1,187 5.5 0.01 1.9 2.9 1.2 6,579 16 22,420 34,100 14,650 Fire Creek (16,17) 134 1.0 0.46 - - - 128 61 - - - Hollister (16,18) 88 2.5 0.58 - - - 217 51 - - - Midas (16,19) 78 5.7 0.43 - - - 444 33 - - - Heva (20) 1,266 - 0.06 - - - - 76 - - - Hosco (20) 29,287 - 0.04 - - - - 1,201 - - - Star (21) 1,126 2.9 - 6.2 7.4 - 3,301 - 69,900 83,410 - Total 61,229 206,530 3,464 860,600 1,076,630 14,650

Inferred Resources(10) Asset Tons (000) Silver

(oz/ton) Gold

(oz/ton) Lead

% Zinc

% Copper

% Silver

(000 oz) Gold

(000 oz) Lead

(Tons) Zinc

(Tons) Copper

(Tons) Greens Creek (11,12) 2,152 12.8 0.08 2.8 6.8 - 27,508 164 60,140 146,020 - Lucky Friday (11,13) 5,377 7.8 - 5.8 2.4 - 41,872 - 311,850 129,600 - Casa Berardi Open Pit (11,14) 7,886 - 0.05 - - - - 383 - - - Casa Berardi Underground 11,14) 2,239 - 0.18 - - - - 408 - - - San Sebastian - Oxide (15) 3,490 6.4 0.05 - - - 22,353 182 - - - San Sebastian - Sulfide (15) 385 4.2 0.01 1.6 2.3 0.9 1,606 5 6,070 8,830 3,330 Fire Creek (16,17) 765 0.5 0.51 - - - 394 392 - - - Fire Creek - Open Pit (22) 74,584 0.1 0.03 - - - 5,232 2,178 - - - Hollister (18,18) 642 3.0 0.42 - - - 1,916 273 - - - Midas (16,19) 1,232 6.3 0.50 - - - 7,723 615 - - - Heva (20) 2,787 - 0.08 - - - - 216 - - - Hosco (20) 17,726 - 0.04 - - - - 663 - - - Star (21) 3,157 2.9 - 5.6 5.5 - 9,432 - 178,670 174,450 - San Juan Silver (23) 3,594 11.3 0.01 1.4 1.1 - 40,716 36 51,750 40,800 Monte Cristo (24) 913 0.3 0.14 - - - 271 131 - - - Rock Creek (25) 100,086 1.5 - - - 0.7 148,736 - - - 658,680 Montanore (26) 112,185 1.6 - - - 0.7 183,346 - - - 759,420 Total 339,200 491,103 5,644 608,480 499,700 1,421,430

Note: All estimates are in-situ except for the proven reserves at Greens Creek which are in surface stockpiles. Mineral resources are exclusive of reserves. (7) The term "mineral resources" means a concentration or occurrence of material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade or quality, and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for economic extraction. A mineral resource is a reasonable estimate of mineralization, taking into account relevant factors such as cut-off grade, likely mining dimensions, location or continuity, that, with the assumed and justifiable technical and economic conditions, is likely to, in whole or in part, become economically extractable. It is not merely an inventory of all mineralization drilled or sampled. Resources are reported in accordance with Section 1300 of Regulation S-K of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and NI 43-101. (8) The term "measured resources" means that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of conclusive geological evidence and sampling. The level of geological certainty associated with a measured mineral resource is sufficient to allow a qualified person to apply modifying factors, as defined in this section, in sufficient detail to support detailed mine planning and final evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit Because a measured mineral resource has a higher level of confidence than the level of confidence of either an indicated mineral resource or an inferred mineral resource, a measured mineral resource may be converted to a proven mineral reserve or to a probable mineral reserve. (9) The term "indicated resources" means that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of adequate geological evidence and sampling. The level of geological certainty associated with an indicated mineral resource is sufficient to allow a qualified person to apply modifying factors in sufficient detail to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Because an indicated mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than the level of confidence of a measured mineral resource, an indicated mineral resource may only be converted to a probable mineral reserve. (10) The term "inferred resources" means that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. The level of geological uncertainty associated with an inferred mineral resource is too high to apply relevant technical and economic factors likely to influence the prospects of economic extraction in a manner useful for evaluation of economic viability. Because an inferred mineral resource has the lowest level of geological confidence of all mineral resources, which prevents the application of the modifying factors in a manner useful for evaluation of economic viability, an inferred mineral resource may not be considered when assessing the economic viability of a mining project and may not be converted to a mineral reserve. (11) Mineral resources are based on $1700/oz gold, $21/oz silver, $1.15/lb lead, $1.35/lb zinc and $3.00/lb copper, unless otherwise stated. (12) The resource NSR cut-off grades for Greens Creek are $215/ton for all zones at Greens Creek except the Gallagher Zone at $220/ton; metallurgical recoveries (actual 2021): 81.26% silver, 72.34% gold, 82.29% lead, 89.58% zinc. (13) The resource NSR cut-off grades for Lucky Friday are $170.18 for the 30 Vein, $184.97 for the Intermediate Veins and $207.15 for the Lucky Friday Vein; metallurgical recoveries (actual 2021): 95.18% silver, 94.62% lead, 89.97% zinc. (14) The average resource cut-off grades at Casa Berardi are 0.089 oz/ton gold (3.06 g/tonne) for underground and 0.036 oz/ton (1.22 g/tonne) for open pit; metallurgical recovery (actual 2021): 84.82% gold; US$/CAN$ exchange rate: 1:1.275. (15) Indicated resources for most zones at San Sebastian based on $1500/oz gold, $21/oz silver, $1.15/lb lead, $1.35/lb zinc and $3.00/lb copper using a cut-off grade of $90.72/ton ($100/tonne); $1700/oz gold used for Toro, Bronco, and Tigre zones. Metallurgical recoveries based on grade dependent recovery curves: recoveries at the mean resource grade average 89% silver and 84% gold for oxide material and 85% silver, 83% gold, 81% lead, 86% zinc, and 83% for copper for sulfide material. Resources reported at a minimum mining width of 8.2 feet (2.5m) for Middle Vein, North Vein, and East Francine, 6.5ft (1.98m) for El Toro, El Bronco, and El Tigre, and 4.9 feet (1.5 m) for Hugh Zone and Andrea. (16) Mineral resources for Fire Creek, Hollister and Midas are reported using $1500/oz gold and $21/oz silver prices, unless otherwise noted. A minimum mining width is defined as four feet or the vein true thickness plus two feet, whichever is greater. (17) Fire Creek mineral resources are reported at a gold equivalent cut-off grade of 0.283 oz/ton. Metallurgical recoveries: 90% gold, 70% silver. (18) Hollister mineral resources, including the Hatter Graben are reported at a gold equivalent cut-off grade of 0.238 oz/ton. Metallurgical recoveries: 88% gold, 66% silver (19) Midas mineral resources are reported at a gold equivalent cut-off grade of 0.237 oz/ton. Metallurgical recoveries: 90% gold, 70% silver. A gold-equivalent cut-off grade of 0.1 oz/ton and a gold price of $1700/oz used for Sinter Zone with resources undiluted. (20) Measured, indicated and inferred resources at Heva and Hosco are based on $1,500/oz gold. Resources are without dilution or material loss at a gold cut-off grade of 0.01 oz/ton (0.33 g/tonne) for open pit and 0.088 oz/ton (3.0 g/tonne) for underground. Metallurgical recovery: Heva: 95% gold, Hosco: 87.7% gold. (21) Indicated and Inferred resources at the Star property are reported using $21 silver, $0.95 lead, $1.10 lead, a minimum mining width of 4.3 feet and a cut-off grade of $100/ton; Metallurgical recovery: 93.38% silver, 93.33% lead, 86.96% zinc. (22) Inferred open-pit resources for Fire Creek calculated November 30, 2017, using gold and silver recoveries of 65% and 30% for oxide material and 60% and 25% for mixed oxide-sulfide material. Indicated Resources reclassified as Inferred in 2019. Open pit resources are calculated at $1400 gold and $19.83 silver and cut-off grade of 0.01 Au Equivalent oz/ton and is inclusive of 10% mining dilution and 5% ore loss. Open pit mineral resources exclusive of underground mineral resources. (23) Inferred resources reported at a minimum mining width of 6.0 feet for Bulldog and a cut-off grade of 6.0 equivalent oz/ton silver and 5.0 feet for Equity and North Amethyst vein at a cut-off grade of $50/ton and $100/ton; based on $1400 Au, $26.5 Ag, $0.85 Pb, and $0.85 Zn. Metallurgical recoveries based on grade dependent recovery curves: recoveries at the mean resource grade average 88% silver and 74% lead for the Bulldog and a constant 85% gold and 85% silver for North Amethyst and Equity. (24) Inferred resource at Monte Cristo reported at a minimum mining width of 5.0 feet; resources based on $1400 Au, $26.5 Ag using a 0.06 oz/ton gold cut-off grade. Metallurgical recovery: 90% gold, 90% silver. (25) Inferred resource at Rock Creek reported at a minimum thickness of 15 feet and a cut-off grade of $24.50/ton NSR; Metallurgical recoveries: 88% silver, 92% copper. Resources adjusted based on mining restrictions as defined by U.S. Forest Service, Kootenai National Forest in the June 2003 'Record of Decision, Rock Creek Project'. (26) Inferred resource at Montanore reported at a minimum thickness of 15 feet and a cut-off grade of $24.50/ton NSR; Metallurgical recoveries: 88% silver, 92% copper. Resources adjusted based on mining restrictions as defined by U.S. Forest Service, Kootenai National Forest, Montana DEQ in December 2015 'Joint Final EIS, Montanore Project' and the February 2016 U.S Forest Service - Kootenai National Forest 'Record of Decision, Montanore Project'. Totals may not represent the sum of parts due to rounding

