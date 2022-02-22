Orla Mining Appoints Chafika Eddine As Chief Sustainability Officer

VANCOUVER, Feb. 22, 2022 - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Chafika Eddine has been appointed to the newly created position of Chief Sustainability Officer ("CSO") and will be joining the Orla executive team effective March 1, 2022.

The purpose of the CSO role will be to integrate corporate responsibility into all aspects of Orla's business decision making, with the goal of increasing the Company's value by reducing business risk. Ms. Eddine will have executive level responsibility for the Company's Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") efforts, in addition to guiding the Company's internal and external stakeholder relationships.

"We are very pleased that Chafika will be joining Orla as we navigate the Company over the next decade," said Jason Simpson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orla. "Orla is committed to delivering positive benefits to our stakeholders and we must be systematic and transparent in our approach. This appointment is a critical next step in the Company's ESG journey and Chafika will help us accelerate those efforts, building upon the strong foundation that we have been developing over the past few years."

Ms. Eddine has over 25 years of experience in the mining industry and was previously a sustainability and corporate governance consultant with mandates in countries such as Brazil, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Mexico, Panama, and Peru. She has also worked at Hudbay Minerals, Bear Creek Mining, AngloGold, and Anglo American in roles primarily focused on governance and sustainability management. Ms. Eddine has a Master in Community Development from the University of Victoria and is completing a Doctor of Business Administration degree at the Royal Roads University, with a dissertation on risk management strategies to further mitigate social and environmental negative impacts in mining.

Details of Orla's ESG efforts are available on the Company's website at www.orlamining.com/ESG.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla is operating the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Mine, a gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. The operation is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 160,000 hectares. The technical report for the 2021 Feasibility Study on the Camino Rojo oxide gold project entitled "Unconstrained Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Camino Rojo Gold Project - Municipality of Mazapil, Zacatecas, Mexico" dated January 11, 2021, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The technical report is also available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com. Orla also owns 100% of Cerro Quema located in Panama which includes a near-term gold production scenario and various exploration targets. Cerro Quema is a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach operation. The technical report for the Pre-Feasibility Study on the Cerro Quema oxide gold project entitled "Project Pre-Feasibility Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cerro Quema Project, Province of Los Santos, Panama" dated January 18, 2022, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The technical report is also available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com.

