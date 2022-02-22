China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. Joins the Hang Seng Composite Index

VANCOUVER, February 22, 2022 - China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX:CGG) (HKEx:2099) ("China Gold International Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Index (HSCI) with effect from March 7, 2022.

The Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited made the above announcement on February 18, 2022 following its review of the Hang Seng Family of Indexes for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Launched in 2001, the HSCI covers 95% of the total market capitalization of securities listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It is one of the major stock indexes in the Hong Kong capital market. The HSCI adopts the free-float-adjusted market capitalization methodology and is based on index funds, mutual funds as well as performance benchmarks. Constituents for HSCI are selected based on their market capitalization, trading volume and other criteria, which indicate further improvement of their influence in the Hong Kong capital market.

The Company's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Liangyou Jiang, stated, "We are very pleased to be included in the HSCI again. It has always been the Company's goal to be recognized by the market and investors for its continued value gain. At present, the Company is in the best operational period in history, with record high output and profits. Efforts made in terms of management improvement, exploration aimed at increasing mineral resources, safety and environmental protection as well as technical innovations have provided strong support for the performance of the Company to ensure its stable and sustainable operations. In the future, we will advance towards greater goals and continue to create value for our shareholders with quality progress."

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 2099).

For further information on the Company, please refer to SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.

