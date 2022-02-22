Cordoba Minerals Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, February 22, 2022 - Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) otherwise ("Cordoba" or the "Company") announces today that Mr. Gibson Pierce has resigned as a Director of the Company effective immediately.

"On behalf of the Board and the management team, I would like to thank Mr. Pierce for his services and contributions as a board director at Cordoba," said Ms. Armstrong-Montoya, President and CEO of Cordoba.

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is developing its 100%-owned San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project, which includes the Alacran Deposit and satellite deposits at Montiel East, Montiel West and Costa Azul, located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 25% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

