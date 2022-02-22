Westhaven Drills 3.13 m of 45.23 g/t Gold and 195.64 g/t Silver Within 8.00 m of 20.22 g/t Gold and 83.97 g/t Silver at the Shovelnose Property

VANCOUVER, Feb. 22, 2022 - Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing, fully-financed drill campaign at its 100% owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO, comments: "Hole SNR21-55 (8.00m of 20.22 g/t gold and 83.97 g/t Ag) is a completely new high-grade gold discovery within Vein Zone 2 at the Alpine Zone. This hole is approximately 500 metres from previous high-grade intercepts within Vein Zone 2 at the South Zone. This is very exciting as it remains open to the northwest and gives us a whole new area to focus on."

Recent Drilling Highlights:

SNR21-55 (Alpine : 44.00-52.00m)

8.00 metres (m) of 20.22 g/t gold (Au) and 83.97 g/t silver (Ag),

including 3.13m of 45.23 g/t Au and 195.64 g/t Ag.



(203.00-220.00m)

17.00m of 1.02 g/t Au and 1.24 g/t Ag,

including 3.00m of 5.25 g/t Au and 5.44 g/t Ag.

SNR21-54 (Alpine : 212.48-240.00m)

27.52m of 0.68 g/t Au and 1.04 g/t Ag,

including 3.00m of 4.84 g/t Au and 6.16 g/t Ag.

SNR21-53 (Alpine : 27.76-101.00m)

73.24m of 0.39g/t Au and 2.91 g/t Ag,

including 1.98m of 7.22 g/t Au and 15.34 g/t Ag.

Westhaven is reporting assays for 5 holes from its ongoing drill campaign at Shovelnose. Please click the following link to the 2021 drill database table of assay results:

https://www.westhavengold.com/projects/shovelnose-gold/maps/

Peter Fischl, Exploration Manager, comments: "Hole SNR21-55 is amongst a group of 17 in-fill holes located in the northwestern part of the currently defined in-pit resource that have not been incorporated into the current resource estimate of 1.1 million ounces gold equivalent. Additional step outs are being planned to follow-up this high-grade intersection in hole SNR21-55. This gold-bearing vein at the top of Vein Zone 2 remains open to the northwest. The shallow nature of this mineralization will contribute to the open-pit potential for this part of the Alpine target area."

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Westhaven Gold Corp.



"Gareth Thomas"



Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

QA/QC

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31 package in ALS's Kamloops facility. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 250 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen. 0.75g of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-MS (method code ME-MS61m (+Hg)), which reports a 49-element suite of elements. All samples are analyzed by Fire Assay with an AES finish, method code Au-ICP21 (30g sample size). Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au-SCR24 method, select samples are dry screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the undersized fraction as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays and weight fractions are reported. All analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver facility. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every 25 samples. At least one field blank is inserted in every batch of 25 samples, with additional blanks inserted following samples with visible gold. Westhaven's ongoing Quality Assurance and Quality Control programs include auditing of all exploration data. Any significant changes will be reported when available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada's newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven's website at www.westhavengold.com.

PLAN MAP:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/893871f5-23d7-4efa-bec0-8f585fa7bc18



CROSS-SECTIONS:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2373ea5d-eaa9-4061-b37f-0808f8bc9eb4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56654150-30db-4df7-9ee2-398c65b67be1

