Lithium Chile Inc and Chengxin Lithium Group to Meet and do a Site Visit at the Salar de Arizaro Project in Salta Province Argentina

CALGARY, February 22, 2022 - Lithium Chile Inc. ("Lithium Chile" or the "Company") (TSXV:LITH) (OTC:LTMCF) is pleased to announce that the company's Argentinean management team will be meeting the technical team of Chengxin Lithium Group Co., Ltd. ("Chengxin") on Tuesday February 22, 2022, in Salta Argentina. The plans are to jointly travel to Lithium Chile's recently completed production test well on the Salar de Arizaro property. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the Company's phase 2 exploration program and further cooperation between Lithium Chile and Chengxin. The Company believes Chengxin's experience and technical expertise in processing lithium brines will help advance the company's Arizaro project.

President and CEO, Steve Cochrane shares, "Together, working in collaboration with Chengxin Lithium, we will unlock the full potential of the Arizaro project, optimizing exploration and mining methods while respecting the environment and the local biodiversity".

Results from the phase 2, three well drill program of the Arizaro project are expected to be released after the completion and testing of each well. The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was completed earlier than anticipated which will allow for the assessment and the drilling permits to be filed this week. This will accelerate the phase 2 program with additional updates to follow shortly.

Lithium Chile Inc. also announces that it has granted stock options to the Directors and consultants of the Company to purchase 750,000 Common Shares, with an exercise price of $0.88 per share, subject to vesting terms and exercisable for up to 5 years. The option grant is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 69,200 hectares covering sections of 10 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile and 23,300 hectares in Argentina.

Lithium Chile also owns 5 properties, totaling 20,429 hectares, that are prospective for gold, silver and copper. Exploration efforts are continuing on Lithium Chile's Carmona gold/silver/copper property which lies in the heart of the Chilean mega porphyry gold/ silver/copper belt.

Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTC-BB under the symbol "LTMCF".

Forward Looking Statements

