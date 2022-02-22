Coast Copper Expands Red Chris, Knob Hill and Empire Mine Properties via Staking and Provides Update

VANCOUVER, Feb. 22, 2022 - Coast Copper Corp. ("Coast Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: COCO) announces that it has expanded its 100% owned Red Chris, Knob Hill NW and its optioned Empire Mine properties by staking new claims. Furthermore, the Company would also like to provide an update regarding the remaining drill assay results from the December 2021 drill program on the Empire Mine property. The remaining drill holes yet to be announced include MW21-016 (partial hole), MW21-018 and MW21-019. The pending assay results were logged, cut, and sent to the lab in late January 2022. Assay results are anticipated before the end of Q1 and will be announced as soon as they have been received and validated through the Company's stringent QAQC procedure.

Adam Travis, Coast Copper's CEO commented, "While awaiting assay results for our recently completed Empire Mine property drill program, we were able to consolidate and expand three of our properties through staking when the Mineral Titles Online system opened in January. Acquiring these new claims through staking is a low-cost way of creating shareholder value by growing our current property base. We look forward to getting 'boots on the ground' in these new areas this year."

Red Chris Area Properties

Coast Copper expanded the 100% owned Gin property to include an area to the west, increasing the property size by 726.65 hectares ("ha"), to a total property size of 3,787 ha. These additional claims increase Coast Copper's land position in the area as well as its position west of the operating Red Chris Mine owned by Newcrest Mining Ltd. and Imperial Metals Corp.. See Figure 1 for the updated property tenure map location.

Empire Mine Property

Coast Copper strategically acquired an additional 206.32 ha adjacent to the Empire Mine property on northern Vancouver Island that was previously held by other owners. The total size of the Empire Mine property is now 19,377 ha. The new claims include the Bridge Zone minfile occurrence where historical work noted at least three separate areas of mineralization within this area. In 2005, three diamond drill holes (totaling 111.56 metres ("m")) were drilled, testing a gold-bearing shear/fault zone along a contact zone between an intrusive gabbro into limestone. It was noted that a gold-bearing and pyrite-rich zone was intersected in all three holes with mineralized widths over at least 5 m, with the zone open to depth and along strike in both directions. Highlights from the 2005 drill program include separate intersections of 1.76 m of 1.35 grams per ton ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 0.5 m of 14.55 g/t Au in Hole T-04 and 2.32 m of 3.82 g/t Au and 1.53 m of 6.11 g/t Au in Hole T-06 ² ³.

These newly acquired claims will form part of the Empire Mine property option agreement. Follow up exploration in this area will be completed by teams in the spring.

Knob Hill NW Property

An additional 654.68 ha claim was staked adjacent to the Knob Hill NW property on northern Vancouver Island. This new claim increases Coast Copper's property holding in the area to 4,639 ha. The Knob Hill NW property is located at the western end of a 50 kilometre ("km") prospective trend for porphyry Cu-Au deposits that originates at the past producing Island Copper Mine and passes through Northisle Copper and Gold Inc.'s project and onto Coast Copper's project.

Qualified Persons

The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Wade Barnes, P.Geo. (BC) of Tripoint Geological Services, Coast Copper's geological consultant and a Qualified Person within the context of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Coast Copper Corp.

Coast Copper's exploration focus is the optioned Empire Mine property, located on northern Vancouver Island, BC, which covers three historical open pit mines and two past-producing underground mines that yielded iron, copper, gold and silver. Coast Copper's other properties include its 100% owned Eldorado, Gin and Bonanza properties located in BC's prolific Golden Triangle district which are adjacent to Newcrest Mining Limited's and Imperial Metals Corp.'s Red Chris Mine, its Knob Hill NW property located on northern Vancouver Island and its 100% owned Sterling and Home Brew properties which are located in central BC. Coast Copper's management team continues to review precious and base metals opportunities in western North America.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Adam Travis"

Adam Travis, Chief Executive Officer and Director

