ATEX Announces Geophysical Results Establish Correlation Between Valeriano Copper Gold Mineralization and Resistivity

Toronto, February 22, 2022 - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) ("ATEX") is pleased to announce that the recently completed deep penetrating magnetotelluric ("MT") geophysical survey, completed over the Valeriano property, was successful in establishing a clear correlation between the mineralization comprising the Valeriano Copper Gold Deposit, a sub-circular chargeability anomaly three kilometres in diameter and an extensive resistivity anomaly extending significantly to depth. The resistivity anomaly, the focus of the current drilling campaign, is associated with higher grade copper gold drill intersections from the historical drilling.

Modelling of the MT survey data resulted in the identification of a zone of low resistivity coincident with the chargeability anomaly outlined by a historical induced polarization ("IP") survey. Figure 1 shows a series of elevation level plans illustrating the low resistivity anomaly coalescing beneath the 3,700 metre level. A zone of higher resistivity, associated with the more quartz dominated epithermal gold system, occurs above the 3,700 metre level (figure 1a).

Below 3,700 metres, the elevation plan maps (figures 1b, 1c and 1d) show a well-defined zone of low resistivity extending to at least the 2,000 metre level (figures 2 and 3) which may be associated with more conductive stockwork porphyry mineralization at depth as suggested by three historic deep drill holes. The modeled MT low resistivity bodies extending to depth correlated well with the near surface resistivity (figure 4) outlined from the historic IP survey.

Figure 1: Valeriano Project Magnetotelluric Survey Resistivity Elevation Level Plans



https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6303/114433_fa8b3870c4f96b4b_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Magnetotelluric Survey Valeriano Project - Central Area - 3D Inversion Model Resistivity With Historical and Phase 2 Drill Holes

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6303/114433_img2.jpg

Commenting on the recent geophysical survey results, Raymond Jannas, CEO of ATEX stated, "The new magnetotelluric 3D model outlines an area of low resistivity, associated with the known copper gold mineralization, extending over 2,000 metres below surface, and clearly demonstrating Valeriano's potential to host a significant copper gold porphyry deposit. The ongoing Phase 2 drilling campaign is testing the extension of the higher grade copper gold porphyry mineralization with 200 metre step-outs. The recent MT results have justified the mobilization of a third diamond drill rig this month which will target the low resistivity anomaly 400 metres south of drill hole VALDD13-14 which returned 1,194 metres grading 0.73% copper equivalent."

Southern Rock Geophysics completed the MT survey over the entire Valeriano property during December 2021 and January 2022. The MT survey, which uses natural time variations of the Earth's magnetic and electric fields to measure the subsurface electrical resistivity, was designed to take measurements to depths of 2,000 metres with the goal of confirming the trend of the mineralized system and approximate boundaries of the Valeriano copper gold deposit.

Valeriano Copper Gold Deposit

The Valeriano Copper Gold Deposit hosts a preliminary inferred resource of 297.3 million tonnes grading 0.59% copper, 0.193 grams per tonne gold and 0.90 grams per tonne silver (0.77% copper equivalent) at a cut-off grade of 0.50% copper. Contained metals totals 1.77 million tonnes copper, 1.84 million ounces gold and 8.62 million ounces silver for 2.30 million tonnes copper equivalent. See the September 29, 2020 ATEX press release for further information on the Valeriano copper gold deposit inferred resource estimate.

National Instrument 43-101 Compliance

The Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, for the Valeriano Copper Gold Project is Sergio Diaz, a resident of La Senera, Chile. Mr. Diaz is a Public Registered Person for Reserves and Resources No. 51, in Chile and is also registered in the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile under No. 315.

The resource estimate copper equivalent grade was calculated based upon a copper price of $3.00 per pound, gold price of $1,800 per ounce and silver price of $25.00 per ounces (all prices in US$). Metal recoveries were not considered. The formula used for the copper equivalent calculation was: Cu Eq% = (Cu ppm/10,000) + (Au g/t * Au $/oz/ 22.0462 * 31.1035*Cu price ) + (Ag g/t * Ag price / 22.0462 * 31.1035*Cu price )

About ATEX Resources Inc.

ATEX is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, development and monetization of projects throughout the Americas. ATEX's flagship Valeriano Copper Gold Project is located in Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt.

Figure 3: Magnetotelluric Survey Valeriano Project -Central Area - 3D Inversion Model Resistivity With Historical and Planned Drill Holes



https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6303/114433_img3.jpg

Figure 4: 3D Modeling of Historic Induced Polarization Survey Data



https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6303/114433_img4.jpg

