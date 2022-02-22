Volatus Capital Corp. Announces Appointment of Director

Vancouver, Feb. 22, 2022 - Volatus Capital Corp. (CSE:VC) (CNSX:VC.CN) (the "Company" or "Volatus") announces that Alex McAulay has been appointed as a director of the Company effective February 22, 2022. Mr. McAulay CPA, CA is an entrepreneur and experienced public-company CFO and director. Mr. McAulay' s company, ACM Management Inc., is focused on providing fractional CFO services and regulatory guidance to public companies in Canada and the US. Alex has served as the CFO of several listed companies and has assisted many issuers in navigating the public markets.
About Volatus Capital Corp.
Volatus is focused on exploration and development of resources in gold and copper in the Toodoggone district of north-central British Columbia, as well as magnesite in South Australia and battery metals that have strong demand profiles in the growing green economy.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.
