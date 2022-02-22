Providence Gold Mines Inc. Enhanced Modelling for Drill Targeting

Vancouver, Feb. 22, 2022 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company") (TSXV:PHD) US (OTC:PRRVF) (FRANKFURT:7RH1-F) is pleased to announce that Aero Geometrics Ltd. of Vancouver, BC has produced an enhanced model of the target data for the numerous significant past-producing high-grade gold targets on the Providence Group of Gold Mines property. The model will be used to ensure drill holes intersect the numerous underground past-producing gold targets.

The Company continues to secure Private Placement financing for its planned 4000 m drill program.

TO RECAP: In 2017, the Company commissioned Aero Geometrics Ltd. to undertake an aerial photogrammetry survey over the entire Providence Gold Mines property. In 2019 the Company commissioned Aero Geometrics Ltd. to produce a three-dimensional laser (LIDAR) survey of the underground 600' level of the historic Providence Mine.

Both tasks were completed successfully and now Aero Geometrics Ltd. has combined the surface terrain and underground LIDAR data to produce a three-dimensional targeting model. An example can be viewed here: https://www.providencegold.com/enhanced-real-time-drill-target-modelling

QUALIFIED PERSON: Dr. Lee Groat Ph.D., P.Geo, is the Company's qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release). Mark Payne P.Geo is registered in the State of California is working under the direct supervision of Lee Groat, P.Geo, Q.P.

The Providence Group of Gold Mines is located near Sonora, California, in the prolific gold-bearing Mother Lode gold belt. For more information, contact Ronald Coombes, President & CEO of the Company.

