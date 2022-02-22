West Mining Provides Update On The Progress Of The Blue Cove Copper Project In Newfoundland

Vancouver, Feb. 22, 2022 - West Mining Corp. ("West" or the "Company") (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its recently acquired Blue Cove Copper Project in Newfoundland. As previously reported in a press release dated February 04, 2022, West has successfully executed an option agreement to earn a 100% interest in Blue Cove Property and is looking forward to advancing the project in a timely and cost efficient manner.



The Company has a highly experienced exploration team at its disposal in Newfoundland available to quickly advance the exploration efforts on the project. Permits for exploration approval have been submitted to the Newfoundland Government consisting of a first phase of geological, geochemical and geophysical work including mapping, prospecting, line cutting, soil geochemical sampling and ground geophysical surveying. Once permits are in place, the Company plans to move forward with exploration as weather permits. It is not uncommon to perform exploration including ground field work on the Property year round.

The Blue Cove Property hosts several high priority targets that have only seen prospecting activities historically. The area likely represents a new geological model that has been completely overlooked and requires further exploration to fully understand.

Nick Houghton, President and CEO comments, "The Blue Cove project is compelling and potential laden, given the fact that it has never seen a drill hole nor any exploration work is more than intriguing to say the least. West is excited to be the first exploration company to properly explore this area with the expectation of fully testing this target followingfavourable results. With numerous other prospective showings on the Property we are looking forward to an enticing 2022".

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is currently focused on its 100% owned, 9,000 hectare Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

