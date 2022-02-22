Gold Resource Corporation Will Reschedule Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") announced today that it is postponing the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results to provide additional time for the Company and its advisors to complete the year end accounting work associated with the acquisition of Aquila Resources Inc. on December 10, 2021.

The preliminary results announced on January 19, 2022, remain unchanged. Additional information will be provided as the Company sets a new date for filing the fourth quarter and full year 2021 results along with conference call details.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of a new board and senior leadership, the company's focus has been to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine and now that our acquisition of Aquila Resources Inc. is closed, to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the company's Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222006168/en/

Contact

Kim Perry

Chief Financial Officer

Kim.Perry@GRC-USA.com

www.goldresourcecorp.com