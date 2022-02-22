Galleon Gold Announces Effective Date for Consolidation

Toronto, February 22, 2022 - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 9, 2022, the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on a basis of one post-consolidation Common Share for every ten pre-consolidation Common Shares.

Effective at the opening of the market on February 24, 2022, the Common Shares will start trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis under its existing name and trading symbol. The post-consolidated Common Shares of the Company have been assigned a new CUSIP number (36381N409) and ISIN number (CA36381N4093).

Following the consolidation, the Company will have approximately 47,091,565 Common Shares issued and outstanding. As is customary, to reflect the consolidation, all outstanding warrants and incentive stock options will be adjusted to increase their exercise price by a factor of ten and to reduce the number of Common Shares issuable upon exercise by dividing by ten.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the consolidation. All fractions of Common Shares will be rounded up or down to the nearest whole number. No cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares.

The principal purpose of the consolidation is to enhance the Company's liquidity and the marketability of its Common Shares.

Holders of Common Shares who hold uncertificated shares (that is shares held in book-entry form and not represented by a physical share certificate), either as registered holders or beneficial owners, will have their existing book-entry account(s) electronically adjusted by the Company's transfer agent or, in the case of beneficial shareholders, by their brokerage firms, banks, trusts or other nominees that hold in street name for their benefit. Such holders generally do not need to take any additional actions to exchange their pre-consolidation Common Shares for post-consolidation Common Shares. If you hold your shares with such a bank, broker or other nominee, and if you have questions in this regard, you are encouraged to contact your nominee.

Registered shareholders holding share certificates will be mailed a letter of transmittal advising of the consolidation and instructing them to surrender the share certificates representing pre-consolidation Common Shares for replacement certificates or a direct registration advice representing their post-consolidation Common Shares. Until surrendered for exchange, each share certificate formerly representing pre-consolidation Common Shares will be deemed to represent the number of whole post-consolidation Common Shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the consolidation.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is an exploration and development company focused on advancing the West Cache Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The project is situated along the Porcupine-Destor gold belt, approximately 7 km northeast of Pan American Silver's Timmins West Mine and 14 km southwest of Newmont's Hollinger Mine. Since acquiring the project the Company has demonstrated significant resource growth while providing a strong valuation in its maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment. Permitting and baseline studies in support of a bulk sample are currently underway. Eric Sprott holds approximately 23% of the Company's outstanding Common Shares.

For further information:

Galleon Gold

R. David Russell

Chairman and CEO

T. (416) 644-0066

info@galleongold.com

www.galleongold.com

Forward-Looking Statements

