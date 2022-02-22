Alamos Gold Reports Mineral Reserves and Resources for the Year-Ended 2021

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 - Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") today reported its updated Mineral Reserves and Resources as of December 31, 2021. For a detailed summary by asset, refer to the tables below.



Highlights

Global Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves increased 4% to 10.3 million ounces of gold (202 million tonnes ("mt") grading 1.58 grams per tonne of gold ("g/t Au")), with grades also increasing 5%, reflecting higher grade additions at Island Gold and Mulatos. Mineral Reserves were more than replaced at all operations and by 166% of depletion Young-Davidson's Mineral Reserves increased 5% to 3.4 million ounces (43.7 mt grading 2.42 g/t Au), extending its Mineral Reserve life to 15 years Island Gold's Mineral Reserves increased 2% to 1.3 million ounces (4.1 mt grading 10.12 g/t Au) with grades increasing 4% Mulatos' Mineral Reserves increased 14% to 1.5 million ounces (29.4 mt grading 1.64 g/t Au) with a 32% increase in grades reflecting the addition of higher-grade underground Mineral Reserves at Puerto Del Aire ("PDA"), which is adjacent to the main Mulatos pit

Island Gold continues to grow with Mineral Reserves and Resources increasing 8%, net of depletion, to now total 5.1 million ounces. This represents a 176% increase from the 1.8 million ounces at the time of acquisition in 2017, net of 654,000 ounces of mining depletion Mineral Reserves and Resources increased across all categories, including a 2% increase in Mineral Reserves to 1.3 million ounces and an 8% increase in Inferred Mineral Resources to 3.5 million ounces (7.9 mt grading 13.59 g/t Au) Updated mine plan to be released mid-2022, incorporating the 37%, or 1.4 million ounce, increase in high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources since the completion of the Phase III Expansion study in July 2020

Global Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 4.5 million ounces of gold (128 mt grading 1.10 g/t Au), down from 6.9 million ounces reflecting the conversion to Mineral Reserves at PDA and Young-Davidson, as well as a reduction of non-pit constrained Mineral Resources from the Mulatos Main Pit area

Global Inferred Mineral Resources of 7.0 million ounces of gold (125 mt grading 1.74 g/t Au), up slightly from 2020 with grades increasing 6% reflecting high-grade additions at Island Gold

Gold price assumptions unchanged from 2020 with $1,250 per ounce used for estimating Mineral Reserves and $1,400 per ounce used for estimating Mineral Resources

Global exploration budget of $40 million in 2022, including $22 million budgeted at Island Gold, $7 million at Mulatos, $5 million at Young-Davidson and $3 million at Lynn Lake



"We had a very successful year on the exploration front, increasing Mineral Reserves at each of our operations and improving the quality of our global Mineral Reserve with higher grade additions. We have extended the mine lives at Young-Davidson and Mulatos, and also expect to extend Island Gold's mine life as part of the updated mine plan to be released mid-year. With the 37% increase in Mineral Reserves and Resources since the completion of the Phase III expansion study in 2020, including higher-grade additions in proximity to the planned shaft, we expect the updated mine plan will demonstrate continued value growth at Island Gold," said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Proven and Probable Gold Mineral Reserves 2021 2020 % Change Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces (000's) (g/t Au) (000's) (000's) (g/t Au) (000's) (000's) (g/t Au) (000's) Young-Davidson 43,690 2.42 3,394 41,191 2.44 3,232 6 % -1 % 5 % Island Gold 4,112 10.12 1,338 4,197 9.71 1,310 -2 % 4 % 2 % Mulatos Mine 3,125 1.16 117 5,447 0.93 163 Stockpiles 4,947 1.64 260 8,854 1.30 369 La Yaqui Grande 18,448 1.25 742 18,203 1.25 732 PDA 2,849 4.67 428 0 0.00 0 Cerro Pelon 0 0.00 0 1,431 1.90 87 Total Mulatos 29,369 1.64 1,547 33,935 1.24 1,351 -13 % 32 % 14 % MacLellan 27,820 1.54 1,382 27,820 1.54 1,382 Gordon 8,723 2.42 678 8,723 2.42 678 Total Lynn Lake 36,542 1.75 2,060 36,542 1.75 2,060 - - - Ağı Dağı 54,361 0.67 1,166 54,361 0.67 1,166 Kirazlı 33,861 0.69 752 33,861 0.69 752 Total Turkey 88,222 0.68 1,918 88,222 0.68 1,918 - - - Alamos - Total 201,936 1.58 10,257 204,087 1.50 9,870 -1 % 5 % 4 % Measured and Indicated Gold Mineral Resources (exclusive of Mineral Reserves) Young-Davidson - Surface 1,739 1.24 69 1,739 1.24 69 Young-Davidson - Underground 7,076 3.81 867 9,272 3.59 1,071 Total Young-Davidson 8,815 3.30 936 11,011 3.22 1,140 -20 % 3 % -18 % Island Gold 1,096 8.12 286 718 7.18 166 53 % 13 % 73 % Mulatos Mine 4,934 1.01 161 71,319 1.10 2,518 La Yaqui Grande 1,150 0.87 32 1,237 0.80 32 PDA 765 5.05 124 - - - Cerro Pelon 0 0.00 0 282 1.54 14 Carricito 1,355 0.83 36 1,355 0.83 36 Total Mulatos 8,204 1.34 353 74,193 1.09 2,600 -89 % 23 % -86 % Lynn Lake 8,178 1.74 457 8,178 1.74 457 - - - Esperanza 34,352 0.98 1,084 34,352 0.98 1,084 - - - Turkey 55,664 0.60 1,068 55,664 0.60 1,068 - - - Quartz Mountain 12,156 0.87 339 12,156 0.87 339 - - - Alamos - Total 128,465 1.10 4,524 196,272 1.09 6,855 -35 % 1 % -34 % Inferred Gold Mineral Resources Young-Davidson - Surface 31 0.99 1 31 0.99 1 Young-Davidson - Underground 2,062 3.02 200 2,301 2.88 213 Total Young-Davidson 2,093 2.99 201 2,331 2.86 214 -10 % 5 % -6 % Island Gold 7,906 13.59 3,454 6,915 14.43 3,208 14 % -6 % 8 % Mulatos Mine 507 0.92 15 8,122 0.92 239 La Yaqui Grande 234 1.07 8 243 1.12 9 PDA 83 5.14 14 - - - Cerro Pelon 0 0.00 0 26 0.71 1 Carricito 900 0.74 22 900 0.74 22 Total Mulatos 1,724 1.06 59 9,291 0.91 271 -81 % 17 % -78 % Lynn Lake 45,873 1.10 1,622 45,873 1.10 1,622 - - - Esperanza 718 0.80 18 718 0.80 18 - - - Turkey 27,245 0.55 482 27,245 0.55 482 - - - Quartz Mountain 39,205 0.91 1,147 39,205 0.91 1,147 - - - Alamos - Total 124,764 1.74 6,982 131,579 1.65 6,962 -5 % 6 % 0 %

Mineral Reserves

Global Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves total 10.3 million ounces of gold as of December 31, 2021, a 4% increase from 9.9 million ounces at the end of 2020 with grades also increasing 5%. This reflected increases at all three operations with Mineral Reserves more than replacing mining depletion of 582,000 ounces in 2021.

This included a 5% increase in Mineral Reserves at Young-Davidson to 3.4 million ounces, net of depletion, with grades largely unchanged at 2.42 g/t Au. The increase resulted from delineation drilling and the successful conversion of existing Mineral Resources.

Island Gold's Mineral Reserve base increased 2%, net of depletion, to 1.3 million ounces. This marked the ninth consecutive year Mineral Reserves have increased, a trend that is expected to continue given Island Gold's large and growing high-grade Mineral Resource base. The Mineral Reserve grade also increased 4% to 10.12 g/t Au with the successful conversion of higher-grade Mineral Resources in Island East.

Mulatos' Mineral Reserves increased 14% to 1.5 million ounces with the declaration of a new higher-grade underground Mineral Reserve at PDA. This also drove a 32% increase in grades with the addition more than offsetting the depletion of lower grade open pit and stockpiled ore. PDA is adjacent to the Mulatos pit and will be accessed from an underground drift from within the pit. The higher-grade ore from PDA is expected to be processed through the existing mill at Mulatos that was previously utilized for higher-grade underground ore from San Carlos. The PDA deposit will be an ongoing exploration focus with good further growth potential.

A $1,250 per ounce gold price assumption was used in estimating 2021 Mineral Reserves, unchanged from 2020. A detailed summary of Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves as of December 31, 2021 is presented in Table 1 at the end of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5982ea4-549e-46ad-8dff-978205aad06d

Mineral Resources

Global Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources (exclusive of Mineral Reserves) total 4.5 million ounces as of December 31, 2021. This is down from 6.9 million ounces from the end of 2020 with the majority of the decrease related to the conversion to Mineral Reserves at Mulatos and the reduction of non-pit constrained Mineral Resources from the Mulatos Main Pit area, most of which being contained in sulphides. With that portion of the operation nearing the end of its mine life, a detailed review of all remaining Mineral Resources was performed and it was determined that a significant portion would not convert to Mineral Reserves without alternative processing methods or higher gold prices.

Global Inferred Mineral Resources total 7.0 million ounces as of December 31, 2021, up slightly from 2020. Grades increased 6% reflecting a further increase in high-grade Mineral Resources at Island Gold and decrease in lower grade Mineral Resources at Mulatos.

The Company's $1,400 per ounce gold price assumption for estimating Mineral Resources is unchanged from 2020. Detailed summaries of the Company's Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources as of December 31, 2021 are presented in Tables 3 and 4, respectively, at the end of this press release.

Island Gold

Island Gold achieved another significant milestone with its high-grade Mineral Reserve and Resource increasing to 5.1 million ounces across all categories, net of mining depletion. This marked the sixth consecutive year combined Mineral Reserves and Resources have grown with grades also increasing over that time frame. This included a 394,000 ounce, or 8% increase in Mineral Reserves and Resources from 2020.

Mineral Reserves increased 2% to 1.3 million ounces in 2021, net of mining depletion. This marked the ninth consecutive year Mineral Reserves have increased even with the primary exploration focus the last several years being on Mineral Resource growth. Mineral Reserve additions totaled 173,000 ounces, which more than offset mining depletion of 145,000 ounces.

Mineral Reserve grades also increased 4% to 10.12 g/t Au, reflecting new additions and the conversion of higher-grade Mineral Resources in the Island East area. This more than offset the higher grades mined and depleted in 2021 of 10.35 g/t Au. Since the acquisition of Island Gold in November 2017, Mineral Reserves have increased 78%, net of depletion, with Mineral Reserve grades increasing 10%.

The majority of the increase in Mineral Reserves came through both the discovery and conversion of Mineral Resources in the gap between high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources in the upper and middle portions of Island East. A total of 206,400 ounces were added in this area with grades averaging 12.57 g/t Au. Given the proximity to existing underground development, there is potential to bring this higher-grade ore into the mine plan over the next three years, providing further near-term production upside potential (see Figure 1 at the end of this press release).

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources increased 73% to 286,000 ounces with grades also increasing 13% to 8.12 g/t Au from the end of 2020. Inferred Mineral Resources increased 8% to 3.5 million ounces with grades decreasing 6% to 13.59 g/t Au compared to the end of 2020. A total of 478,000 ounces were added in the lower portion of Island East in proximity to the planned shaft. This addition more than offset the conversion to Mineral Reserves for a net increase of 245,000 ounces. The 6% decrease in grades reflected the conversion of significantly higher-grade Mineral Resources to Reserves in Island East as well as slightly lower, high-grade additions. Highlights of the 2021 increase in Inferred Mineral Resources include:

424,400 ounces added in the lower portion of Island East, further increasing the size of this high-grade block to 2.0 million ounces grading 15.48 g/t Au. These additions are all located in proximity to the planned shaft location providing a significant source of higher-grade ore earlier in the mine life. Several of the best holes ever drilled at Island Gold have come from this high-grade ore shoot which remains open laterally, and down-plunge

A new Inferred Mineral Resource block totaling 39,400 ounces was also discovered 130 metres ("m") down-plunge from Mineral Resources in Island East and beyond the most easterly dyke. This also extended Mineral Resources more than 270 m to a depth of 1,750 m. This high-grade block remains open laterally and both up- and down-plunge highlighting the significant potential for further Mineral Resource growth

Inferred Mineral Resources at Island Gold continue to convert to Mineral Reserves at a rate of more than 90% since the 2017 acquisition. These additions are all part of the same structure with consistent style of mineralization as existing Mineral Reserves. As such, the Company expects this high rate of conversion to continue as exploration drifts are advanced into these areas, allowing for additional drilling from underground

Discovery costs averaged an attractive $11 per ounce over the past three years

A total of $22 million is budgeted for exploration at Island Gold in 2022. The surface and underground exploration drilling program will continue to test the lateral and down-plunge extensions of Island East, as well as increasingly focus on Island Main and West. The program includes 30,000 m of surface directional drilling and 30,000 m of underground exploration drilling. A 6,500 m regional exploration drilling program is also planned, focused on evaluating and advancing exploration targets outside the Island Gold Deposit on the 14,929-hectare Island Gold property.

Significant growth and upside to Phase III Expansion Study

The Phase III Expansion Study released in July 2020 was based on Mineral Reserves and Resources at the end of 2019 which totaled 3.7 million ounces across all categories. Since then, Mineral Reserves and Resources have increased 37%, or 1.4 million ounces at similar grades highlighting the significant ongoing growth of the deposit as well as upside to the Phase III expansion study. This growth will be incorporated into an updated mine plan which is expected to be released mid-2022. The optimized mine plan is also expected to incorporate higher-grade additions in proximity to the planned shaft bottom earlier in the mine life, further increasing the value of the operation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96625636-b953-417c-b4b9-bf42fdc7e90c

Young-Davidson

Mineral Reserves at Young-Davidson increased 5% to 3.4 million ounces of gold, net of mining depletion. This marked the second consecutive year that mining depletion was more than replaced, extending the already long Mineral Reserve life by another year. A total of 376,000 ounces were added, primarily in the lower mine through the successful conversion of Mineral Resources. This more than offset mining depletion of 214,000 ounces. Mineral Reserve grades were largely unchanged at 2.42 g/t Au.

Based on expected underground mining rates of 8,000 tonnes per day, the Mineral Reserve life of the Young-Davidson mine has increased by one year to approximately 15 years as of December 31, 2021. This is up from a 13 year Mineral Reserve life as of two years ago with the operation having maintained at least a 13 year Reserve life since 2011 through a strong track record of Mineral Resource conversion. With the deposit open at depth and to the west, there is excellent potential to extend the Mineral Reserve life further.

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 0.9 million ounces decreased from 1.1 million ounces one year ago, reflecting the conversion of Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves. Grades increased slightly to 3.30 g/t Au. Inferred Mineral Resources decreased slightly to 0.2 million ounces with grades increasing to 2.99 g/t Au.

A total of $5 million is budgeted for exploration at Young-Davidson in 2022. The focus will be on following up on the success of the 2020 and 2021 programs which extended gold mineralization below existing Mineral Reserves and Resources and intersected higher grades in the hanging wall and footwall of the deposit. The drilling completed in 2021 was the first significant exploration program at Young-Davidson since 2011 and highlights the significant potential below the existing deposit which remains open at depth and to the west.

The 2022 program includes 21,600 m of underground exploration drilling, and 500 m of underground exploration development to extend drill platforms on the 9220, 9095, and 9025-levels. The focus of the underground exploration drilling program will be to expand Mineral Resources in six target areas that have been identified within proximity to existing underground infrastructure. In addition, 3,500 m of surface drilling is planned to test near-surface targets across the 5,600 hectare Young-Davidson Property.

Mulatos

Total Mulatos District Mineral Reserves (including La Yaqui Grande) increased 14% to 1.5 million ounces, net of mining depletion, with grades also increasing 32% to 1.64 g/t Au. The increase reflects the declaration of a new higher-grade Mineral Reserve at PDA, which more than offset mining depletion of lower grade ore from the Mulatos pits and stockpiles.

PDA is a higher-grade underground deposit located adjacent to the Main Mulatos pit. The deposit is expected to be mined from underground and accessed from a development drift off the Main Mulatos pit. This will greatly reduce the development needed to access the deposit. The higher-grade ore from PDA will be processed through the existing mill at Mulatos that was previously used to process underground ore from San Carlos. The deposit has good exploration upside potential and will be a focus of an ongoing drill program in 2022. This will be incorporated into an updated development plan which expected will be finalized over the next year.

The remaining Mineral Reserve life of the Mulatos District is approximately six years as of December 31, 2021 (excluding PDA).

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources at Mulatos totaled to 0.4 million ounces, down from 2.6 million ounces at the end of 2020. This reflected the conversion of Mineral Resources to Reserves at PDA, as well as a larger reduction in non-pit constrained Mineral Resources at the Mulatos Mine pit area as noted above. Inferred Mineral Resources also decreased to 0.1 million ounces from 0.3 million ounces at the end of 2020.

A total of $7 million is budgeted at Mulatos for exploration in 2022. This includes 17,000 m of drilling focused on regional targets including Carricito, and Halcon, Halcon West, and Refugio. Further work including drilling and mapping is planned at Los Venados to follow up on low sulphidation mineralization identified in 2021.

Several regional exploration targets have been identified from a property-wide VTEM geophysical survey that was completed in late 2018. A focus of the 2022 regional exploration program will be to further evaluate these targets through systematic mapping, sampling, and ground geophysics with the objective of defining drill targets.

Lynn Lake

Mineral Reserves and Resources at Lynn Lake are unchanged from a year ago with the primary focus over the past year on advancing the project, including completing the permitting process.

A total of $3 million is budgeted for exploration at the Lynn Lake project in 2022. This includes 5,000 m of drilling focused on continuing to test exploration targets in proximity to the Gordon and MacLellan deposits with the objective of adding to Mineral Resources. Since the completion of the 2017 Feasibility Study on the Lynn Lake Project, exploration success around the Gordon and MacLellan deposits have driven a 27% increase in Mineral Reserves to 2.1 million ounces of gold.

The exploration program will also further evaluate the Burnt Timber and Linkwood deposits, including defining and testing exploration targets with the objective of expanding Mineral Resources at both deposits. The Burnt Timber and Linkwood deposits contained Inferred Mineral Resources totaling 1.6 million ounces grading 1.1 g/t Au (44 mt) as of December 31, 2021 and represent potential upside to the 2017 Feasibility Study.

The other key area of focus for 2022 is the continued evaluation and advancement of the new greenfields discovery, Tulune (see press release December 16, 2021), and a pipeline of prospective exploration targets within the 58,000-hectare Lynn Lake Property.

Kirazlı, Ağı Dağı, ?amyurt, Esperanza and Quartz Mountain

Mineral Reserves and Resources for the Kirazlı, Ağı Dağı, ?amyurt, Esperanza and Quartz Mountain projects are unchanged from a year ago.

Qualified Persons

Chris Bostwick, FAusIMM, Alamos Gold's Senior Vice President, Technical Services, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Chris Bostwick is a Qualified Person within the meaning of Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). The Qualified Persons for the National Instrument 43-101 compliant Mineral Reserve and Resource estimates are detailed in the following table.

Mineral Resources QP Company Project Jeffrey Volk, CPG, FAusIMM Director - Reserves and Resource,

Alamos Gold Inc. Young-Davidson, Lynn Lake Raynald Vincent, P.Eng., M.G.P. Exploration Superintendent - Island Gold Island Gold Marc Jutras, P.Eng Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc. Mulatos Pits, PDA, La Yaqui, Carricito, Esperanza, Ağı Dağı, Kirazli, ?amyurt, Quartz Mountain Mineral Reserves QP Company Project Chris Bostwick, FAusIMM SVP Technical Services, Alamos Gold Inc. Young-Davidson, Lynn Lake, PDA Underground Nathan Bourgeault, P.Eng Chief Engineer - Island Gold Island Gold Herb Welhener, SME-QP VP, Independent Mining Consultants Inc. Mulatos Pits, La Yaqui, Ağı Dağı, Kirazli

With the exception of Mr. Volk, Mr. Bostwick, Mr. Vincent, and Mr. Bourgeault each of the foregoing individuals are independent of Alamos Gold.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

Table 1: Total Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves as of December 31, 2021

PROVEN AND PROBABLE GOLD RESERVES (as at December 31, 2021) Proven Reserves Probable Reserves Total Proven and Probable Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces (000's) (g/t Au) (000's) (000's) (g/t Au) (000's) (000's) (g/t Au) (000's) Young-Davidson 21,451 2.44 1,681 22,239 2.40 1,713 43,690 2.42 3,394 Island Gold 834 9.33 250 3,278 10.33 1,088 4,112 10.12 1,338 Mulatos Main Pits 367 1.18 14 2,758 1.16 103 3,125 1.16 117 Stockpiles 4,947 1.64 260 0 0.00 0 4,947 1.64 260 La Yaqui Grande 409 0.87 11 18,039 1.26 731 18,448 1.25 742 PDA 532 4.96 85 2,318 4.61 343 2,849 4.67 428 Total Mulatos 6,255 1.84 370 23,115 1.58 1,177 29,369 1.64 1,547 MacLellan 12,059 1.83 710 15,761 1.33 672 27,820 1.54 1,382 Gordon 2,311 2.82 210 6,412 2.27 468 8,723 2.42 678 Total Lynn Lake 14,370 1.99 920 22,172 1.60 1,140 36,542 1.75 2,060 Ağı Dağı 1,450 0.76 36 52,911 0.66 1,130 54,361 0.67 1,166 Kirazlı 670 1.15 25 33,191 0.68 727 33,861 0.69 752 Total Turkey 2,120 0.89 61 86,102 0.67 1,857 88,222 0.68 1,918 Alamos - Total 45,030 2.27 3,283 156,906 1.38 6,975 201,936 1.58 10,257





PROVEN AND PROBABLE SILVER MINERAL RESERVES (as at December 31, 2021) Proven Reserves Probable Reserves Total Proven and Probable Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces (000's) (g/t Ag) (000's) (000's) (g/t Ag) (000's) (000's) (g/t Ag) (000's) La Yaqui Grande 0 0.00 0 18,039 19.51 11,315 18,039 19.51 11,315 MacLellan 12,059 4.94 1,914 15,761 3.97 2,011 27,820 4.39 3,925 Ağı Dağı 1,450 6.22 290 52,911 5.39 9,169 54,361 5.41 9,459 Kirazlı 670 16.94 365 33,191 9.27 9,892 33,861 9.42 10,257 Alamos - Total 14,179 5.64 2,569 119,902 8.40 32,387 134,081 8.11 34,956





Table 2: Project Life-of-Mine Mineral Reserve Waste-to-Ore Ratios as of December 31, 2021

Project Life-of-Mine Mineral Reserve Waste-to-Ore Ratios as of December 31, 2021 Project Waste-to-Ore Ratio Mulatos Mine 4.16 La Yaqui Grande Pit 5.18 Ağı Dağı Pits 1.03 Kirazlı Pit 1.45 Lynn Lake Pits 8.12





Table 3: Total Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources as of December 31, 2021

MEASURED AND INDICATED GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES (as at December 31, 2021) Measured Resources Indicated Resources Total Measured and Indicated Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces (000's) (g/t Au) (000's) (000's) (g/t Au) (000's) (000's) (g/t Au) (000's) Young-Davidson - Surface 496 1.13 18 1,242 1.28 51 1,739 1.24 69 Young-Davidson - Underground 4,168 3.30 442 2,908 4.54 425 7,076 3.81 867 Total Young-Davidson 4,665 3.07 460 4,150 3.56 476 8,815 3.30 936 Island Gold 20 4.92 3 1,076 8.18 283 1,096 8.12 286 Mulatos 645 1.21 25 4,289 0.99 136 4,934 1.01 161 La Yaqui Grande 0 0.00 0 1,150 0.87 32 1,150 0.87 32 PDA 128 5.48 23 637 4.97 102 765 5.05 124 Carricito 58 0.82 2 1,297 0.82 34 1,355 0.83 36 Total Mulatos 831 1.85 50 7,373 1.28 304 8,204 1.34 353 MacLellan - Open Pit 902 2.07 60 3,532 1.71 194 4,434 1.78 254 MacLellan - Underground 0 0.00 0 123 3.54 14 123 3.54 14 Gordon 105 1.86 6 1,511 2.06 100 1,617 2.05 106 Burnt Timber 0 0.00 0 1,021 1.40 46 1,021 1.40 46 Linkwood 0 0.00 0 984 1.16 37 984 1.17 37 Total Lynn Lake 1,007 2.04 66 7,172 1.70 391 8,178 1.74 457 Esperanza 19,226 1.01 622 15,126 0.95 462 34,352 0.98 1,084 Ağı Dağı 553 0.44 8 34,334 0.46 510 34,887 0.46 518 Kirazlı 0 0.00 0 3,056 0.42 42 3,056 0.43 42 ?amyurt 513 1.00 16 17,208 0.89 492 17,721 0.89 508 Total Turkey 1,066 0.70 24 54,598 0.59 1,044 55,664 0.60 1,068 Quartz Mountain 214 0.95 7 11,942 0.87 333 12,156 0.87 339 Alamos - Total 27,029 1.42 1,232 101,437 1.01 3,293 128,465 1.10 4,524





MEASURED AND INDICATED SILVER MINERAL RESOURCES (as at December 31, 2021) Measured Resources Indicated Resources Total Measured and Indicated Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces (000's) (g/t Ag) (000's) (000's) (g/t Ag) (000's) (000's) (g/t Ag) (000's) La Yaqui Grande 0 0.00 0 1,150 11.92 441 1,150 11.92 441 MacLellan - Open Pit 902 8.55 248 3,532 4.64 527 4,434 5.44 775 MacLellan - Underground 0 0.00 0 123 6.05 24 123 6.05 24 Esperanza 19,226 7.25 4,482 15,126 9.16 4,455 34,352 8.09 8,936 Ağı Dağı 553 1.59 28 34,334 2.19 2,417 34,887 2.18 2,445 Kirazlı 0 0.00 0 3,056 2.71 266 3,056 2.71 266 ?amyurt 513 5.63 93 17,208 6.15 3,404 17,721 6.14 3,497 Alamos - Total 21,194 7.12 4,850 74,529 4.81 11,533 95,723 5.32 16,384





Table 4: Total Inferred Mineral Resources as of December 31, 2021

INFERRED GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES (as at December 31, 2021) Tonnes Grade Ounces (000's) (g/t Au) (000's) Young-Davidson - Surface 31 0.99 1 Young-Davidson - Underground 2,062 3.02 200 Total Young-Davidson 2,093 2.99 201 Island Gold 7,906 13.59 3,454 Mulatos 507 0.92 15 La Yaqui Grande 234 1.07 8 PDA 83 5.14 14 Carricito 900 0.74 22 Total Mulatos 1,724 1.06 59 MacLellan - Open Pit 1,227 1.11 44 MacLellan - Underground 72 3.69 9 Gordon 132 1.36 6 Burnt Timber 23,438 1.04 781 Linkwood 21,004 1.16 783 Total Lynn Lake 45,873 1.10 1,622 Esperanza 718 0.80 18 Ağı Dağı 16,760 0.46 245 Kirazlı 7,694 0.61 152 ?amyurt 2,791 0.95 85 Total Turkey 27,245 0.55 482 Quartz Mountain 39,205 0.91 1,147 Alamos - Total 124,764 1.74 6,982





INFERRED SILVER MINERAL RESOURCES (as at December 31, 2021) Tonnes Grade Ounces (000's) (g/t Ag) (000's) La Yaqui Grande 234 7.54 57 MacLellan - Open Pit 1,227 1.98 78 MacLellan - Underground 72 3.26 8 Esperanza 718 15.04 347 Ağı Dağı 16,760 2.85 1,536 Kirazlı 7,694 8.71 2,155 ?amyurt 2,791 5.77 518 Alamos - Total 29,496 4.95 4,699

Notes to Mineral Reserve and Resource Tables:

The Company's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources as at December 31, 2021 are classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definition and Guidelines" as per Canadian Securities Administrator's NI 43-101 requirements.

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Mineral Resources are exclusive of Mineral Reserves.

Mineral Reserve cut-off grade for the Mulatos Mine, the La Yaqui Pit, the Kirazlı Pit and the Ağı Dağı Pit are determined as a net of process value of $0.10 per tonne for each model block.

All Measured, Indicated and Inferred open pit Mineral Resources are pit constrained.

With the exception of the Mulatos main open pit, Mineral Reserve estimates assumed a gold price of $1,250 per ounce and Mineral Resource estimates assumed a gold price of $1,400 per ounce. As the Mulatos main open pit has a Mineral Reserve life remaining of less than two years, a gold price of $1,400 was used.

Metal prices, cut-off grades and metallurgical recoveries are set out in the table below.





Mineral Resources Mineral Reserves Gold Price Cut-off Gold Price Cut-off Met Recovery Mulatos: Mulatos Main Open Pit $1,400 0.5 see notes see notes >50% PDA Underground $1,400 2.5 $1,250 3.0 85% La Yaqui $1,400 0.3 $1,250 see notes 75% Carricito $1,400 0.3 n/a n/a n/a Young-Davidson - Surface $1,400 0.5 $1,250 0.5 91% Young-Davidson - Underground $1,400 1.3 $1,250 1.5 91% Island Gold $1,400 4.0 $1,250 2.89-4.22 96.5% Lynn Lake - MacLellan $1,400 0.42 $1,250 0.47 91-92% Lynn Lake - MacLellan UG $1,400 2.0 n/a n/a n/a Lynn Lake - Gordon $1,400 0.62 $1,250 0.69 89-94% Esperanza $1,400 0.4 n/a n/a 60-72% Ağı Dağı $1,400 0.2 $1,250 see notes 80% Kirazli $1,400 0.2 $1,250 see notes 81% ?amyurt $1,400 0.2 n/a n/a 78% Quartz Mountain $1,400 0.21 Oxide,

0.6 Sulfide n/a n/a 65-80%

