Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. Announces Appointment to the Board of Directors (Mr. Deepak Varshney)

01:11 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, February 22, 2022 - AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (TSXV: ABZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Deepak Varshney to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Varshney, a professional geologist, holds a Bachelor of Earth Sciences degree from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, Canada. Having over 10 years of experience in the capital markets and the mineral exploration and development sector, he is currently the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a Director of Usha Resources Inc., and several other companies listed on stock exchanges in Canada. Mr. Varshney is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

"It's my pleasure to welcome Deepak Varshney to the Board of Directors. Having had the pleasure of knowing Deepak since the early 1990's, and the opportunity to follow his accomplishments to date, I'm sure the Company will benefit from his knowledge and relationships as it moves forward to build shareholder value for all shareholders," stated Chairman of the Board & CEO, Raj Chowdhry.

About AsiaBaseMetals Inc.

AsiaBaseMetals, a company focused on advancing its projects in the mining sector and developing and evaluating additional opportunities, is led by an experienced and successful business and mining team. The company is advancing its 100-per-cent-owned Gnome zinc/cobalt project in world-class mining district in Canada, one of the safest and mining-friendly districts in the world. In addition, the company is seeking to further diversify its portfolio, with special attention directed to advanced acquisition targets in the Americas, Asia, and Africa for base metals (copper), alkali metals (cobalt and lithium) and precious metals (gold and silver).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

AsiaBaseMetals Inc.
Raj Chowdhry, Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@asiabasemetals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114536


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

AsiaBaseMetals Inc.

AsiaBaseMetals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2AFL4
CA04521E4085
www.asiabasemetals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap