AsiaBaseMetals Inc. Announces Appointment to the Board of Directors (Mr. Deepak Varshney)

Vancouver, February 22, 2022 - AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (TSXV: ABZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Deepak Varshney to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Varshney, a professional geologist, holds a Bachelor of Earth Sciences degree from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, Canada. Having over 10 years of experience in the capital markets and the mineral exploration and development sector, he is currently the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a Director of Usha Resources Inc., and several other companies listed on stock exchanges in Canada. Mr. Varshney is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

"It's my pleasure to welcome Deepak Varshney to the Board of Directors. Having had the pleasure of knowing Deepak since the early 1990's, and the opportunity to follow his accomplishments to date, I'm sure the Company will benefit from his knowledge and relationships as it moves forward to build shareholder value for all shareholders," stated Chairman of the Board & CEO, Raj Chowdhry.

About AsiaBaseMetals Inc.

AsiaBaseMetals, a company focused on advancing its projects in the mining sector and developing and evaluating additional opportunities, is led by an experienced and successful business and mining team. The company is advancing its 100-per-cent-owned Gnome zinc/cobalt project in world-class mining district in Canada, one of the safest and mining-friendly districts in the world. In addition, the company is seeking to further diversify its portfolio, with special attention directed to advanced acquisition targets in the Americas, Asia, and Africa for base metals (copper), alkali metals (cobalt and lithium) and precious metals (gold and silver).

