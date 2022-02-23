Kuya Silver Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Bethania Silver Project

Vancouver, February 22, 2022 - Kuya Silver Corp. (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") today filed a technical report titled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report and Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate on the Bethania Silver Project, Department of Huancavelica, Province of Huancavelica, District of Acobambilla, Peru," with an effective date of January 6, 2022 and an issue date of February 21, 2022 (the "Technical Report").

The Technical Report was prepared for the Bethania Silver Project by Caracle Creek International Consulting Inc., Atticus Geoscience Consulting S.A.C., and Mr. Gerardo Acuña Perez (P.Eng., FAusIMM), an independent consultant.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43‐101 ‐ Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43‐101"), and may be found at www.kuyasilver.com or under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian‐based mineral exploration and development company with a focus on acquiring, exploring, and advancing precious metals assets in Peru and Canada.

