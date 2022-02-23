Lion One Reports Additional High Grade Intercepts, Completes Phase 1 Infill Drill Program at Tuvatu, Fiji

North Vancouver, February 23, 2022 - Lion One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (ASX: LLO) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce additional results from its recently completed Phase 1 infill drill program on the Zone 2 portion of the Tuvatu high-grade alkaline Au deposit located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The infill program began in June, 2021 and was completed last week with the termination of hole TUDDH576, bringing the total drilled to 7475.2m and total drill core resampled to 955.4m, for a program total of 8430.6m.

- 7475m of drilling completed in 42 holes and 955m of resampling of 28 historic drillholes as part of Phase 1 infill program

Top Intercepts from Latest Infill Drilling Include

77.11 g/t Au over 3.90m from 30.8-34.7m, inc. 162.22 g/t Au over 1.8m from TUDDH 571

12.56 g/t Au over 7.80m from 87.1-94.9m, inc. 54.43 g/t Au over 1.2m from TUDDH 572

16.08 g/t Au over 7.80m from 30.1-37.9m, inc. 62.22 g/t Au over 1.8m from TUDDH 573

15.10 g/t Au over 3.60m from 121.1-124.7m, inc. 95.06 g/t Au over 0.3m from TUDDH 575

Infill Drilling Program

The consistent bonanza-grade results from many of the drill holes that are part of the Phase 1 infill drill program continue to suggest higher-than-expected continuity of high-grade mineralization as well as higher absolute grades between modelled lodes (Figure 1, Table 1). Analysis of historic drill core material to eliminate sample gaps in areas where the current resource model lacked adequate data density has also yielded positive results, and in several instances, gold grades well above the resource average (Table 2). These factors should result in additional ounces in the portion of the deposit earmarked for earliest production. The re-modelling of Zone 2 lodes will begin as soon as all new data has been received and compiled and all holes have been properly surveyed.

The next (Phase 2) infill program planned for ~5000m of diamond drilling from surface and ~2500m of grade control diamond drilling from underground is aimed at upgrading the resource database in Zone 5 which is scheduled for production within the initial 3 years of operation. This second infill drill program began February 17, 2022 with drill hole TUDDH577, and is expected to require 5-6 months of drilling using three rigs (two from surface and one from underground) to complete.

Highlights from Latest Phase 1 Infill Drilling Results

TUDDH570

16.13 g/t Au over 0.5m from 132.1-132.6m

39.36 g/t Au over 0.3m from 142.0-142.3m

8.99 g/t Au over 3.6m from 154.0-157.6m, including

11.79 g/t Au over 0.9m from 155.2-156.1m,



30.28 g/t Au over 0.6m from 157.0-157.6m,

TUDDH571

77.11 g/t Au over 3.90m from 30.8-34.7m, including

162.22 g/t Au over 1.8m from 30.8-32.6m, which includes

179.0 g/t Au over 0.3m from 30.8-31.1, and

61.86 g/t Au over 0.3m from 31.1-31.4m, and

210.3 g/t Au over 0.3m from 31.4-31.7m, and

190.0 g/t Au over 0.3m from 31.7-32.0m, and

261.0 g/t Au over 0.3m from 32.0-32.3m, and

71.13 g/t Au over 0.3m from 32.3-32.6m, and including

16.96 g/t Au over 0.3m from 34.4-34.7m

TUDDH572

12.56 g/t Au over 7.80m from 87.1-94.9m, including

54.43 g/t Au over 1.2m from 87.1-88.3m, which includes

19.67 g/t Au over 0.3m from 87.1-87.4m, and also includes

196.0 g/t Au over 0.3m from 88.0-88.3m, and also includes

16.04 g/t Au over 1.5m from 89.8-91.3m, which includes

34.92 g/t Au over 0.6m from 89.8-90.4m

26.19 g/t Au over 0.6m from 105.1-105.7m, including

21.39 g/t Au over 0.3m from 105.1-105.4m, and

30.97 g/t au over 0.3m from 105.4-105.7m

TUDDH573

9.98 g/t Au over 1.60m from 27.5-29.1m, including

16.54 g/t Au over 0.9m from 27.5-28.4m, which includes

31.58 g/t Au over 0.3m from 27.8-28.1m

16.08 g/t Au over 7.80m from 30.1-37.9m, including

62.22 g/t Au over 1.8m from 35.5-37.3m, which includes

89.02 g/t Au over 0.3m from 35.5-35.8m, and

52.18 g/t Au over 0.3m from 35.8-36.1m, and

201.0 g/t Au over 0.3m from 36.1-36.4m

10.70 g/t Au over 0.6m from 269.9-270.5m, including

15.41 g/t Au over 0.3m from 269.9-270.2m

TUDDH574

11.19 g/t Au over 0.3m from 81.2-81.5m

29.53 g/t Au over 0.9m from 106.1-107.0m, including

21.11 g/t Au over 0.3m from 106.1-106.4m, and

33.74 g/t Au over 0.6m from 106.4-107.0m

TUDDH575

12.07 g/t Au over 0.3m from 77.3-77.6m

16.11 g/t Au over 0.6m from 109.7-110.3m, including

26.24 g/t Au over 0.3m from 110.0-110.3m

5.99 g/t Au over 10.50m from 114.2-124.7m, including

18.53 g/t Au over 1.80m from 119.6-121.4m, and

15.10 g/t Au over 3.60m from 121.1-124.7m, which include

95.06 g/t Au over 0.3m from 121.1-121.4m, and

55.71 g/t Au over 0.3m from 124.4-124.7m





Figure1: Schematic vertical section showing selected infill drilling, Tuvatu. Some of the drillholes shown are off section (e.g. TUDDH571 is N of section, and TUDDH 568 is S of section) and are projected onto the section for clarity.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/114492_f9f1259c345cc90f_001full.jpg



Table 1: Drilling Intervals >0.5 g/t Au Reported (intervals > 3.0 g/t Au cutoff and wider than 2.0m are bolded)

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade (g/t Au) TUDDH-567 62.9 65.8 2.9 2.13 including 64.1 64.4 0.3 7.85

67.0 67.6 0.6 0.5

69.4 70.0 0.6 1.49

72.1 72.8 0.7 2.25

78.3 78.6 0.3 0.76

79.9 84.8 4.9 1.59 including 83.5 83.8 0.3 5.03

88.1 92.2 4.1 0.89

93.4 97.3 3.9 0.62

103.1 103.7 0.6 1.13

106.1 107.3 1.2 2.32

110.0 112.5 2.5 6.09 including 111.9 112.5 0.6 21.28

115.3 116.2 0.9 5.43

136.1 137.3 1.2 2.87 TUDDH-568 no significant results

TUDDH-569 58.3 59.2 0.9 6.12 including 58.8 59.2 0.4 8.9

78.4 78.7 0.3 1.78

82.0 82.6 0.6 0.93

93.1 93.7 0.6 6.79

101.8 103.0 1.2 0.96

105.4 106.9 1.5 0.82

132.4 134.4 2.0 3.64 including 133.6 134 0.4 15.78

155.9 156.3 0.4 1.32 TUDDH-570 33.5 35.2 1.7 1.71

39.7 40.4 0.7 12.78

41.6 42.2 0.6 2.53

46.0 49.9 3.9 1.41

53.5 56.4 2.9 0.89

60.3 60.9 0.6 0.95

65.4 66.0 0.6 1

72.7 73.3 0.6 3.51

84.4 84.7 0.3 3.29

88.1 90.5 2.4 0.72

91.7 95.8 4.1 1.35

99.3 99.6 0.3 0.68

102.6 104.4 1.8 1.21

107.0 114.7 7.7 4.09 including 110.1 110.8 0.7 15.96 including 111.1 111.7 0.6 6.87 also including 113.8 114.7 0.9 6.26

115.9 117 1.1 3.41

118.8 121.3 2.5 4.8 including 118.8 119.1 0.8 13.17 which also includes 119.1 119.6 0.5 15.87

130.0 132.6 2.6 6.4 including 130.0 130.9 0.9 9.3 including 132.1 132.6 0.5 16.13

135.6 136.5 0.9 0.86

137.7 143.5 5.8 3.13 including 142.0 142.3 0.3 39.36

147.5 149.3 1.8 0.77

151.4 152.3 0.9 2.62 including 151.4 151.7 0.3 5.54

154.0 157.6 3.6 8.99 including 154.0 154.3 0.3 7.3 and including 155.2 156.1 0.9 11.79 which also includes 157.0 157.6 0.6 30.28

161.5 163.6 2.1 4.38 including 161.5 162.1 0.6 7.49 including 162.7 163.0 0.3 9.59

165.1 166.3 1.2 1.44 TUDDH-571 30.8 34.7 3.9 77.11 including 30.8 32.6 1.8 162.22 including 30.8 31.1 0.3 179.0 including 31.1 31.4 0.3 61.86 including 31.4 31.7 0.3 210.3 including 31.7 32.0 0.3 190.0 including 32.0 32.3 0.3 261.0 including 32.3 32.6 0.3 71.13 including 34.4 34.7 0.3 16.96

75.5 76.1 0.6 0.64 TUDDH-572 29.8 30.4 0.6 0.85

35.5 36.1 0.6 5.1

37.3 42.4 5.1 0.58

44.2 47.2 3 4.94 including 44.2 45.4 1.2 8.04 which includes 44.2 44.5 0.3 20.4

48.4 49.6 1.2 0.61

63.4 63.7 0.3 2.75

66.1 67.3 1.2 0.55

73.6 75.4 1.8 1.13

82.6 83.2 0.6 5.66 including 82.6 82.9 0.3 7.85

85.0 85.3 0.3 6.78

87.1 94.9 7.8 12.56 including 87.1 88.3 1.2 54.43 which includes 87.1 87.4 0.3 19.67 and 88.0 88.3 0.3 196.0 and also includes 89.8 91.3 1.5 16.04 which includes 89.8 90.4 0.6 34.92

103.3 106.6 3.3 5.86 including 105.1 105.7 0.6 26.18 which includes 105.1 105.4 0.3 21.39 and includes 105.4 105.7 0.3 30.97

121.9 122.2 0.3 0.51

128.2 128.5 0.3 0.5 TUDDH-573 7.4 8.3 0.9 0.7

10.2 10.5 0.3 2.44

12.6 16.55 3.95 0.62

23.0 23.3 0.3 0.52

27.5 29.1 1.6 9.98 including 27.5 28.4 0.9 16.54 which also includes 27.8 28.1 0.3 31.58

30.1 37.9 7.8 16.08 including 35.5 37.3 1.8 62.22 including 35.5 35.8 0.3 89.02 including 35.8 36.1 0.3 52.18 which also includes 36.1 36.4 0.3 201.0

41.5 43.0 1.5 5.05 including 41.5 41.8 0.3 8.86

51.7 52 0.3 2.14

58.7 59.9 1.2 1.62

185.3 185.6 0.3 6.68

205.4 206.9 1.5 4.06 including 206.6 206.9 0.3 9.2

216.5 217.4 0.9 0.8

225.5 225.8 0.3 6.34

249.0 249.3 0.3 2.06

269.9 271.7 1.8 4.23 including 269.9 270.5 0.6 10.7 which includes 269.9 270.2 0.3 15.41 TUDDH-574 23.3 24.2 0.9 0.58

41.0 43.7 2.7 1.66

49.1 50.6 1.5 2.62

59.3 59.6 0.3 1.33

70.1 71.3 1.2 2.78

81.2 81.5 0.3 11.19

92.9 93.2 0.3 3.69

106.1 107.0 0.9 29.53 including 106.1 106.4 0.3 21.11 and 106.4 107.0 0.6 33.74 TUDDH-575 32.3 32.6 0.3 0.66

33.8 34.1 0.3 0.76

41.9 44.3 2.4 1.29 including 41.9 42.2 0.3 4.74 and 42.5 43.1 0.6 0.56 and 43.4 43.7 0.3 0.62 and 44.0 44.3 0.3 0.75

46.4 47.0 0.6 0.68

48.2 48.5 0.3 0.55

66.5 67.1 0.6 0.53

77.0 79.1 2.1 2.18 including 77.0 77.3 0.3 0.57 and 77.3 77.6 0.3 12.07

78.5 78.8 0.3 1.00

78.8 79.1 0.3 0.83

83.6 83.9 0.3 3.30

85.1 86.3 1.2 1.63

90.2 90.5 0.3 1.19

99.2 99.8 0.6 0.79

106.1 107.0 0.9 3.42 including 106.1 106.4 0.3 4.08 and 106.4 106.7 0.3 1.93 and 106.7 107.0 0.3 4.24

109.1 110.3 1.2 8.39 including 109.1 109.4 0.3 0.54 and 109.4 109.7 0.3 0.79 and 109.7 110.0 0.3 5.97 and 110.0 110.3 0.3 26.24

114.2 124.7 10.5 5.98 including 114.2 114.5 0.3 1.32 and 115.4 115.7 0.3 4.35 and 116.0 116.3 0.3 0.50 and 117.2 117.5 0.3 1.08 and 117.5 117.8 0.3 3.30 and 118.7 119.0 0.3 0.52 and 119.6 121.4 1.8 18.53 which includes 119.6 119.9 0.3 6.94 and includes 119.9 120.2 0.3 4.59 and includes 120.2 120.5 0.3 4.45 and includes 121.1 121.4 0.3 95.06 or 121.1 124.7 3.6 15.1 which includes 121.1 121.4 0.3 95.06 and includes 121.7 122.0 0.3 0.57 and includes 122.0 123.2 1.2 2.77 and includes 123.2 123.5 0.3 3.05 and includes 123.5 123.8 0.3 0.73 and includes 123.8 124.4 0.6 7.47 and includes 124.4 124.7 0.3 55.71

129.5 131.3 1.8 1.21 including 129.5 130.1 0.6 2.81 and 131.0 131.3 0.3 0.67

132.5 132.8 0.3 4.97

135.5 135.8 0.3 0.93

137.6 137.9 0.3 1.41

143.3 144.5 1.2 1.59 including 143.3 143.6 0.3 1.05 and 143.6 144.2 0.6 1.97 and 144.2 144.5 0.3 1.35

162.2 162.5 0.3 1.45 TUDDH-576 22.9 23.5 0.6 1.49

25.0 25.6 0.6 0.63

29.2 29.5 0.3 1.1

36.7 38.5 1.8 8.25 including 36.7 37.0 0.3 2.60 and 37.0 37.6 0.6 0.56 and 37.6 38.5 0.9 15.26

39.7 40.0 0.3 0.57

43.0 44.2 1.2 0.77 including 43.0 43.6 0.6 0.55 and 43.6 44.2 0.6 0.98

Table 2: Summary of results from selected sample gap intervals from historic drill core

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade (g/t Au) TUDDH-212 448.1 448.4 0.30 1.25 TUDDH-225 52.70 53.35 0.35 14.10

54.25 54.85 0.60 1.06

89.0 89.6 0.60 0.71

91.1 92.0 0.90 10.98

94.3 94.6 0.30 3.22

102.0 103.4 1.40 0.68 TUDDH-356 60.05 60.35 0.30 0.61

72.2 72.5 0.30 4.21

77.6 77.9 0.30 0.53

81.5 82.26 0.76 1.81 TUDDH-362 84.81 85.11 0.30 0.56

85.41 85.71 0.30 0.69

85.71 86.01 0.30 1.47

86.31 86.61 0.30 74.58

86.91 87.4 0.49 0.53 TUDDH-408 43.23 43.74 0.51 0.54

44.65 45.25 0.60 1.28

79.27 79.87 0.60 2.21

79.87 80.47 0.60 1.80 TUDDH-410 73.2 73.8 0.60 3.38

118.2 118.8 0.60 1.81 TUDDH-525 466.6 466.9 0.30 0.95 TUDDH-539 131.1 131.7 0.60 6.88 TUDDH-540 62.93 63.23 0.30 4.22

64.6 64.9 0.30 0.61

64.9 65.2 0.30 3.87

69.8 70.4 0.60 2.20

77.3 77.6 0.30 0.97

90.7 91.0 0.30 4.11

Table 3: Survey details of diamond drill holes referenced in this release

Hole No Coordinates (Fiji map grid) RL final depth dip azimuth

N E

m

(TN) TUDDH567 3920779 1876395 219.9 183.8 -40 255 TUDDH568 3920686 1876364 255.1 112.9 -75 258 TUDDH569 3920779 1876396 219.9 191.7 -69 252 TUDDH570 3920780 1876396 220.0 233.3 -44 270 TUDDH571 3920932 1876510 236.1 847.6 -62 147 TUDDH572 3920779 1876396 219.9 203.5 -60 270 TUDDH573 3920796 1876351 209.7 779.2 -66 131 TUDDH574 3920779 1876396 219.9 182.6 -70 270 TUDDH575 3920779 1876396 219.9 164.3 -47 285 TUDDH576 3920779 1876396 219.9 200.5 -60 285 TUDDH577 3920435 1876513 348.0 in progress -40 270













TUDDH-212 3920664 1876757 281.3 600.5 -58 245 TUDDH-225 3920737 1876336 222.8 300.3 -60 330 TUDDH-356 3920760 1876260 205.5 112.9 -61 010 TUDDH-362 3920775 1876303 219.6 132.0 -65 360 TUDDH-408 3920767 1876337 225.0 140.6 -70 330 TUDDH-410 3920731 1876309 228.9 143.6 -65 340 TUDDH-525 3920796 1876351 209.4 350.6 -57 123 TUDDH-539 3920733 1876297 225.1 186.2 -72 004 TUDDH-540 3920733 1876297 225.1 168.2 -60 001

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared, and approved by Mr. Sergio Cattalani, P. Geo, who is a qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI-43-101).

About Tuvatu

The Tuvatu gold deposit is located on the island of Viti Levu in the South Pacific island nation of Fiji. The mineral resource for Tuvatu as disclosed in the technical report "Tuvatu Gold Project PEA", dated June 1, 2015, and prepared by Mining Associates Pty Ltd of Brisbane Qld, and subsequently updated in January 2018 as disclosed in the technical report and PEA by Tetra Tech "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Tuvatu Gold Project, The Republic of Fiji" dated September 2020, comprises 1,007,000 tonnes Indicated at 8.48 g/t Au (274,600 oz. Au) and 1,325,000 tonnes inferred at 9.0 g/t Au (384,000 oz. Au) at a cut-off grade of 3.0 g/t Au. The technical report is available on the Lion One website at www.liononemetals.com and on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One's flagship asset is 100% owned, fully permitted high grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project, located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. Lion One envisions a low-cost high-grade underground gold mining operation at Tuvatu coupled with exciting exploration upside inside its tenements covering the entire Navilawa caldera, an underexplored yet highly prospective 7km diameter volcanic edifice of alkaline affinity. Lion One's CEO Walter Berukoff leads an experienced team of explorers and mine builders and has owned or operated over 20 mines in 7 countries. As the founder and former CEO of Miramar Mines, Northern Orion, and La Mancha Resources, Walter is credited with building over $3 billion of value for shareholders.

