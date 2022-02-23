Liberty Gold Expands High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Rangefront Focus Area, Black Pine Oxide Gold Deposit

VANCOUVER, Feb. 23, 2022 - Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final tranche of reverse circulation ("RC") drill results from the 2021 program in the Rangefront Focus Area ("RFA") at the Black Pine oxide gold deposit in southern Idaho. RFA drilling resumed in January 2022 with three RC and one core rig and an additional 9,600 meters ("m") in 34 holes have now been drilled to-date with assays pending.

In 2021, Liberty Gold drilled a total of 28,048 m in 74 holes into a 1 square kilometer ("km2") area within the RFA, and mineralization remains open for lateral extension to the north, northwest and east. Drilling in Q4 2021 focused on continued definition of the high-grade core of the mineralized zone; step-out drilling along the edges of the zone; and resource definition in the rest of the RFA. In all areas, two dominant horizons among multiple stacked zones of oxide gold mineralization were encountered in brecciated calcareous siltstone and sandstone from close to surface to depths of over 400 m.

The high-grade core zone has been extended an additional 100 m to the northwest and 250 m to the east and now measures approximately 300 x 750 m in size and remains open to the northwest. Drilling in the area between high-grade core zone and the original Rangefront resource pits encountered strong results, extending the high-grade core zone to the east, and providing an important link between these two mineralized areas.

Moira Smith, VP Exploration and Geoscience for Liberty Gold stated, "As we continue to define the RFA, the high-grade core is growing in size while we continue to fill in the gaps, with more certainty around the continuity of mineralization throughout the larger 1 km2 area. The RFA now rivals the Discovery Zone in size. Later in 2022, we are looking forward to testing the northeastern and eastern extent of the RFA where shallow historical drilling shows the presence of gold mineralization. We also plan to test the undrilled area to the south of the RFA with the goal of finding the extension of the structure hosting the D-3, F and CD zones. Based on all of the drilling, resource estimation and 3D modeling to date, we continue to believe that the data support a geological potential of three to five million ounces of gold on the Black Pine property."

For a map and cross sections of the RFA, please click here: https://libertygold.ca/images/news/2022/February/BlackPine_NR02232022MapSection.pdf

For a full table of results for this release, please click here: https://libertygold.ca/images/news/2022/February/BlackPine_NR02232022CurrentAssays.pdf

RANGEFRONT FOCUS AREA HIGHLIGHTS:

The extent of gold mineralization in the RFA, as defined by drilling over an area that now covers approximately 1 km 2 , is now the subject of continued drilling to increase confidence in future resource estimation and to extend mineralization in several directions.

, is now the subject of continued drilling to increase confidence in future resource estimation and to extend mineralization in several directions. The high-grade core of the mineralized zone at RFA now measures approximately 300 x 750 m in size, in a boomerang shape extending to the northwest and east.

The high-grade core has been extended an additional 100 m to the northwest in hole LBP522 (18.3 m grading 0.73 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") and 25.9 m grading 1.25 g/t Au).

The high-grade core has been extended 250 m to the east, merging with mineralization associated with the original Rangefront resource pits. LBP523 returned 13.7 m grading 0.69 g/t Au and 35.1 m grading 0.73 g/t Au and LBP526 returned 10.7 m grading 0.83 g/t Au and 12.2 m grading 0.49 g/t Au and 7.6 m grading 0.62 g/t Au, providing an important link between the two areas.

Drilling is continuing to expand the RFA to the northeast, where historical drilling points to the presence of shallow gold mineralization on our newly acquired Idaho State minerals lease, and to the north, where historical shallow condemnation drill holes to the north of the main access road also host gold mineralization.

RANGEFRONT FOCUS AREA HIGHLIGHT TABLE1

Hole ID (Az, Dip) (degrees) From (m) To (m) Intercept (m) Au (g/t) Cut-off Au (g/t) Hole Length (m) Target Comments LBP494 (55, -85) 96.0 106.7 10.7 0.28 0.20 452.6 Rangefront D-4 Resource Definition and 184.4 221.0 36.6 0.19 0.15 and 260.6 280.4 19.8 1.02 including 263.7 271.3 7.6 1.74 1.00 including 278.9 280.4 1.5 1.59 LBP498 (55, -70) 146.3 163.1 16.8 0.20 0.15 448.1 Rangefront D-4 Resource Definition and 246.9 309.4 62.5 0.59 including 266.7 309.4 42.7 0.77 0.20 and including 295.7 297.2 1.5 1.40 1.00 and including 298.7 306.3 7.6 2.68 LBP502 (28, -68) 140.2 150.9 10.7 0.20 0.15 446.5 Rangefront D-4 Resource Definition and 173.7 185.9 12.2 0.20 and 213.4 225.6 12.2 0.29 and 243.8 307.9 64.0 0.71 and including 289.6 291.1 1.5 1.17 1.00 and 346.0 359.7 13.7 0.30 0.15 and 426.7 443.5 16.8 0.32 including 426.7 442.0 15.2 0.33 0.20 LBP506 (185, -75) 236.2 330.7 94.5 0.63 0.15 458.7 Rangefront D-4 Resource Upgrade including 280.4 285.0 4.6 1.25 1.00 including 310.9 313.9 3.0 1.45 including 324.6 330.7 6.1 3.66 0.20 and including 329.2 330.7 1.5 7.77 5.00 LBP514 (185, -65) 240.8 326.1 85.3 0.98 0.15 399.3 Rangefront D-4 Resource Definition including 259.1 326.1 67.1 1.19 0.20 and including 265.2 292.6 27.4 1.56 1.00 and including 298.7 306.3 7.6 2.47 and including 321.6 324.6 3.0 1.39 and 333.8 349.0 15.2 0.48 0.15 and including 344.4 346.0 1.5 1.32 1.00 LBP519 (35, -70) 221.0 268.2 47.2 0.19 0.15 396.2 Rangefront D-4 Resource Definition and 288.0 323.1 35.1 0.65 including 288.0 307.9 19.8 0.98 0.20 and including 288.0 294.1 6.1 2.13 1.00 LBP522 (225, -55) 138.7 157.0 18.3 0.73 0.15 266.7 Rangefront Northwest Step-Out including 141.7 157.0 15.2 0.84 0.20 and including 149.4 153.9 4.6 1.67 1.00 and 207.3 233.2 25.9 1.25 0.20 including 222.5 233.2 10.7 2.14 1.00 LBP523 (80, -58) 35.1 45.7 10.7 0.23 0.15 367.3 Rangefront Resource Definition and 102.1 115.8 13.7 0.69 including 102.1 109.7 7.6 1.12 0.20 and including 103.6 106.7 3.0 2.12 1.00 and 125.0 134.1 9.1 0.40 0.15 and 181.4 216.4 35.1 0.73 including 184.4 216.4 32.0 0.78 0.20 and including 190.5 193.6 3.0 1.97 1.00 and including 207.3 210.3 3.0 2.45 LBP524 (210, -55) 51.8 67.1 15.2 0.36 0.15 428.2 Rangefront D-4 Resource Definition and 184.4 208.8 24.4 0.26 and 240.8 259.1 18.3 0.31 and 269.8 295.7 25.9 0.64 including 274.3 291.1 16.8 0.88 0.20 and including 280.4 281.4 1.5 3.12 1.00 and including 283.5 285.0 1.5 1.37 and 301.8 317.0 15.2 0.43 0.20 including 315.5 317.0 1.5 1.84 1.00 and 327.7 336.8 9.1 0.62 0.20 and 408.4 422.2 13.7 1.20 including 410.0 414.5 4.6 2.49 1.00 LBP526 (10, -78) 25.9 36.6 10.7 0.22 0.15 394.7 Rangefront Resource Definition and 115.8 149.4 33.5 0.39 including 117.4 128.0 10.7 0.83 0.20 and including 121.9 126.5 4.6 1.14 1.00 and 161.5 173.7 12.2 0.49 0.20 and 214.9 222.5 7.6 0.62 0.15 including 217.9 222.5 4.6 0.93 0.20 and including 219.5 222.5 3.0 1.24 1.00 and 228.6 231.7 3.0 0.60 0.20 and 237.7 242.3 4.6 0.60 and 262.1 272.8 10.7 0.22 LBP527 (150, -75) 243.8 313.9 70.1 0.48 0.20 440.4 Rangefront D-4 Resource Definition including 259.1 265.2 6.1 1.12 1.00 including 295.7 298.7 3.0 1.56 and 350.5 367.3 16.8 0.60 0.20 including 352.0 353.6 1.5 1.31 1.00 including 355.1 356.6 1.5 2.40

1Liberty Gold has changed the reporting cut-offs to include a 0.15 g/t Au cut-off, to reflect the lower cut-offs used by most operating oxide heap-leach mines in the Great Basin. The 0.15 g/t Au cut off is not shown in the table if it is identical to the corresponding interval using a 0.2 g/t Au cut-off. Downhole thickness are reported herein; true width varies depending on drill hole dip, but generally ranges from 60% to 80% of true thickness. Gold grades are reported uncapped Some oxide intervals report reduced cyanide solubility; a full investigation is underway. For a full table of results for the 28 new holes in this release, please see the link above.



2022 WORK PROGRAM

The 2022 exploration program at Black Pine commenced at the beginning of January, with three RC and one core rig active. Drilling through to the end of February will focus on the lower-elevation RFA to provide data for resource estimation and metallurgical testing. The current RFA drill campaign will end in late February, and the drillhole database and geological model will be updated for the upcoming mineral resource estimate. The drills will then move off in the interim to continue both in-fill and step-out drilling at other prospective areas on the Black Pine deposit.

Liberty Gold plans to aggressively advance Black Pine in 2022 with drilling, initial engineering and permitting programs and further de-risking activities, with the goal to provide an updated resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment in Q3 2022.

ABOUT BLACK PINE

Black Pine is located in the northern Great Basin, immediately adjacent to the Utah/Idaho border. It is a Carlin-style gold system, similar in many ways to the prolific deposits located along Nevada's Carlin trend. Like Nevada Gold Mines' Long Canyon deposit, Black Pine represents a growing number of Carlin-style gold systems located off the main Carlin and Cortez trends in underexplored parts of the Great Basin. The historic Black Pine Mine operated from 1992 to 1997, during a period of historically low gold prices, with 435,000 ounces of gold produced from five composite, shallow pits, with an average head grade of 0.63 g/t Au.

A mineral resource estimate containing an indicated mineral resource of 1,715,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.51 g/t Au and totalling 105,075,000 tonnes; and an inferred mineral resource of 370,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.37 g/t Au and totalling 31,211,000 tonnes was released on July 13, 2021, with the resource technical report filed on SEDAR on August 19, 2021, and available on the Liberty Gold website.

A virtual site tour and 3D model of Black Pine property, including details about the geology and mineralization, is available on the homepage of the Company's website: libertygold.ca

