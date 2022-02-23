Roscan Gold Makes New High Grade Gold Discovery at the Disse Target with 7.29 gpt Gold over 6m, 15.09 gpt Gold over 2m and 12.36 gpt Gold over 2m

Toronto, February 23, 2022 - RosCan Gold Corp. (TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) (OTCQB: RCGCF) ("Roscan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive drill results from five Reverse Circulation ("RC") holes at Disse target, which appears to have discovered the extension of the mineralization reported in the neighboring property.

This steeply dipping mineralization at Disse has been identified with 5 drill holes which outlines over 135 meters of strike on the Roscan permit and starting close to surface. Additional drilling is planned and designed to extend the strike length of this high-grade gold occurrence.

Drilling Highlights - Disse RC Holes:

7.29 gpt gold over 6m from drill hole RCDBS21-0049 from 117m





15.09 gpt gold over 2m from drill hole RCDBS21-0051 from 96m





12.36 gpt gold over 2m from drill hole RCDBS21-0052 from 27m

Notes: 1: True width yet to be determined; 2: Table 1 - Assay Highlights, 3: 0.5gpt used as cut-off with 2m internal dilution, 4: No top-cut.

The first ever 5 RC holes drilled at Disse provide exciting high-grade intercepts that clearly merits additional follow up drilling. If this additional drilling demonstrates further continuity and expansion of the mineralization, it could be captured as additional ounces in the upcoming maiden resource.

An intense system of old artisanal mine pits in the field highlights the surface extent of the Disse mineralization trend and indicates the potential to further extend the current strike length (figure 2). The WNW-ESE direction of the mineralization is unusual in this zone but could have a longer extension toward the WNW, further than dolerite sill (see figure 3), SE plunging, which hampers the gold mineralization artisanal operation to the NW.

Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated "The Disse discovery is yet another grass roots discovery for Roscan and highlights yet again the significant prospectivity of our large land package of which a large majority remains untested. A follow up drill campaign is being planned to follow up on the success of these initial discovery holes at Disse.

In addition to this new grass roots discovery at Disse, a recent target prioritization exercise has uncovered multiple additional high priority anomalies which could lead to additional new discoveries like Disse, and which would continue to build scale around our advanced and established focus areas at Mankouke South, Kandiole and Kabaya.

With around 9,800 meters currently at the lab awaiting assay and an additional 3,000 meters of drilling currently in process or to be drilled in the current program, we expect additional drilling news flow in the weeks and months ahead as we build towards the release of our maiden resource by the end of Q2 2022.



Figure 1: Disse prospect location on the Airborne Mag survey gridding

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/114452_32b3b4e0a4467a57_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Plan View of the Disse prospect and gold mineralization

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/114452_32b3b4e0a4467a57_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Cross Section at Disse (Dabia South) Depicting the Depth Potential

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/114452_32b3b4e0a4467a57_003full.jpg

Geology

The gold mineralization at Disse is an extension of the mineralization reported by Oklo on the Eastern boundary of our permit and lies a few kilometers from the Seko gold deposit but also not far from the prospective NE-SW structural Siribaya-Mankouke-Seko corridor. From the RC chips, the gold mineralization at Disse occurs within the acid to intermediate intrusion crosscut by a dolerite sill. The gold zone is associated with a hard brownish alteration zone with pyrite in the fresh rock and limonite in the saprolite horizon. One or several straight brittle structures seem to be carrying the gold mineralization. From the EM airborne geophysics, Roscan interprets the intrusive as a pluton around which several other gold occurrences beyond Disse have been discovered such as Kabaya, Moussala MOU1, and the Seko deposit (Oklo).

Drilling and Analytical Protocol

Roscan uses Geodrill Reverse Circulation (RC) to drill until maximum 170m to reach the target. The samples have sent for preparation to the ALS Laboratories in Bamako, Mali and assayed at their analytical facilities to Ouagadougou for 1 kg Bottle Roll with atomic absorption finish including tail analysis for results more than 0.05ppm. Roscan applied industry-standard QA/QC procedures to the program using reference materials, blanks, standards, and duplicates.





Table 1: Drillhole Highlights of Disse (Dabia South)

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/114452_table1.jpg









Table 2: Drillhole ID of Disse (Dabia South)

To view an enhanced version of Table 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/114452_table2i_roscan.jpg





Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure

Greg Isenor, P. Geo., Director for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

About Roscan

RosCan Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

