Hawkmoon Resources Applies for Permits for the 2022 Wilson Drill Program

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE: HM; OTCQB: HWKRF; FSE: 966) ("Hawkmoon" or the "Company") announces it has applied for a permit (the "Permit") for a diamond drilling and surface exploration program on the Wilson property ("Wilson" or the "Property"). The Property is located in the Verneuil Township fifteen kilometres east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon and 150 kilometres northeast of Val-d'Or. When granted, the Permit will allow Hawkmoon to drill 5,000 metres (the "Drill Program"). Hawkmoon anticipates commencing the surface work program late June and the Drill Program in the middle of July. The Drill Program proposes twenty-one holes around the Toussaint Showing ("Toussaint"), Midrim Showing ("Midrim") and Toussaint East. It is anticipated the holes will range from 200 to 400 metres in length. If quality drill targets are identified by the first phase surface work program, the Drill Program will be adjusted accordingly. A description of the proposed Drill Program is subdivided into the three target areas.

Figure 1: Map showing the key targets for surface examination. Note: black circles are drill holes (including proposed 2022 holes). (Graphic: Business Wire)

Drill Target 1: Toussaint Showing

Ten holes are proposed for the Toussaint. These holes will aim to extend mineralized areas Hawkmoon identified in 2021, particularly HMW 21-08 (11.25 g/t Au over 3.0 metres) and HMW 21-09 (13.1 g/t Au over 3.0 metres). These two holes extended the Toussaint to the east, both with substantial intercepts. Three holes are proposed to the east of HMW 21-09 and two holes are proposed to the west of HMW 21-09. Three holes are proposed east of HMW 21-08. The final two holes are proposed to be 400 metres in length, spaced approximately 80 metres apart. These holes are planned to be drilled to the east and west of HMW 21-07. These two deeper holes also intend to aim to test the extension of a deep historical intercept in VP 94-45 (20.16 g/t Au over 2.6 metres*).

Drill Target 2: Midrim Showing

Seven holes are proposed to test extensions of the discoveries Hawkmoon made in 2021 at the Midrim. Two holes are planned east of HMW 21-28 to test the extension of the high-grade intercept (83.6 g/t Au over 1.0 metre). Two more holes are proposed to be drilled to the west of HMW 21-28 towards the near surface intercept in HMW 21-24 (10.0 g/t Au over 1.0 metre). Two additional holes are planned to the west of HMW 21-24. A deeper hole is proposed on section with HMW 21-24 to test the depth of that near surface intercept.

Drill Target 3: Toussaint East

Four holes are proposed to be drilled in between the Toussaint and Midrim. Two of these holes are planned to test the expansion of historical intercept in VP 93-22 (11.71 g/t Au over 5.2 metres*) to the east. One hole will test this same historical intercept to the west. The final proposed hole is planned to test the potential to extend the historical intercepts in VP 11-18 to the east (8.7 g/t Au over 3.0 metres* & 30.1 g/t Au over 1.0 metre*).

Surface Exploration Program

Before commencing the Drill Program, Hawkmoon plans to conduct an outcrop clearing and trenching program ("Trenching") at various locations on the Property. The largest Trenching target, the northwestern area, has seen little previous work to date. The combination of the induced polarization ("IP") signature, presence of notable drill intercepts and volcanics contacting a gabbro make this area a top priority. Hawkmoon has a series of targets at both the Toussaint and Midrim showings which include areas around discoveries made in 2021. Refer to figure 1 which shows the key targets for Trenching on the Property.

Mr. Branden Haynes, President of Hawkmoon states "We are all looking forward to getting back to work on Wilson. Hawkmoon plans on building upon the successes of last summer. We are planning a comprehensive work program on Wilson this year. This work will commence with a surface exploration program covering targets of interest. Once this is complete, we plan to drill another 5,000 metres."

About Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon is focused entirely on its three Quebec gold projects. Two of these projects are located in one of the world's largest gold endowed areas, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Both these gold projects are accessed by government-maintained roads and are in close proximity to each other east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon. The third project is situated in the Belleterre Gold Camp southwest of Val-d'Or.

For more information, review the Company's filings available at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Clarke P.Geo., Pr.Sci.Nat. Mr. Clarke is a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 and a Director and the Vice President Exploration of Hawkmoon.

Hawkmoon Resources Corp.,

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Branden Haynes"

Branden Haynes, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. The use of the word "expected", "projected", "pursuing", "plans" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Company's planned surface exploration and drilling program at its Wilson Gold Project. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

* A Qualified Person has not yet done the work necessary to verify these values and these values should therefore not be relied upon.

Contact

Branden Haynes

Chief Executive Officer and Director

branden@hawkmoonresources.com

604-817-1595