FOKUS REPORTS 1.03 G/T AuEq OVER 322.50 METRES ON THE GALLOWAY PROJECT, INCLUDING SECTIONS OF 2.31 G/T AuEq OVER 16.50 METRES AND 3.19 G/T AuEq OVER 12 METRES

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Fokus Mining Corp. ("Fokus" or the "Company") (TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF) (FSE: F7E1) is pleased to announce new drilling results on the Hendrick zone of the Galloway Project, located in the Rouyn-Noranda mining sector in Abitibi, Québec.

Hole GA-21-56, located in the central portion of the Hendrick zone, recovered a gold zone of more than 322 m along the hole at a grade of 1.08 g/t AuEq including 2.31 g/t AuEq over 16.5 m, 3.19 g/t AuEq over 12 m and 1.46 AuEq over 13.50 m.

Hole GA-21-58, located at the extreme east of this same showing, revealed a first gold zone of 100.50 metres along the hole, at a grade of 1.18 g/t AuEq including 1.34 g/t AuEq over 58.50 m. This same hole revealed a second gold zone of 108 metres at a grade of 0.89 g/t AuEq including 15 metres at a grade of 1.59 g/t AuEq as well as a third gold section of 70.50 metres at a grade of 0.79 g/t AuEq including 24 metres at 1.26 g/t AuEq.

The Company, as of today, has all completed survey results from the Hendrick area.

Based on these latest results, the silicified pervasive gold envelope of Hendrick, trending ENE, is now recognized over more than 700 metres long and up to more than 300 metres thick. Intersected for the moment up to more than 1,000 metres deep, the Hendrick showing remains open in all directions.

Table of results

Hole # From

(m) To (m) Length (m)1 Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) AuEq (g/t)2 GA-21-56 625.50 948.00 322.50 0.83 1.3 0.12 1.03 Incl. 681.00 697.50 16.50 2.00 3.0 0.18 2.31 Incl. 742.50 756,00 13.50 1,17 3.0 0.17 1.46 Incl. 861.00 873.00 12.00 2.88 1.4 0.19 3.19 GA-21-57 813.00 876.00 63.00 0.62 0.7 0.06 0.72 Incl. 825.00 835.50 10.50 0.91 0.5 0.07 1.02 AND 957.00 981.00 24.00 1.36 1.1 0.03 1.43 .GA-21-58 678.00 778.50 100.50 0.98 1,1 0.12 1.18 .Incl. 678.00 702.00 24.00 1,12 1.7 0.16 1.39 Incl. 720.00 778,50 58.50 1.12 1.2 0.13 1.34 AND 825.00 933.00 108.00 0.65 0.9 0.15 0,89 Incl. 825.00 870.00 45.00 0.72 1.8 0.24 1.11 Incl. 882.00 897.00 15.00 1.50 0.1 0.06 1.59 AND 955.50 1026.00 70.50 0.66 0.3 0.08 0.79 Incl. 1002.00 1026.00 24.00 1.17 0.3 0.06 1.26



¹ All results are presented uncapped and lengths represent core lengths. True widths are interpreted as greater than 90% of measured lengths. ² AuEq been calculated at price of Gold at 1818US$ per Oz., Silver at 23.54US$ per Oz. and Copper at 4.54US$ per pound.

"Drilling Hole GA-21-56, located in the Hendrick area clearly met our expectations. It is reassuring to see a consistency both in the grades and in the thicknesses of the Hendrick zone. However, further drilling will be required to complete an initial estimate of the resource currently underway, under the direction of the external firm InnovExplo," underlined Jean Rainville, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Company is also awaiting results from the GA-21-59 survey conducted in a never-before-drilled area, which aimed to test a geological contact associated with a high-intensity magnetic anomaly. The presence of mineralization was observed throughout this hole, which is over 1,500 metres long.

Qualified Person

This press release was approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo, Director and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Fokus

Fokus Mining Corp. is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in the province of Québec, Canada. In implementing this major undertaking within the Canadian mining industry, we are determined to unlock the secret of the Galloway gold project.

The Galloway project covers an area of 2865.54 hectares and is located just north of the Cadillac-Larder Lake deformation which extends laterally for more than 100 km. Numerous gold deposits are related to that structure and its subsidiaries. The current work focuses on a small western portion of the mineral claims where several mineral occurrences have been identified. For more information, visit our website: fokusmining.com.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Policies) do not accept any responsibility for the truth or accuracy of its content.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

