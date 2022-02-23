Rover Metals Announces Increase to Previously Reported Intervals at Andrew Zone, Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada

VANCOUVER, Feb. 23, 2022 - Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FSE:4XO) ("Rover" or the "Company") is pleased to report, that further to its release on January 13, 2022, the gold mineralization at the Andrew Zone does extend past the primary sulfide intervals in the drill core. The Company has received its new December 2021 samples back from the lab and is pleased to be reporting longer mineralized intervals at the Andrew Zone South, and Andrew Zone North.



Andrew Zone South

The Company is now reporting significant intervals of:

7.4m of 1.64 g/t Au (from 63.1m to 70.5m) at hole CL-21-25, or an increase of approximately 5m to the previously reported interval;

2.3m of 1.21 g/t Au (from 53.0m to 55.3m) closer to surface in hole CL-21-25;

4.5m of 2.62 g/t Au (from 50.4m to 55.1m) at hole CL-21-24 (which previously reported 3.9m of 2.91 g/t Au);



The updated cross-sections for holes CL-21-24 and CL-21-25 will be available on Rover's website in the coming days.

Andrew Zone North

The Company is now reporting a significant interval of:

6.4m of 1.88 g/t Au (from 37.6m to 44.0m) at hole CL-21-29, or an increase of approximately 3m to the previously reported interval



Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states, "the Andrew Zone has a surface strike length of approximately 800m from south to north, and is open at depth. Follow-up drilling is needed to further delineate this zone at depth."

Updated Tables of Significant Drill Results

Hole Sample ID From To Interval Au g/t Zone CL-21-24 Y031579 50.37 51.00 0.63 0.78 Andrew South CL-21-24 V748102 51.00 51.50 0.50 2.77 Andrew South CL-21-24 V748103 51.50 52.01 0.51 0.15 Andrew South CL-21-24 V748104 52.01 52.76 0.75 1.57 Andrew South CL-21-24 V748105 52.76 53.10 0.34 3.63 Andrew South CL-21-24 V748106 53.10 53.41 0.31 5.16 Andrew South CL-21-24 V748107 53.41 53.80 0.39 1.79 Andrew South CL-21-24 V748108 53.80 54.20 0.40 3.57 Andrew South CL-21-24 V748109 54.45 54.77 0.32 6.11 Andrew South CL-21-24 V748110 54.77 55.12 0.35 4.93 Andrew South Hole Sample ID From To Interval Au g/t Zone CL-21-25 V748125 53.00 53.45 0.45 1.64 Andrew South CL-21-25 Y031568 53.45 53.96 0.51 0.22 Andrew South CL-21-25 Y031569 53.96 54.72 0.76 1.95 Andrew South CL-21-25 Y031570 54.72 55.26 0.54 0.75 Andrew South CL-21-25 Y031571 63.07 63.51 0.44 0.06 Andrew South CL-21-25 Y031572 63.51 63.95 0.44 3.39 Andrew South CL-21-25 V748126 63.95 64.25 0.30 0.73 Andrew South CL-21-25 Y031577 64.25 64.80 0.58 0.30 Andrew South CL-21-25 Y031573 64.80 65.42 0.62 1.17 Andrew South CL-21-25 V748127 65.42 65.88 0.46 1.72 Andrew South CL-21-25 V748128 65.88 66.18 0.30 0.22 Andrew South CL-21-25 V748129 66.18 66.58 0.40 2.16 Andrew South CL-21-25 Y031574 66.58 67.09 0.51 0.18 Andrew South CL-21-25 V748130 67.09 67.39 0.30 4.01 Andrew South CL-21-25 V748131 67.39 67.76 0.37 0.41 Andrew South CL-21-25 Y031575 67.76 68.00 0.24 0.12 Andrew South CL-21-25 V748132 68.00 68.35 0.35 0.50 Andrew South CL-21-25 V748133 68.35 68.68 0.33 0.64 Andrew South CL-21-25 V748134 68.68 68.98 0.30 1.59 Andrew South CL-21-25 V748135 68.98 69.68 0.70 4.27 Andrew South CL-21-25 V748136 69.82 70.12 0.30 1.07 Andrew South CL-21-25 V748137 70.12 70.46 0.34 5.55 Andrew South Hole Sample ID From To Interval Au g/t Zone CL-21-29 V748153 37.60 38.00 0.40 2.72 Andrew North CL-21-29 V748154 38.00 38.40 0.40 4.75 Andrew North CL-21-29 V748155 38.4 38.70 0.30 1.18 Andrew North CL-21-29 V748156 38.70 39.10 0.40 4.83 Andrew North CL-21-29 Y031583 39.10 39.37 0.27 0.39 Andrew North CL-21-29 V748158 39.37 39.71 0.34 1.31 Andrew North CL-21-29 V748159 39.71 40.09 0.38 5.61 Andrew North CL-21-29 V748160 40.09 40.39 0.30 4.43 Andrew North CL-21-29 V748161 40.39 40.82 0.43 0.60 Andrew North CL-21-29 Y031589 40.82 41.70 0.88 1.06 Andrew North CL-21-29 V748162 41.70 42.01 0.31 1.48 Andrew North CL-21-29 Y031589 42.01 42.25 0.24 1.06 Andrew North CL-21-29 V748165 42.97 43.37 0.40 0.92 Andrew North CL-21-29 Y031585 43.37 44.00 0.63 0.47 Andrew North



Drill core is cut with half sent to ALS Global Laboratories (ALS) for crushing to <2 mm with 250 g split pulverized to -75 ?m (200#). ALS is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 30g change is fire assayed and analysed using AAS finish for Gold.

True thickness of the intervals reported herein have not been calculated, therefore, all intervals are reported as drill core intervals and should be considered apparent thicknesses. Program gold averages are reported at weighed averages.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by David White, P.Geo., Technical Advisor of Rover and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Rover Metals

Rover is a precious metals exploration company specialized in North American precious metal resources that is currently advancing the gold potential of its existing projects in the Northwest Territories of Canada (60th parallel). The Company completed Phase 2 Exploration at its 100% owned Cabin Gold Project ("Cabin") in 2021. The Company's secondary asset, the Up Town Gold Project (for which it retains a 25% ownership interest), also saw the completion of Phase 2 Exploration Drilling in Q4-2021, and the results are expected in Q1-2022. The Company anticipates commencing its Phase 3 Exploration Program at Cabin in March of this year.

