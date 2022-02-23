Amarillo Reminds Shareholders of Proxy Cutoff in Connection with its Special Meeting to Approve Acquisition by Hochschild

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 - Amarillo Gold Corp. ("Amarillo" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGC, OTCQB: AGCBF) reminds shareholders (collectively, "Shareholders") that the deadline to receive proxies in connection with its special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders to be held at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on March 1, 2022 in connection with the proposed acquisition (the "Transaction") of Amarillo by Hochschild Mining plc ("Hochschild") is 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on February 25, 2022.



All Shareholders are encouraged to vote their shares at the Meeting. The Board of Directors of Amarillo unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of the resolution to approve the Transaction.

Shareholders are referred to the management information circular dated January 27, 2022 (the "Circular") for more information about the Meeting and the Transaction. The Circular has been filed by Amarillo on SEDAR and is available under Amarillo's profile at www.sedar.com.

Supplemental Information about the Meeting

The Circular includes disclosure about the application of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") with respect to the Transaction, and in particular whether any "related party" of the Company is entitled to receive a "collateral benefit" in connection with the Transaction.

A "collateral benefit" (as defined in MI 61-101) includes any benefit that a "related party" of Amarillo is entitled to receive as a consequence of the Arrangement, including without limitation, an increase in salary, a lump sum payment, a payment for surrendering securities or other enhancement in benefits related to services as an employee, director or consultant of Amarillo. MI 61-101 excludes from the meaning of collateral benefit a payment per security that is identical in amount and form to the entitlement of the general body of holders in Canada of securities of the same class, as well as certain benefits to a related party received solely in connection with the related party's services as an employee or director of an issuer, of an affiliated entity of such issuer or of a successor to the business of such issuer where (a) the benefit is not conferred for the purpose, in whole or in part, of increasing the value of the consideration paid to the related party for securities relinquished under the transaction; (b) the conferring of the benefit is not, by its terms, conditional on the related party supporting the transaction in any manner; (c) full particulars of the benefit are disclosed in the disclosure document for the transaction; and (d) either (i) at the time of the transaction the related party and his or her associated entities beneficially own, or exercise control or direction over, less than 1% of the outstanding securities of each class of equity securities of the issuer, or (ii) the related party discloses to an independent committee of the issuer the amount of consideration that he or she expects to be beneficially entitled to receive, under the terms of the transaction, in exchange for the equity securities he or she beneficially owns and the independent committee acting in good faith determines that the value of the benefit, net of any offsetting costs to the related party, is less than 5% of the value of the consideration the related party will receive pursuant to the terms of the transaction for the equity securities it beneficially owns, and the independent committee's determination is disclosed in the disclosure document for the transaction.

The Circular provided that any potential collateral benefits to be received by any director or officers are not, or will not be considered, "collateral benefits" for the purposes of MI 61-101 due to the application of the exceptions described above. The Circular also discloses the particulars and quantum of all potential collateral benefits to be received by any director or officer. However, it appears that Mike Mutchler, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will receive a collateral benefit as a result of the Transaction which will cause the Transaction to be a "business combination" for purposes of MI 61-101. On the date on which Amarillo entered into the arrangement agreement in connection with the Transaction, Mr. Mutchler held 2,887,858 shares of Amarillo, representing 0.75% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares. Mr. Mutchler also held 5,900,000 fully vested stock options, which on a partially diluted basis (assuming Mr. Mutchler exercised all his stock options but no other convertible securities of Amarillo were exercised or converted) would represent 2.2% of the total number of Amarillo shares.

This means the Arrangement Resolution (as defined in the Circular) must be approved by a majority of the votes cast, excluding the votes in respect of the shares of the Company beneficially owned, or over which control or direction is exercised, by Mr. Mutchler. This approval is in addition to the requirement that the Arrangement Resolution be approved by at least two-thirds of the votes cast by Shareholders at the Meeting, voting as a single class. Accordingly, all references to the required approval of the Arrangement Resolution by Shareholders in the Circular shall be supplemented to include the majority of the minority approval referred to above. The Company does not anticipate any difficulty incorporating a majority of the minority approval given the small portion of Amarillo shares owned by Mr. Mutchler.

Amarillo Gold Corp. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing two gold projects in Brazil: the exploration stage Lavras do Sul Project in Rio Grande do Sul State and the development stage Posse Gold Project on the Mara Rosa Property in Goi?s State.

Amarillo trades on the TSXV under the symbol AGC and the OTCQB under the symbol AGCBF. Follow Amarillo on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and at www.amarillogold.com

Mike Mutchler

President & CEO

416-294-0736

mike.mutchler@amarillogold.com Annemarie Brissenden

Investor Relations

416-844-6284

annemarie.brissenden@amarillogold.com

