Pure Energy Minerals to hold Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, February 23, 2022 - Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PE) (OTCQB: PEMIF) ("Pure Energy" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has mailed to Shareholders its 2022 Notice of Meeting, Information Circular and Proxy for its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on March 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The meeting will be held virtually online.

In light of the rapidly evolving public health guidelines related to COVID-19, we ask shareholders to vote their shares by proxy. There will be no votes taken at the virtual meeting. All Shareholders are encouraged to vote by submitting their completed form of proxy (or voting instruction form) prior to the Meeting by one of the means described in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, which has been filed on SEDAR.

The 2022 Annual General Meeting information is available on Pure Energy's website and also posted to the Company's documents on www.sedar.com. The posted form of proxy additionally must have a Control Number to be voted by phone, internet, or by mail, and must be received 48 hours in advance of the Meeting date and time.

Please note that non-Canadian shareholders should contact their broker, or Odyssey Trust Corporation, the Company's transfer agent, to request and obtain the unique Control Number required for shareholder voting. Contact for Odyssey Trust Corporation is 1-888-290-1175.

Shareholders may join the Meeting by sending a request to d.szigety@pureenergyminerals.com. A Zoom link will be provided by email prior to the Meeting.

About Pure Energy

Pure Energy Minerals is a lithium resource developer that is driven to become a low-cost supplier for the growing lithium battery industry. Pure Energy has consolidated a pre-eminent land position at its Clayton Valley Project in the Clayton Valley of central Nevada for the exploration and development of lithium resources, comprising 950 claims over 23,360 acres (9,450 hectares), representing the largest mineral land holdings in the valley. Pure Energy's Clayton Valley Project adjoins and surrounds on three sides the Silver Peak lithium brine mine operated by Albemarle Corporation.

Pure Energy's strategic partner, Schlumberger Technologies Corporation ("SLB"), is the operator of the Clayton Valley Project. In May of 2019, Pure Energy and SLB signed an Earn-In agreement over the CV Project which requires significant investment by SLB at the Project, to include the design and construction of a pilot plant capable of processing lithium-bearing brines for high-quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate ("lithium hydroxide" or "LiOH∙H2O") and/or lithium carbonate products at a specified rate. SLB plans to utilize both in-house and commercially available technology in the design of the CV pilot plant. SLB's costs, technical parameters and ultimate technology are anticipated to differ from the published PEA. For further details regarding SLB's participation, please refer to Pure Energy's Annual General and Special Meeting Management Information Circular dated April 4, 2019, available on SEDAR.com.

Cautionary Statements and Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry. Forward-looking statements in this release may include future exploration and development on the Clayton Valley Project. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

