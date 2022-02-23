Silver Bear Mangazeisky Silver Project Located in Far East Russia Currently Unaffected by Sanctions

Silver Bear Resources Plc ("Silver Bear" or the "Company") (TSX: SBR) announces today that its Mangazeisky Silver Project, located in Far East Russia, continues operations as planned and has not been affected by the sanctions announced on February 22, 2022.

The Company's wholly-owned Russian subsidiary, AO Prognoz, employs approximately 240 persons at site plus 50 consultants primarily in catering and construction, and an additional 30 employees at its head offices in Yakutsk, some 5,000 km east of Moscow. All of its employees and consultants at site are Russian locals. The Company has been operating in Far East Russia since 2007, achieving first silver production in April 2018. The Company has well established procurement and logistics in the region where it operates and has almost completed its 2021-2022 ice road resupply season, with a full year of supplies on hand for both the operations and the upgrade of its processing line.

The Company refines its silver production in a Russian based refinery in Krasnoyarsk located in Eastern Siberia. The entire production is then sold domestically.

The Company will continue to closely monitor sanction developments.

About Silver Bear

Silver Bear (TSX: SBR) is focused on the development of its wholly-owned Mangazeisky Silver Project, covering a licence area of approximately 570 km2 that includes the high-grade Vertikalny deposit (amongst the highest- grade silver deposits in the world), located 400 km north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha within the Russian Federation. As of April 2018, the Company attained first silver production as a result of commissioning activities and on 1 July 2019 the Company achieved full commercial production. Other information relating to Silver Bear is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the Company's website at www.silverbearresources.com.

