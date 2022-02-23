District Copper Announces Changes to Its Board

Vancouver, February 23, 2022 - District Copper Corp. (TSXV: DCOP) ("District Copper", "District", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Braden Jensen, to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Jensen, CPA (CA) obtained his formal training with KPMG LLP. Before transitioning to the resource industry, he worked in the public practice sector for 7 years, concentrating in commodities-based accounting and tax. For the past 9 years, he has worked in the private sector, with Wellgreen Platinum Ltd. and Copper Fox Metals Inc., where he was involved in mineral exploration, construction, and operations reporting, prior to joining District Copper in 2015 as the current CFO.

The Company would also like to announce it has accepted the resignation of Mr. Hrayr Agnerian. District Copper thanks Mr. Agnerian for all of his contributions to the Company over the past decade and wishes him well in his retirement.

For further information, please visit www.districtcoppercorp.com to view the Company's profile or contact Jevin Werbes at 604-620-7737.

ABOUT DISTRICT COPPER

District Copper is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration for gold deposits in Newfoundland and Ontario and copper-gold deposits in central British Columbia.

