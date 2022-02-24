Nutrien Announces Ken Seitz as a Speaker at the BMO and BofA Investor Conferences

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Ken Seitz, Nutrien's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference on Tuesday, March 1 at 1:30 p.m. EST, and the BofA Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, March 2 at 9:30 a.m. EST.

Both fireside chats will be video cast and available on the Company's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

