Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.: Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Results - Senior Management Changes

Record Date Payment Date

March 7, 2022* March 15, 2022*

June 1, 2022 June 15, 2022

September 1, 2022 September 15, 2022

December 1, 2022 December 15, 2022

Capital Expenditures

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

Sustaining Capital Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021

LaRonde Complex $ 34,639 $ 110,394

Canadian Malartic mine 18,978 72,749

Meadowbank Complex 11,729 48,917

Meliadine mine 13,567 50,341

Kittila mine 15,144 42,632

Goldex mine 7,789 31,017

Pinos Altos mine 8,395 22,216

La India mine 4,237 10,117

Total Sustaining Capital $ 114,478 $ 388,383

Development Capital

LaRonde Complex $ 13,871 $ 53,155

Canadian Malartic mine 23,207 56,613

Meadowbank Complex 932 9,643

Amaruq underground project 22,321 98,911

Meliadine mine 21,403 75,373

Kittila mine 21,272 77,175

Goldex mine 4,761 18,673

Pinos Altos mine 8,622 23,777

La India mine 3,219 9,383

Other 1,481 11,971

Total Development Capital $ 121,089 $ 434,674

Total Capital Expenditures

- excluding Hope Bay $ 235,567 $ 823,057



Hope Bay mine Sustaining Capital $ 9,447 $ 44,160

Hope Bay mine Development Capital 384 7,882

Total Capital Expenditures 

including Hope Bay $ 245,398 $ 875,099