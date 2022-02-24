VANCOUVER, Feb. 24, 2022 - K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV:KNC) (OTCQB:WDFCF) (FSE:5GP) has announced additional, multiple mineralized intervals from drilling on its Stony Lake project in Central Newfoundland. The Stony Lake property lies within the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt of the Cape Ray/Valentine Lake structural trend in Central Newfoundland, lying parallel to that of New Found Gold's Queensway project, along the prolific Dog Bay Line.

The project covers 13,625 hectares and 27 kilometers of favorable trend between Sokomon's Moosehead discovery immediately to the northeast and Marathon's Valentine Lake deposit to the southwest.

Excellent infrastructure exists on the project lands and in the surrounding area.

Today's results are from the remaining drill holes completed on the Jumper's Pond target, which tested the strike and dip extensions of the gold mineralization recently reported from hole JP21-012. Hole JP-012 intersected 7 intervals of gold mineralization including 2.58 g/t gold over a 3.1 metre core interval with a maximum grade of 4.34 g/t gold over a one-meter core interval.

Today's results are from holes JP21- 019, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24, drilled from the same drill pad, have extended the mineralized zone approximately 100 metres along strike to the north. The mineralized intervals in four of the drill holes are open and additional sampling is required to determine the full extent of the gold mineralization. JP21-022 intersected 12 intervals of gold mineralization including 65.1 metres averaging 0.78 g/t gold, from 98.5 to 163.6 m downhole. Included in JP21-022 were intersections of 5.7 m averaging 2.37 g/t gold, 0.70 m averaging 5.09 g/t gold, 18.85 m averaging 1.22 g/t gold, and 0.50 metres averaging 5.58 g/t gold.

The company also owns a 100% interest in the Desert Eagle Vanadium-Uranium project located in the historic Henry Mountains Mining District in southeast Utah. The area has seen extensive historic vanadium and uranium mining and is close to Anfield Energy Inc.'s Shootaring Canyon mill.

The shares are trading at $0.23. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.k9goldcorp.com, call 1-833-434-GOLD (4653), contact Kosta Tsoutsis, Director, by email at kosta@k9goldcorp.com, or contact Brian Morrison, CFO, at brian@k9goldcorp.com.

