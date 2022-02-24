Superior Gold Provides Notice Of Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial And Operating Results And Conference Call

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) (OCTMKTS: SUPGF) announced today that it will release its fourth-quarter 2021 financial and operating results before the Market open on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Following the release, management will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 AM ET to discuss these results.
The conference call replay will be available for 365 days.
The presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.superior-gold.com.
About Superior Gold
Superior Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine and central mill, numerous open-pit projects including the Plutonic Main Pit push-back project, the Hermes open pit projects and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.
Contact Superior Gold Inc.: Mike McAllister, CPIR, Vice President Investor Relations, investor@superior-gold.com, Tel: 647-925-1293
