Hecla to Participate at BMO Mining Conference and J.P. Morgan Leveraged Finance Conference

Hecla Mining Company's (NYSE:HL) President and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., will present at the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/2022-gmm-hecla-mining. The presentation material will be available on the Company's website at www.hecla-mining.com.

Mr. Russell Lawlar, Sr. Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer will present at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The presentation material will also be available on the Company's website at www.hecla-mining.com.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

