C2C Gold Announces Private Placement of $1,500,000

VANCOUVER, Feb. 24, 2022 - C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB:CTCGF) (the "Company" or "C2C") announces a proposed non-brokered private placement of units and flow through units at a price of $0.18 per Unit and $0.22 per flow through unit for combined gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. Each unit and flow through unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable into one non-flow through common share at a price of $0.25 per common share for a period of two years.



The proceeds of the private placement will be used to fund exploration expenditures on the Company's mineral exploration project and G&A expenses. The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with all or part of the offering. The private placement is subject to the rules of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), and the Company will issue a further news release upon completion of the offering.

About C2C Gold Corp.

C2C is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada and recently discovered visible gold in quartz vein float at the Atlas Zone on the Millertown property in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The Company controls over 1,260 km2, one of the largest land positions on the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, including the Badger, Millertown, Barrens Lake, South Tally, and Lake Douglas projects with road access and proximity to communities and power lines. C2C also holds a portfolio of projects within the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts in Canada's Yukon.

