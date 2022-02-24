Newmont Reports 2021 Mineral Reserves of 93 million Gold Ounces and 65 million Gold Equivalent Ounces

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) reported gold Mineral Reserves (reserves) of 92.8 million attributable ounces for 2021 compared to the Company's 94.2 million ounces at the end of 2020. Newmont has significant upside to other metals, including more than 15 billion pounds of copper reserves and nearly 600 million ounces of silver reserves. In addition, reserves and resources were further strengthened with the purchase of Buenaventura's 43.65% interest in Minera Yanacocha in February 2022, adding 2.7 million ounces of gold reserves, 11.0 million gold resources, 700 million pounds of copper reserves and 2.6 billion copper resources.1

PERCENTAGE OF GOLD RESERVES BY JURISDICTION

"Newmont's world-class portfolio of operations and projects is underpinned by a robust foundation of reserves and resources, along with the most extensive exploration program in the industry," said Tom Palmer, President and CEO. "In 2021, more than 80 percent of depletion was replaced as we continue to progress our most profitable greenfield and near-mine projects. Exploration continues to be a core competency at Newmont with a focus on extending mine life, developing districts, and discovering new opportunities in the most favorable jurisdictions."

KEY HIGHLIGHTS AND DIFFERENTIATORS:

Robust gold Mineral Reserves of 92.8 million ounces

Over 90 percent of gold reserves in top-tier jurisdictions

Addition of 6.5 million ounces in 2021 primarily through drilling

Gold reserve life at operating sites of 10 years or more, underpinned by a strong base at Boddington, Tanami, Ahafo, Yanacocha, Peñasquito, and Nevada Gold Mines (NGM), and further enhanced from our seven other operating mines and equity ownership in Pueblo Viejo

Significant gold reserves per share with 120 ounces per 1,000 shares, including the purchase of Buenaventura's interest in Minera Yanacocha

Measured & Indicated gold Mineral Resources of 68.3 million ounces and Inferred of 33.2 million ounces

Significant exposure to copper with 15.1 billion pounds in reserves, 17.8 billion pounds in Measured & Indicated resources and 8.6 billion pounds in Inferred resources

Additional exposure to other metals such as silver, zinc, and lead mainly at Peñasquito

Announced the acquisition of Buenaventura's 43.65% interest in Minera Yanacocha in February 2022; further enhancing world-class asset ownership with a consistent district consolidation strategy1

PERCENTAGE OF GOLD RESERVES BY JURISDICTION2

Newmont's reserve base is a key differentiator with over 90 percent of gold reserves located in top-tier jurisdictions, an operating reserve life of more than 10 years and average reserve grade of 1.06 grams per tonne. In addition, Newmont has substantial exposure to other metals, with 65 million gold equivalent ounces3 from copper, silver, zinc, lead and molybdenum.

PROVEN & PROBABLE GOLD RESERVES In millions of ounces 2020 Gold Reserves 94.2 Additions 6.5 Net Revisions (0.8 ) Depletion (7.1 ) Reported 2021 Gold Reserves 92.8 Minera Yanacocha Transaction4 2.7 Adjusted 2021 Gold Reserves 95.5

For 2021, Newmont reported 92.8 million ounces of gold Mineral Reserves, slightly lower than the prior year total of 94.2 million ounces. Depletion of 7.1 million ounces and unfavorable net revisions of 0.8 million ounces were largely offset by additions of 6.5 million ounces.

Additions before revisions of 6.5 million ounces through exploration met the Company's target despite higher costs and challenges created by the pandemic with travel restrictions and additional safety protocols. Notable reserve additions for the year from Newmont's operating sites included:

Cerro Negro added 1.1 million ounces primarily due to drilling in the Eastern Districts

Tanami added 0.8 million ounces largely due to the first declaration of reserves at Liberator

Éléonore added 0.4 million ounces primarily from drilling

Merian added 0.4 million attributable ounces primarily from drilling at the Maraba open pit

Ahafo added 0.4 million ounces primarily from drilling and updated technical assumptions at Subika Underground

Newmont's 38.5 percent interest in NGM added 3.0 million attributable ounces primarily from drilling at Goldrush

Net unfavorable revisions include 0.9 million ounces at Cerro Negro due to reserve downgrades related to drill spacing studies and updated technical assumptions. In addition gold Mineral Reserves reported negative revisions of 0.4 million ounces at Tanami, 0.2 million ounces at Boddington, 0.2 million ounces at Porcupine underground and 0.2 million ounces at Pueblo Viejo. Negative revisions were partially offset by favorable revisions of 0.6 million attributable ounces at NGM and 0.4 million ounces at Éléonore, in addition to acquisitions of 0.1 million attributable ounces related to South Arturo at NGM.

Newmont's 38.5 percent interest in NGM represented 19.3 million attributable ounces of gold reserves at year end, as compared to 17.4 million ounces at the end of 2020. Pueblo Viejo represented 3.6 million attributable ounces of gold reserves at year end as compared to 4.1 million ounces at the end of 2020, representing Newmont's 40 percent interest.

Gold reserve grade improved three percent to 1.06 grams per tonne compared to 1.03 grams per tonne in the prior year largely due to higher-grade reserves from the Company's 38.5 percent equity ownership in Nevada Gold Mines and positive results from our underground managed operations, including Éléonore, Tanami and Porcupine.

MEASURED & INDICATED GOLD RESOURCES INFERRED GOLD RESOURCES In millions of ounces In millions of ounces 2020 Gold Resources 69.6 2020 Gold Resources 31.6 Additions 1.6 Additions 3.3 Net Revisions 3.0 Net Revisions 0.6 Conversions (5.9 ) Conversions (2.3 ) Reported 2021 Gold Resources 68.3 Reported 2021 Gold Resources 33.2 Minera Yanacocha Transaction4 7.4 Minera Yanacocha Transaction4 3.6 Adjusted 2021 Gold Resources 75.7 Adjusted 2021 Gold Resources 36.8

In 2021, Newmont reported Measured and Indicated gold Mineral Resources of 68.3 million ounces as compared to 69.6 million ounces in the prior year. Inferred gold Mineral Resources totaled 33.2 million ounces as compared to 31.6 million ounces in 2020. In total, resource conversions to reserves were more than offset by additions and net positive revisions.

Measured and Indicated Gold Mineral Resources added through exploration programs were 1.6 million ounces and included notable additions before revisions of 0.3 million ounces at Tanami and 0.2 million ounces at Ahafo South underground.

Measured and Indicated gold Mineral Resources reported net revisions of 3.0 million ounces mainly driven by positive revisions of 1.3 million ounces at Boddington and 0.6 million ounces at Tanami. Additionally NGM added 2.1 million attributable ounces. Positive revisions were partially offset by negative revisions, including 1.1 million ounces at CC&V and 0.5 million ounces at Peñasquito.

Inferred Gold Mineral Resources added through exploration programs were 3.3 million ounces and included notable additions before revisions of 0.4 million ounces at Ahafo South, 0.4 million ounces at Éléonore, 0.4 million ounces at Cerro Negro and 0.4 million ounces at Tanami. Additionally, NGM added 0.8 million attributable ounces.

Inferred Gold Mineral Resources reported net revisions of 0.6 million ounces mainly driven by positive revisions of 0.6 million ounces at Cerro Negro and 0.3 million ounces at Ahafo South underground. Additionally, NGM added 1.1 million attributable ounces. Positive revisions were partially offset by negative revisions of 0.7 million ounces at Peñasquito and 0.5 million ounces at Tanami.

Newmont's Measured and Indicated gold Mineral Resource grade increased slightly to 0.66 grams per tonne compared to 0.65 grams per tonne in the prior year. Inferred gold Mineral Resource grade of 0.69 grams per tonne increased compared with 0.65 grams per tonne from 2020.

OTHER METALS

In 2021, copper reserves decreased slightly to 15,090 million pounds from 15,220 pounds in the prior year primarily due to mining depletion. Copper resources increased to 17,820 million pounds of Measured & Indicated and 8,640 million pounds of Inferred from 17,620 million pounds of Measured and Indicated and 8,620 million pounds of Inferred due to the addition of a layback at Boddington. 2021 copper figures exclude 700 million pounds of reserves and 2,645 million pounds of resources acquired through the purchase of Buenaventura's 43.65% interest in Minera Yanacocha in February 2022.

Silver reserves decreased from 613 million ounces to 568 million ounces in the prior year, largely due to depletion at Peñasquito. Silver resources also decreased to 422 million ounces of Measured & Indicated and 163 million ounces of Inferred from 482 million ounces of Measured and Indicated and 204 million ounces of Inferred due to design updates at Peñasquito. 2021 silver figures exclude 49 million pounds of resources acquired through the purchase of Buenaventura's 43.65% interest in Minera Yanacocha in February 2022.

Lead reserves decreased to 2,580 million pounds from 2,940 million pounds in the prior year, and zinc reserves also decreased to 6,250 million pounds from 6,810 million pounds. These decreases are largely due to depletion at Peñasquito. Measured & Indicated lead resources decreased to 1,230 million pounds from 1,700 million pounds and Inferred lead resources decreased to 480 million pounds from 900 million pounds. Measured & Indicated zinc resources decreased to 2,690 million pounds from 3,700 million pounds and Inferred zinc resources decreased to 1,070 million pounds from 1,700 million pounds. These decreases are primarily due to design updates at Peñasquito.

1 The reserve and resource table contained herein reflect Newmont's ownership as of December 31, 2021. Investors are reminded that with the February 8, 2022 closing of Newmont's acquisition of Buenaventura's 43.65% interest in Minera Yanacocha, Newmont now holds a 95% interest. 2 North America includes 38.5 percent interest in Nevada Gold Mines; South America includes Newmont's 40 percent interest in Pueblo Viejo. 3 Gold Equivalent Ounces calculated using Mineral Reserve pricing as shown below and metallurgical recoveries for each metal on a site by site basis. 4 In February 2022, Newmont acquired Buenaventura's 43.65% interest in Minera Yanacocha.

EXPLORATION OUTLOOK

Newmont's attributable exploration expenditure for managed operations is expected to be approximately $250 million in 2022 with 80 percent of total exploration investment dedicated to near-mine expansion programs and the remaining 20 percent allocated to the advancement of greenfield projects.

Additionally, Newmont's share of exploration investment for its non-managed joint ventures will total approximately $45 million.

Geographically, the Company expects to invest approximately 38 percent in North America, 23 percent in South America, 17 percent in Australia and the remainder in Africa and other locations.

GOLD RESERVE SENSITIVITY

A $100 increase in gold price would result in an approximate six percent increase in gold reserves while a $100 decrease in gold price would result in an approximate eight percent decrease in gold reserves. These sensitivities assume an oil price of $60 per barrel (WTI), Australian dollar exchange rate of $0.75 and Canadian dollar exchange rate of $0.77.

For additional details on Newmont's reported Gold, Copper, Silver, Zinc, Lead and Molybdenum Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, please refer to the tables at the end of this release.

KEY RESERVE AND RESOURCE ASSUMPTIONS: At December 31, 2021 2020 Gold Reserves (US$/oz.) $1,200 $1,200 Gold Resources (US$/oz.) $1,400 $1,400 Copper Reserves (US$/lb.) $2.75 $2.75 Copper Resources (US$/lb.) $3.25 $3.25 Silver Reserves (US$/oz.) $20.00 $17.00 Silver Resources (US$/oz.) $23.00 $20.00 Zinc Reserves (US$/lb.) $1.15 $1.15 Zinc Resources (US$/lb.) $1.40 $1.40 Lead Reserves (US$/lb.) $0.90 $0.90 Lead Resources (US$/lb.) $1.10 $1.10 Australian Dollar (A$:US$) $0.75 $0.75 Canadian Dollar (C$:US$) $0.77 $0.77 Mexican Peso (M$:US$) $19.50 $19.50 West Texas Intermediate (US$/bbl.) $60 $50

RESERVE AND RESOURCE TABLES

Proven and Probable reserves are based on extensive drilling, sampling, mine modeling and metallurgical testing from which we determine economic feasibility. The price sensitivity of reserves depends upon several factors including grade, metallurgical recovery, operating cost, waste-to-ore ratio and ore type. Metallurgical recovery rates vary depending on the metallurgical properties of each deposit and the production process used. The reserve tables included in this release list the average metallurgical recovery rate for each deposit, which takes into account the assumed processing methods. The cut-off grade, or lowest grade of material considered economic to process, varies with material type, price, metallurgical recoveries, operating costs and co- or by-product credits. The Proven and Probable reserve figures presented herein are estimates based on information available at the time of calculation. No assurance can be given that the indicated levels of recovery of gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc and molybdenum will be realized. Ounces of gold and silver or tonnes of copper, zinc, lead, or molybdenum included in the Proven and Probable reserves are those contained prior to losses during metallurgical treatment. Reserve estimates may require revision based on actual production. Market fluctuations in the price of gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, or molybdenum, as well as increased production costs or reduced metallurgical recovery rates, could render certain Proven and Probable reserves containing relatively lower grades of mineralization uneconomic to exploit and might result in a reduction of reserves.

The Measured, Indicated, and Inferred resource figures presented herein are estimates based on information available at the time of calculation and are exclusive of reserves. A "Mineral Resource" is a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade, or quality and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade or quality, continuity and other geological characteristics of a Mineral Resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge, including sampling. Mineral Resources are sub-divided, in order of increasing geological confidence, into Inferred, Indicated and Measured categories. Ounces of gold and silver or tonnes of copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum included in the Measured, Indicated and Inferred resources are those contained prior to losses during metallurgical treatment. Market fluctuations in the price of gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead and molybdenum, as well as increased production costs or reduced metallurgical recovery rates, could change future estimates of resources. Please refer to the reserves and resources cautionary statement at the end of the release.

Proven and Probable reserves disclosed at December 31, 2021 have been prepared in accordance with the new Regulation S-K 1300 requirements of the SEC; whereas Proven and Probable reserves disclosed at December 31, 2020 have been prepared in accordance with the SEC's Industry Guide 7 ("IG7"). Our historical methodology applied to the prior year of estimating reserves was not significantly impacted as a result of the change from IG7 to S-K 1300, therefore we believe the amounts presented at December 31, 2021 and 2020, under the respective methodologies, are comparable.

We publish reserves annually, and will recalculate reserves at December 31, 2022, taking into account metal prices, changes, if any, to future production and capital costs, divestments and depletion as well as any acquisitions and additions during 2022.

Attributable Proven, Probable and Combined Gold Reserves (1) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Proven Reserves Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Tonnage (2) Grade Gold (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Gold (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Gold (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Gold (3) Deposits/Districts Newmont

Share (000

tonnes) (g/tonne) Ounces

(000) (000

tonnes) (g/tonne) Ounces

(000) (000

tonnes) (g/tonne) Ounces

(000) Metallurgical

Recovery (000

tonnes) (g/tonne) Ounces

(000) North America CC&V Open Pits (4) 100 % 70,700 0.44 1,000 15,400 0.37 180 86,100 0.43 1,180 60 % 105,200 0.48 1,610 CC&V Leach Pads (4)(5) 100 % - - 31,200 0.81 810 31,200 0.81 810 57 % 33,000 0.82 880 Total CC&V, Colorado 70,700 0.44 1,000 46,600 0.66 990 117,300 0.53 1,990 59 % 138,200 0.56 2,490 Musselwhite, Canada (6) 100 % 2,800 5.07 460 6,700 6.07 1,310 9,500 5.77 1,770 96 % 8,900 6.25 1,790 Porcupine Underground (7) 100 % 2,300 7.24 530 900 7.97 240 3,200 7.46 770 92 % 5,000 6.90 1,100 Porcupine Open Pit (8) 100 % 5,900 1.60 310 33,700 1.41 1,520 39,600 1.44 1,830 94 % 42,300 1.43 1,950 Total Porcupine, Canada 8,200 3.19 840 34,600 1.58 1,760 42,800 1.89 2,600 93 % 47,300 2.01 3,050 Éléonore, Canada (9) 100 % 2,200 5.03 350 9,000 5.06 1,470 11,200 5.05 1,820 91 % 7,800 5.00 1,260 Peñasquito Open Pits 100 % 107,200 0.62 2,140 219,100 0.56 3,910 326,300 0.58 6,050 69 % 348,200 0.60 6,680 Peñasquito Stockpiles (10) 100 % 7,800 0.43 110 27,900 0.19 170 35,700 0.24 280 69 % 39,600 0.33 420 Total Peñasquito, Mexico (11) 115,000 0.61 2,250 247,000 0.51 4,080 362,000 0.54 6,330 69 % 387,800 0.57 7,100 TOTAL NORTH AMERICA 198,900 0.77 4,900 343,900 0.87 9,610 542,800 0.83 14,510 78 % 590,000 0.83 15,690 South America Yanacocha Open Pits (12) 51.35 % 16,500 0.66 350 68,200 0.68 1,490 84,700 0.68 1,840 57 % 95,100 0.66 2,020 Yanacocha Underground (13) 51.35 % - - 7,000 6.20 1,390 7,000 6.20 1,390 97 % 7,000 6.20 1,390 Total Yanacocha, Peru (26) 16,500 0.66 350 75,200 1.19 2,880 91,700 1.10 3,230 74 % 102,100 1.04 3,410 Merian, Suriname (14) 75 % 47,100 1.36 2,050 54,500 1.11 1,950 101,600 1.22 4,000 93 % 107,500 1.15 3,970 Cerro Negro, Argentina (15) 100 % 1,800 8.93 500 7,200 8.88 2,060 9,000 8.89 2,560 94 % 9,000 8.90 2,570 Pueblo Viejo Open Pits 40 % 5,000 2.20 350 8,200 2.33 620 13,200 2.28 970 89 % 19,600 2.34 1,470 Pueblo Viejo Stockpiles (10) 40 % - - 37,400 2.20 2,640 37,400 2.20 2,640 89 % 35,800 2.30 2,640 Total Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic (16) 5,000 2.20 350 45,600 2.22 3,260 50,600 2.22 3,610 89 % 55,400 2.31 4,110 NuevaUnión, Chile (17) 50 % - - 341,100 0.47 5,110 341,100 0.47 5,110 66 % 341,100 0.47 5,110 Norte Abierto, Chile (18) 50 % - - 598,800 0.60 11,620 598,800 0.60 11,620 74 % 598,800 0.60 11,620 TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA 70,400 1.44 3,250 1,122,400 0.75 26,880 1,192,800 0.79 30,130 78 % 1,213,900 0.79 30,790 Australia Boddington Open Pit 100 % 237,400 0.70 5,360 239,100 0.66 5,080 476,500 0.68 10,440 86 % 534,700 0.67 11,490 Boddington Stockpiles (16) 100 % 2,700 0.68 60 79,100 0.43 1,090 81,800 0.44 1,150 79 % 86,400 0.43 1,200 Total Boddington, Western Australia (19) 240,100 0.70 5,420 318,200 0.60 6,170 558,300 0.65 11,590 85 % 621,100 0.64 12,690 Tanami, Northern Territory (20) 100 % 12,700 4.97 2,040 22,100 5.25 3,740 34,800 5.15 5,780 98 % 36,200 5.05 5,870 TOTAL AUSTRALIA 252,800 0.92 7,460 340,300 0.91 9,910 593,100 0.91 17,370 89 % 657,300 0.88 18,560 Africa Ahafo South Open Pits (21) 100 % 11,800 2.35 890 39,700 1.67 2,140 51,500 1.83 3,030 95 % 50,000 1.90 3,050 Ahafo South Underground (22) 100 % 9,400 3.76 1,140 12,700 2.68 1,100 22,100 3.14 2,240 94 % 17,100 3.53 1,940 Ahafo South Stockpiles (10) 100 % 28,300 0.92 830 - - 28,300 0.92 830 89 % 36,200 0.92 1,070 Total Ahafo South, Ghana 49,500 1.80 2,860 52,400 1.92 3,240 101,900 1.86 6,100 94 % 103,300 1.82 6,060 Ahafo North, Ghana (23) 100 % - - 46,300 2.40 3,570 46,300 2.40 3,570 91 % 45,100 2.40 3,480 Akyem Open Pit (24) 100 % 15,800 1.61 810 10,900 1.89 660 26,700 1.72 1,470 92 % 34,200 1.70 1,870 Akyem Stockpiles (10) 100 % 13,900 0.78 350 - - 13,900 0.78 350 91 % 15,100 0.82 400 Total Akyem, Ghana 29,700 1.22 1,160 10,900 1.89 660 40,600 1.40 1,820 91 % 49,300 1.43 2,270 TOTAL AFRICA 79,200 1.58 4,020 109,600 2.12 7,470 188,800 1.89 11,490 92 % 197,700 1.86 11,810 Nevada NGM Open Pits 38.5 % 10,000 1.86 600 119,500 1.21 4,650 129,500 1.26 5,250 70 % 134,300 1.26 5,440 NGM Stockpiles (10) 38.5 % 14,300 2.03 940 14,900 1,250 29,200 2.33 2,190 68 % 33,300 2.36 2,530 NGM Underground 38.5 % 13,600 9.95 4,340 28,000 8.39 7,560 41,600 8.90 11,900 88 % 29,700 9.85 9,420 TOTAL NEVADA (25) 37,900 4.82 5,880 162,400 2.58 13,460 200,300 3.00 19,340 81 % 197,300 2.74 17,390 TOTAL NEWMONT 639,200 1.24 25,510 2,078,600 1.01 67,330 2,717,800 1.06 92,840 81 % 2,856,200 1.03 94,240

(1) See cautionary statement regarding reserves and resources. 2021 and 2020 reserves were estimated at a gold price of $1,200 per ounce unless otherwise noted. (2) Tonnages include allowances for losses resulting from mining methods. Tonnages are rounded to the nearest 100,000. (3) Ounces are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Ounces may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10,000. (4) Cut-off grades utilized in 2021 reserves were as follows: oxide mill material not less than 1.32 gram per tonne and leach material not less than 0.10 gram per tonne. (5) Leach pad material is the material on leach pads at the end of the year from which gold remains to be recovered. In-process reserves are reported separately where ounces exceed 100,000 and are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves. (6) Cut-off grade utilized in 2021 reserves not less than 3.10 gram per tonne. (7) Cut-off grade utilized in 2021 reserves not less than 4.00 gram per tonne. (8) Cut-off grade utilized in 2021 reserves not less than 0.44 gram per tonne. (9) Cut-off grade utilized in 2021 reserves not less than 4.30 gram per tonne. (10) Stockpiles are comprised primarily of material that has been set aside to allow processing of higher grade material in the mills. Stockpiles increase or decrease depending on current mine plans. Stockpile reserves are reported separately where ounces exceed 100,000 and are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves. (11) Gold cut-off grade varies with level of silver, lead and zinc credits. (12) Gold cut-off grades utilized in 2021 reserves were as follows: oxide leach material not less than 0.07 gram per tonne and refractory mill material not less than 1.45 gram per tonne. (13) Gold cut-off grades utilized in 2021 reserves were as follows: oxide mill material not less than 2.10 gram per tonne and refractory mill material varies with level of copper and silver credits. (14) Cut-off grade utilized in 2021 reserves not less than 0.33 gram per tonne. (15) Cut-off grade utilized in 2021 reserves not less than 5.00 gram per tonne. (16) The Pueblo Viejo mine, which is 40% owned by Newmont, is accounted for as an equity method investment. Reserve estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of Pueblo Viejo. (17) Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture. (18) Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture (19) Gold cut-off grade varies with level of copper credits. (20) Cut-off grade utilized in 2021 reserves not less than 2.20 gram per tonne. (21) Cut-off grade utilized in 2021 reserves not less than 0.46 gram per tonne. (22) Cut-off grade utilized in 2021 reserves not less than 2.40 gram per tonne. (23) Cut-off grade utilized in 2021 reserves not less than 0.57 gram per tonne. (24) Cut-off grade utilized in 2021 reserves not less than 0.56 gram per tonne. (25) Reserve estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture. (26) In February 2022, the Company increased its ownership interest in Yanacocha to 95% by acquiring Buenaventura's 43.65% noncontrolling interest. See Note 1 of the Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.

Attributable Gold Mineral Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2021 Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated Resource (3) Inferred Resource Newmont Tonnage Grade Gold Tonnage Grade Gold Tonnage Grade Gold Tonnage Grade Gold Deposits/Districts Share (000

tonnes) (g/tonne) Ounces

(000) (000

tonnes) (g/tonne) Ounces

(000) (000

tonnes) (g/tonne) Ounces

(000) (000

tonnes) (g/tonne) Ounces

(000) Metallurgical

Recovery North America CC&V,Colorado 100 % 54,000 0.41 700 24,100 0.38 300 78,100 0.40 1,000 12,700 0.39 160 62 % Musselwhite, Canada 100 % 1,400 3.58 160 2,300 3.55 270 3,700 3.56 430 3,200 4.22 440 96 % Porcupine Underground 100 % 300 5.25 50 900 6.12 180 1,200 5.92 230 1,100 6.43 220 92 % Porcupine Open Pit 100 % 500 0.49 10 83,200 1.40 3,750 83,700 1.40 3,760 77,000 1.24 3,070 92 % Total Porcupine, Canada 800 2.33 60 84,100 1.45 3,930 84,900 1.46 3,990 78,100 1.31 3,290 92 % Éléonore, Canada 100 % 300 5.72 50 1,700 4.73 260 2,000 4.86 310 3,800 5.28 650 91 % Peñasquito, Mexico 100 % 31,400 0.27 280 176,600 0.27 1,500 208,000 0.27 1,780 89,800 0.40 1,160 69 % Noche Buena, Mexico 50 % - - - 21,000 0.37 250 21,000 0.37 250 1,600 0.21 10 50 % Coffee, Canada 100 % 1,000 2.01 60 54,500 1.19 2,080 55,500 1.20 2,140 6,800 1.07 230 80 % Galore Creek, Canada (3) 50 % 128,400 0.36 1,500 423,400 0.23 3,130 551,800 0.26 4,630 99,100 0.21 670 73 % TOTAL NORTH AMERICA 217,300 0.40 2,810 787,700 0.46 11,720 1,005,000 0.45 14,530 295,100 0.70 6,610 79 % South America Conga, Peru 51.35 % - - - 356,300 0.65 7,490 356,300 0.65 7,490 118,400 0.39 1,480 75 % Yanacocha Open Pit 51.35 % 5,500 0.42 70 52,400 0.46 770 57,900 0.46 840 96,700 0.80 2,470 66 % Yanacocha Underground 51.35 % - 6.29 10 1,800 6.28 370 1,800 6.28 380 1,900 4.93 300 97 % Total Yanacocha, Peru (9) 5,500 0.45 80 54,200 0.65 1,140 59,700 0.64 1,220 98,600 0.87 2,770 70 % Merian, Suriname 75 % 4,500 0.94 140 32,600 1.14 1,200 37,100 1.12 1,340 28,500 1.01 920 88 % Cerro Negro Underground 100 % 100 5.48 20 1,300 7.38 300 1,400 7.25 320 7,500 6.85 1,650 93 % Cerro Negro Open Pit 100 % 900 4.40 120 1,000 4.09 130 1,900 4.24 250 100 3.49 10 90 % Total Cerro Negro, Argentina 100 % 1,000 4.51 140 2,300 5.96 430 3,300 5.52 570 7,600 6.82 1,660 93 % Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic (4) 40 % 37,300 2.01 2,410 57,100 1.89 3,470 94,400 1.94 5,880 25,400 1.72 1,410 89 % NuevaUnión, Chile (5) 50 % 4,800 0.47 70 118,300 0.59 2,260 123,100 0.59 2,330 239,800 0.40 3,050 68 % Norte Abierto, Chile (6) 50 % 77,200 0.61 1,510 596,900 0.49 9,320 674,100 0.50 10,830 369,600 0.37 4,360 76 % Agua Rica, Argentina (7) 18.75 % 141,900 0.25 1,150 137,400 0.15 650 279,300 0.20 1,800 139,900 0.09 410 35 % TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA 272,200 0.63 5,500 1,355,100 0.60 25,960 1,627,300 0.60 31,460 1,027,800 0.49 16,060 73 % Australia Boddington, Western Australia 100 % 96,200 0.53 1,640 180,500 0.54 3,110 276,700 0.53 4,750 3,300 0.50 50 84 % Tanami Open Pit 100 % 10,200 1.88 620 16,600 1.69 900 26,800 1.76 1,520 2,900 1.62 150 90 % Tanami Underground 100 % 1,400 3.11 140 4,900 4.25 660 6,300 4.00 800 9,600 5.39 1,670 97 % Total Tanami, Northern Territory 100 % 11,600 2.03 760 21,500 2.27 1,560 33,100 2.18 2,320 12,500 4.53 1,820 97 % TOTAL AUSTRALIA 107,800 0.69 2,400 202,000 0.72 4,670 309,800 0.71 7,070 15,800 3.68 1,870 89 % Africa Ahafo South 100 % 500 0.56 10 30,000 1.16 1,120 30,500 1.15 1,130 13,500 1.33 570 93 % Ahafo Underground 100 % - - 16,600 3.99 2,120 16,600 3.99 2,120 10,800 3.34 1,160 90 % Total Ahafo South, Ghana 500 0.56 10 46,600 2.16 3,240 47,100 2.15 3,250 24,300 2.21 1,730 91 % Ahafo North Open Pits, Ghana 100 % 2,800 1.21 100 10,400 1.90 630 13,200 1.76 730 9,800 1.60 500 92 % Akyem Open Pits 100 % 900 0.57 20 1,100 0.67 20 2,000 0.62 40 1,300 1.43 60 91 % Akyem Underground 100 % - - 6,800 3.69 810 6,800 3.69 810 5,400 2.97 520 93 % Total Akyem, Ghana 900 0.57 20 7,900 3.27 830 8,800 3.00 850 6,700 2.69 580 92 % TOTAL AFRICA 4,200 1.01 130 64,900 2.26 4,700 69,100 2.18 4,830 40,800 2.15 2,810 91 % Nevada NGM Open Pits and Stockpiles 38.5 % 18,300 1.89 1,110 181,100 0.90 5,230 199,400 0.99 6,340 101,100 0.82 2,670 67 % NGM Underground 38.5 % 8,500 5.89 1,610 11,900 6.35 2,430 20,400 6.16 4,040 15,300 6.48 3,180 86 % Total NGM (8) 26,800 3.17 2,720 193,000 1.23 7,660 219,800 1.47 10,380 116,400 1.56 5,850 76 % TOTAL NEVADA 26,800 3.17 2,720 193,000 1.23 7,660 219,800 1.47 10,380 116,400 1.56 5,850 76 % TOTAL NEWMONT 628,300 0.67 13,560 2,602,700 0.65 54,710 3,231,000 0.66 68,270 1,495,900 0.69 33,200 76 %

(1) Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. (2) Resources are estimated at a gold price of $1,400 per ounce for 2021 and 2020. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000. Ounces may not recalculate as they have been rounded to the nearest 10,000. (3) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by Teck Resources. (4) Resource estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of Pueblo Viejo. (5) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture. (6) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture. (7) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by Yamana, the operator of the Agua Rica joint venture. (8) Resource estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture. (9) In February 2022, the Company increased its ownership interest in Yanacocha to 95% by acquiring Buenaventura's 43.65% noncontrolling interest. See Note 1 of the Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.

Attributable Copper Reserves (1) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Proven Reserves Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Newmont Tonnage (2) Grade Copper (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Copper (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Copper (3) Metallurgical Tonnage (2) Grade Copper (3) Deposits/Districts Share (000

tonnes) (Cu %) Pounds

(millions) (000

tonnes) (Cu %) Pounds

(millions) (000

tonnes) (Cu %) Pounds

(millions) Recovery (000

tonnes) (Cu %) Pounds

(millions) South America Yanacocha Open Pits and Underground, Peru (4)(10) 51.35 % - - 57,700 0.61 % 780 57,700 0.61 % 780 84 % 57,700 0.62 % 790 NuevaUnión, Chile (5) 50 % - - 1,118,000 0.40 % 9,800 1,118,000 0.40 % 9,800 88 % 1,118,000 0.40 % 9,800 Norte Abierto, Chile (6) 50 % - - 598,800 0.22 % 2,890 598,800 0.22 % 2,890 87 % 598,800 0.22 % 2,890 TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA - - 1,774,500 0.34 % 13,470 1,774,500 0.34 % 13,470 87 % 1,774,500 0.34 % 13,480 Australia Boddington Open Pit, Western Australia (7) 100 % 237,400 0.10 % 540 239,100 0.11 % 590 476,500 0.11 % 1,130 82 % 534,700 0.11 % 1,260 Boddington Stockpiles, Western Australia (8) 100 % 2,600 0.09 % 10 79,100 0.09 % 150 81,700 0.09 % 160 77 % 86,400 0.09 % 160 TOTAL AUSTRALIA 240,000 0.10 % 550 318,200 0.11 % 740 558,200 0.11 % 1,290 82 % 621,100 0.10 % 1,420 Nevada NGM, Nevada (9) 38.5 % 6,900 0.17 % 30 80,200 0.17 % 300 87,100 0.17 % 330 65 % 82,600 0.18 % 320 TOTAL NEVADA 6,900 0.17 % 30 80,200 0.17 % 300 87,100 0.17 % 330 65 % 82,600 0.18 % 320 TOTAL NEWMONT 246,900 0.11 % 580 2,172,900 0.30 % 14,510 2,419,800 0.28 % 15,090 87 % 2,478,200 0.28 % 15,220

(1) See footnote (1) to the Gold Reserves table above. Copper reserves for 2021 and 2020 were estimated at a copper price of $2.75 per pound. (2) See footnote (2) to the Gold Reserves table above. Tonnages are rounded to nearest 100,000. (3) Pounds are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Pounds may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10 million. (4) Reserve estimates relate to the undeveloped Yanacocha Sulfide project. Copper cut-off grade varies with level of gold and silver credits. (5) Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture. (6) Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture. (7) Copper cut-off grade varies with level of gold credits. (8) Stockpiles are comprised primarily of material that has been set aside to allow processing of higher grade material in the mills. Stockpiles increase or decrease depending on current mine plans. Stockpiles are reported separately where pounds exceed 100 million and are greater than 5% of the total site reported reserves. (9) Reserve estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture. (10) In February 2022, the Company increased its ownership interest in Yanacocha to 95% by acquiring Buenaventura's 43.65% noncontrolling interest. See Note 1 of the Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.

Attributable Copper Mineral Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2021 Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated Resource Inferred Resource Newmont Tonnage Grade Copper Tonnage Grade Copper Tonnage Grade Copper Tonnage Grade Copper Deposits/Districts Share (000

tonnes) (Cu %) Pounds

(millions) (000

tonnes) (Cu %) Pounds

(millions) (000

tonnes) (Cu %) Pounds

(millions) (000

tonnes) (Cu %) Pounds

(millions) Metallurgical

Recovery North America Galore Creek, Canada (3) 50 % 128,400 0.72 % 2,030 423,400 0.39 % 3,630 551,800 0.47 % 5,660 99,100 0.27 % 600 91 % TOTAL NORTH AMERICA 128,400 0.72 % 2,030 423,400 0.39 % 3,630 551,800 0.47 % 5,660 99,100 0.27 % 600 91 % South America Conga, Peru 51.35 % - - % - 356,300 0.26 % 2,040 356,300 0.26 % 2,040 118,400 0.19 % 490 84 % Yanacocha Open Pits and Stockpiles 51.35 % - - % - 48,600 0.39 % 420 48,600 0.39 % 420 18,700 0.39 % 160 80 % Yanacocha Underground 51.35 % - - % - 1,800 0.09 % - 1,800 0.09 % - 1,900 0.13 % 10 96 % Total Yanacocha, Peru (8) - - % - 50,400 0.38 % 420 50,400 0.38 % 420 20,600 0.37 % 170 81 % NuevaUnión, Chile (4) 50 % 164,300 0.19 % 700 349,900 0.34 % 2,650 514,200 0.30 % 3,350 602,100 0.39 % 5,150 89 % Norte Abierto, Chile (5) 50 % 57,600 0.24 % 310 551,200 0.19 % 2,340 608,800 0.20 % 2,650 361,700 0.18 % 1,450 90 % Agua Rica, Argentina (6) 18.75 % 141,900 0.51 % 1,580 137,400 0.36 % 1,100 279,300 0.43 % 2,680 139,900 0.23 % 710 86 % TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA 363,800 0.32 % 2,590 1,445,200 0.27 % 8,550 1,809,000 0.28 % 11,140 1,242,700 0.29 % 7,970 87 % Australia Boddington, Western Australia 100 % 96,200 0.11 % 220 180,500 0.11 % 450 276,700 0.11 % 670 3,300 0.09 % 10 82 % TOTAL AUSTRALIA 96,200 0.11 % 220 180,500 0.11 % 450 276,700 0.11 % 670 3,300 0.09 % 10 82 % Nevada NGM, Nevada (7) 38.5 % 3,100 0.14 % 10 111,500 0.14 % 340 114,600 0.14 % 350 19,900 0.13 % 60 66 % TOTAL NEVADA 3,100 0.14 % 10 111,500 0.14 % 340 114,600 0.14 % 350 19,900 0.13 % 60 66 % TOTAL NEWMONT 591,500 0.37 % 4,850 2,160,600 0.27 % 12,970 2,752,100 0.29 % 17,820 1,365,000 0.29 % 8,640 88 %

(1) Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. (2) Resources for 2021 and 2020 were estimated at a copper price of $3.25 per pound. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000. (3) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by Teck Resources. (4) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture. (5) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture. (6) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by Yamana, the operator of the Agua Rica joint venture. (7) Resource estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture. (8) In February 2022, the Company increased its ownership interest in Yanacocha to 95% by acquiring Buenaventura's 43.65% noncontrolling interest. See Note 1 of the Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.

Attributable Proven, Probable and Combined Silver Reserves (1) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Proven Reserves Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Tonnage (2) Grade Silver (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Silver (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Silver (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Silver (3) Deposits/Districts Newmont Share (000

tonnes) (g/tonne) Ounces

(000) (000

tonnes) (g/tonne) Ounces

(000) (000

tonnes) (g/tonne) Ounces

(000) Metallurgical

Recovery (3) (000

tonnes) (g/tonne) Ounces

(000) North America Peñasquito Open Pits, Mexico (4) 100 % 107,200 38.79 133,650 219,100 32.75 230,760 326,300 34.73 364,410 87 % 348,200 35.10 392,890 Peñasquito Stockpiles, Mexico (5) 100 % 7,800 31.10 7,810 27,900 24.15 21,670 35,700 25.67 29,480 87 % 39,600 25.81 32,860 TOTAL NORTH AMERICA 115,000 38.26 141,460 247,000 31.78 252,430 362,000 33.84 393,890 87 % 387,800 34.15 425,750 South America Yanacocha Open Pits and Underground (6) 51.35 % 1,200 7.57 280 48,900 19.08 30,000 50,100 18.80 30,280 55 % 55,700 17.82 31,910 Yanacocha Stockpiles (5) 51.35 % 1,400 31.48 1,450 - - - 1,400 31.48 1,450 75 % 2,700 36.02 3,120 Yanacocha Leach Pads (7) 51.35 % - - - 47,300 8.16 12,400 47,300 8.16 12,400 5 % 55,400 8.18 14,560 Total Yanacocha, Peru (13) 2,600 20.81 1,730 96,200 13.85 42,400 98,800 13.85 44,130 42 % 113,800 13.85 49,590 Cerro Negro, Argentina (8) 100 % 1,700 71.26 4,010 7,200 54.16 12,540 8,900 57.51 16,550 76 % 9,000 70.75 20,420 Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic (9) 40 % 5,000 11.18 1,790 45,600 14.85 21,790 50,600 14.49 23,580 77 % 55,400 15.16 26,990 NuevaUnión, Chile (10) 50 % - - - 1,118,000 1.31 47,170 1,118,000 1.31 47,170 66 % 1,118,000 1.31 47,170 Norte Abierto, Chile (11) 50 % - - - 598,800 1.52 29,340 598,800 1.52 29,340 74 % 598,800 1.52 29,340 TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA 9,300 25.14 7,530 1,865,800 2.56 153,240 1,875,100 2.67 160,770 63 % 1,895,000 2.85 173,510 Nevada NGM, Nevada (12) 38.5 % 5,200 7.40 1,230 60,000 6.35 12,250 65,200 6.43 13,480 38 % 59,800 6.99 13,430 TOTAL NEVADA 5,200 7.40 1,230 60,000 6.35 12,250 65,200 6.43 13,480 38 % 59,800 6.99 13,430 TOTAL NEWMONT 129,500 36.08 150,220 2,172,800 5.98 417,920 2,302,300 7.68 568,140 74 % 2,342,600 8.14 612,690

(1) See footnote (1) to the Gold Reserves table above. Silver reserves for 2021 and 2020 were estimated at a silver price of $20 and $17 per ounce, respectively. (2) See footnote (2) to the Gold Reserves table above. Tonnages are rounded to nearest 100,000. (3) See footnote (3) to the Gold Reserves table above. Ounces may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10,000. (4) Silver cut-off grade varies with gold, lead and zinc credits. (5) Stockpiles are comprised primarily of material that has been set aside to allow processing of higher grade material in the mills. Stockpiles increase or decrease depending on current mine plans. Stockpile reserves are reported separately where ounces exceed 100,000 and are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves. (6) Silver cut-off grade varies with gold and copper credits. (7) Leach Pad material is the material on leach pads at the end of the year from which silver remains to be recovered. In-process material reserves are reported separately where tonnage or ounces are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves and ounces are greater than 100,000. (8) Silver cut-off grade varies with gold credits. (9) The Pueblo Viejo mine, which is 40% owned by Newmont, is accounted for as an equity method investment. Reserve estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of Pueblo Viejo. (10) Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture. (11) Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture. (12) Reserve estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture. (13) In February 2022, the Company increased its ownership interest in Yanacocha to 95% by acquiring Buenaventura's 43.65% noncontrolling interest. See Note 1 of the Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.

Attributable Silver Mineral Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2021 Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated Resource Inferred Resource Newmont Tonnage Grade Silver Tonnage Grade Silver Tonnage Grade Silver Tonnage Grade Silver Deposits/Districts Share (000

tonnes) (g/tonne) Ounces

(000) (000

tonnes) (g/tonne) Ounces

(000) (000

tonnes) (g/tonne) Ounces

(000) (000

tonnes) (g/tonne) Ounces

(000) Metallurgical

Recovery North America Peñasquito, Mexico 100 % 31,400 25.71 25,990 176,600 26.36 149,620 208,000 26.26 175,610 89,800 28.00 80,840 87 % Noche Buena, Mexico 50 % - 0.00 - 21,000 13.94 9,400 21,000 13.94 9,400 1,600 11.08 570 25 % Galore Creek, Canada (3) 50 % 128,400 5.79 23,900 423,400 3.75 51,030 551,800 4.22 74,930 99,100 2.65 8,440 64 % TOTAL NORTH AMERICA 159,800 9.71 49,890 621,000 10.52 210,050 780,800 10.35 259,940 190,500 14.67 89,850 75 % South America Conga, Peru 51.35 % - 0.00 - 356,300 2.06 23,580 356,300 2.06 23,580 89,900 1.13 3,250 70 % Yanacocha Open Pits and Stockpiles 51.35 % 4,600 3.31 490 44,600 13.09 18,750 49,200 12.17 19,240 14,400 13.09 6,070 43 % Yanacocha Underground 51.35 % - 1.13 - 1,800 64.29 3,760 1,800 62.68 3,760 1,900 37.56 2,260 87 % Total Yanacocha, Peru (9) 4,600 3.31 490 46,400 15.09 22,510 51,000 14.03 23,000 16,300 15.90 8,330 55 % Cerro Negro Underground 100 % 100 46.22 140 1,300 57.30 2,360 1,400 56.55 2,500 7,500 39.04 9,400 75 % Cerro Negro Open Pit 100 % 900 8.53 240 1,000 7.87 250 1,900 8.18 490 100 11.07 20 60 % Total Cerro Negro, Argentina 1,000 12.15 380 2,300 35.92 2,610 3,300 28.76 2,990 7,600 38.80 9,420 74 % Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic (4) 40 % 37,300 11.51 13,800 57,100 10.85 19,940 94,400 11.11 33,740 25,400 9.00 7,360 NuevaUnión, Chile (5) 50 % 164,300 0.96 5,080 349,800 1.19 13,360 514,100 1.12 18,440 602,100 1.16 22,520 66 % Norte Abierto, Chile (6) 50 % 77,200 1.20 2,990 596,900 1.07 20,550 674,100 1.09 23,540 369,600 0.95 11,340 78 % Agua Rica, Argentina (7) 18.75 % 120,200 2.90 11,190 135,700 2.41 10,520 255,900 2.64 21,710 139,300 1.62 7,260 43 % TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA 404,600 2.61 33,930 1,544,500 2.28 113,070 1,949,100 2.35 147,000 1,250,200 1.73 69,480 61 % Nevada NGM, Nevada (8) 38.5 % 2,900 5.57 520 84,000 5.54 14,960 86,900 5.54 15,480 18,900 5.60 3,410 38 % TOTAL NEVADA 2,900 5.57 520 84,000 5.54 14,960 86,900 5.54 15,480 18,900 5.60 3,410 38 % TOTAL NEWMONT 567,300 4.62 84,340 2,249,500 4.68 338,080 2,816,800 4.66 422,420 1,459,600 3.47 162,740 66 %

(1) Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. (2) Resource for 2021 and 2020 were estimated at a silver price of $23 and $20 per ounce, respectively. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000. (3) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by Teck Resources. (4) Resource estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of Pueblo Viejo. (5) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture. (6) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture. (7) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by Yamana, the operator of the Agua Rica joint venture. (8) Resource estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture. (9) In February 2022, the Company increased its ownership interest in Yanacocha to 95% by acquiring Buenaventura's 43.65% noncontrolling interest. See Note 1 of the Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.

Attributable Zinc Reserves (1) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Proven Reserves Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Newmont Tonnage (2) Grade Zinc (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Zinc (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Zinc (3) Metallurgical Tonnage (2) Grade Zinc (3) Deposits/Districts Share (000

tonnes) (Zn %) Pounds

(millions) (000

tonnes) (Zn %) Pounds

(millions) (000

tonnes) (Zn %) Pounds

(millions) Recovery (000

tonnes) (Zn %) Pounds

(millions) North America Peñasquito Open Pits, Mexico (4) 100 % 107,200 0.96 % 2,260 219,100 0.74 % 3,590 326,300 0.81 % 5,850 81 % 348,200 0.83 % 6,380 Peñasquito Stockpiles, Mexico (5) 100 % 7,800 0.67 % 120 27,900 0.45 % 280 35,700 0.50 % 400 81 % 39,600 0.49 % 430 TOTAL NEWMONT 115,000 0.94 % 2,380 247,000 0.71 % 3,870 362,000 0.78 % 6,250 81 % 387,800 0.80 % 6,810

(1) See footnote (1) to the Gold Reserves table above. Zinc reserves for 2021 and 2020 were estimated at a zinc price of $1.15 per pound. (2) See footnote (2) to the Gold Reserves table above. Tonnages are rounded to nearest 100,000. (3) See footnote (3) to the Copper Reserves table above. Pounds may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10 million. (4) Zinc cut-off grade varies with level of gold, silver and zinc credits. (5) Stockpiles are comprised primarily of material that has been set aside to allow processing of higher grade material in the mills. Stockpiles increase or decrease depending on current mine plans. Stockpile reserves are reported separately where tonnes exceed 10,000 and are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves.

Attributable Zinc Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2021 Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated Resource Inferred Resource Newmont Tonnage Grade Zinc Tonnage Grade Zinc Tonnage Grade Zinc Tonnage Grade Zinc Deposits/Districts Share (000

tonnes) (Zn %) Pounds

(millions) (000

tonnes) (Zn %) Pounds

(millions) (000

tonnes) (Zn %) Pounds

(millions) (000

tonnes) (Zn %) Pounds

(millions) Metallurgical

Recovery North America Peñasquito, Mexico 100 % 31,400 0.66 % 460 176,600 0.57 % 2,230 208,000 0.59 % 2,690 89,800 0.54 % 1,070 81 % TOTAL NEWMONT 31,400 0.66 % 460 176,600 0.57 % 2,230 208,000 0.59 % 2,690 89,800 0.54 % 1,070 81 %

(1) Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. (2) Resources for 2021 and 2020 were estimated at a zinc price of $1.40 per pound. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000.

Attributable Lead Reserves (1) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Proven Reserves Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Newmont Tonnage (2) Grade Lead (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Lead (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Lead (3) Metallurgical Tonnage (2) Grade Lead (3) Deposits/Districts Share (000

tonnes) (Pb %) Pounds

(millions) (000

tonnes) (Pb %) Pounds

(millions) (000

tonnes) (Pb %) Pounds

(millions) Recovery (000

tonnes) (Pb %) Pounds

(millions) North America Peñasquito Open Pits, Mexico (4) 100 % 107,200 0.37 % 880 219,100 0.30 % 1,440 326,300 0.32 % 2,320 73 % 348,200 0.34 % 2,650 Peñasquito Stockpiles, Mexico (5) 100 % 7,800 0.34 % 60 27,900 0.32 % 200 35,700 0.33 % 260 73 % 39,600 0.33 % 290 TOTAL NEWMONT 115,000 0.37 % 940 247,000 0.30 % 1,640 362,000 0.32 % 2,580 73 % 387,800 0.34 % 2,940

(1) See footnote (1) to the Gold Reserves table above. Lead reserves for 2021 and 2020 were estimated at a lead price of $0.90 per pound. (2) See footnote (2) to the Gold Reserves table above. Tonnages are rounded to nearest 100,000. (3) See footnote (3) to the Copper Reserves table above. Pounds may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10 million. (4) Lead cut-off grade varies with level of gold, silver and zinc credits. (5) Stockpiles are comprised primarily of material that has been set aside to allow processing of higher grade material in the mills. Stockpiles increase or decrease depending on current mine plans. Stockpile reserves are reported separately where tonnes exceed 10,000 and are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves.

Attributable Lead Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2021 Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated Resource Inferred Resource Newmont Tonnage Grade Lead Tonnage Grade Lead Tonnage Grade Lead Tonnage Grade Lead Deposits/Districts Share (000

tonnes) (Pb %) Pounds

(millions) (000

tonnes) (Pb %) Pounds

(millions) (000

tonnes) (Pb %) Pounds

(millions) (000

tonnes) (Pb %) Pounds

(millions) Metallurgical

Recovery North America Peñasquito, Mexico 100 % 31,400 0.29 % 200 176,600 0.26 % 1,020 208,000 0.27 % 1,230 89,800 0.24 % 480 73 % TOTAL NEWMONT 31,400 0.29 % 200 176,600 0.26 % 1,020 208,000 0.27 % 1,230 89,800 0.24 % 480 73 %

(1) Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. (2) Resources for 2021 and 2020 were estimated at a lead price of $1.10 per pound. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000.

Attributable Molybdenum Reserves (1) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Proven Reserves Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Newmont Tonnage (2) Grade Molybdenum (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Molybdenum (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Molybdenum (3) Metallurgical Tonnage (2) Grade Molybdenum (3) Deposits/Districts Share (000

tonnes) (Mo %) Pounds

(millions) (000

tonnes) (Mo %) Pounds

(millions) (000

tonnes) (Mo %) Pounds

(millions) Recovery (000

tonnes) (Mo %) Pounds

(millions) South America NuevaUnión, Chile (4) 50.00 % - - % - 776,900 0.02 % 270 776,900 0.02 % 270 48 % 776,900 0.02 % 270 TOTAL NEWMONT - - % - 776,900 0.02 % 270 776,900 0.02 % 270 48 % 776,900 0.02 % 270

(1) See footnote (1) to the Gold Reserves table above. Molybdenum reserves were estimated based on a molybdenum price set by NuevaUnión joint venture. (2) See footnote (2) to the Gold Reserves table above. Tonnages are rounded to nearest 100,000. (3) See footnote (3) to the Copper Reserves table above. Pounds may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10 million. (4) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by NuevaUnión joint venture.

Attributable Molybdenum Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2021 Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and

Indicated Resource Inferred Resource Newmont Tonnage Grade Molybdenum Tonnage Grade Molybdenum Tonnage Grade Molybdenum Tonnage Grade Molybdenum Deposits/Districts Share (000

tonnes) (Mo %) Pounds

(millions) (000

tonnes) (Mo %) Pounds

(millions) (000

tonnes) (Mo %) Pounds

(millions) (000

tonnes) (Mo %) Pounds

(millions) Metallurgical

Recovery South America NuevaUnión, Chile (3) 50 % 159,500 0.01 % 20 231,500 0.01 % 40 391,000 0.01 % 60 362,300 0.01 % 100 52 % Agua Rica, Argentina (4) 18.75 % 141,900 0.03 % 80 137,400 0.03 % 90 279,300 0.03 % 170 139,900 0.03 % 90 44 % TOTAL NEWMONT 301,400 0.02 % 100 368,900 0.02 % 130 670,300 0.02 % 230 502,200 0.02 % 190 46 %

(1) Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. (2) Resources for NuevaUnión and Agua Rica are estimated based on a molybdenum price set by NuevaUnión joint venture and Yamana, respectively. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000. (3) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by NuevaUnión joint venture. (4) Resource estimates provided by Yamana, the operator of the Agua Rica joint venture.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Reserve and Resource Estimates:

The reserves stated in this report represent estimates at December 31, 2021, which could be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time of the reserve determination. Estimates of proven and probable reserves are subject to considerable uncertainty. Such estimates are, or will be, to a large extent, based on the prices of gold, silver, copper, zinc and lead and interpretations of geologic data obtained from drill holes and other exploration techniques, which data may not necessarily be indicative of future results. If our reserve estimations are required to be revised due to significantly lower gold, silver, zinc, copper and lead prices, increases in operating costs, reductions in metallurgical recovery or other modifying factors, this could result in material write-downs of our investment in mining properties, goodwill and increased amortization, reclamation and closure charges. Producers use feasibility studies for undeveloped ore bodies to derive estimates of capital and operating costs based upon anticipated tonnage and grades of ore to be mined and processed, the predicted configuration of the ore body, expected recovery rates of metals from the ore, the costs of comparable facilities, the costs of operating and processing equipment and other factors. Actual operating and capital cost and economic returns on projects may differ significantly from original estimates. Further, it may take many years from the initial phases of exploration until commencement of production, during which time, the economic feasibility of production may change. Additionally, resource does not indicate proven and probable reserves as defined by the SEC or the Company's standards. Estimates of measured, indicated and inferred resource are subject to further exploration and development, and are, therefore, subject to considerable uncertainty. Inferred resources, in particular, have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and their economic and legal feasibility. The Company cannot be certain that any part or parts of the resource will ever be converted into reserves. In addition, if the price of gold, silver, copper, zinc or lead declines from recent levels, if production costs increase, grades decline, recovery rates decrease or if applicable laws and regulations are adversely changed, the indicated level of recovery may not be realized or mineral reserves or resources might not be mined or processed profitably. If we determine that certain of our mineral reserves have become uneconomic, this may ultimately lead to a reduction in our aggregate reported reserves and resources. Consequently, if our actual mineral reserves and resources are less than current estimates, our business, prospects, results of operations and financial position may be materially impaired. For additional information see the "Reserve and Resource Tables" section of this release and Item 2 of the Company's Form 10-K, filed on February 24, 2022, with the SEC.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, estimates and expectations of future production, reserve estimates, exploration outlook and expected expenditure, and operational and financial performance. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the "forward-looking statements". Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to the key assumptions set forth above. Investors are also encouraged to refer to the Company's 2021 Form 10-K, filed on February 24, 2022, with the SEC under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information, The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

