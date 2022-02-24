Meridian Announces Appointment of Corporate Secretary

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Meridian Mining UK S (TSXV: MNO) (Frankfurt: 2MM) (Tradegate: 2MM) (OTCQB: MRRDF) ("Meridian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Mariana Bermudez to the position of Corporate Secretary.

Ms. Bermudez is a paralegal services specialist with over eighteen years as a corporate secretary, primarily in junior mining companies. Ms. Bermudez has extensive experience in providing corporate secretarial, governance, compliance, and disclosure consulting services to various Canadian public-listed issuers on Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, OTCMarkets, NYSE-MKT and Nasdaq First North. Ms. Bermudez is based in Vancouver, Canada and has worked with members of the Board, via different issuers, since 2010.

Ms. Maclean has resigned from the role as the Company's Corporate Secretary but will stay on with Meridian and manage its digital media communications going forward. Ms. Maclean first joined the Company during the 2018 corporate restructure and has been a strong contributor in her role since then.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Bermudez as Meridian's Corporate Secretary and to her joining Meridian's leadership team," comments Dr. Adrian McArthur, Chief Executive Officer. "Mariana's extensive experience as Corporate Secretary for TSX-V and TSX issuers strengthens Meridian's management team ability to grow corporately in parallel with its belt scale Cabaçal copper-gold project. I would like to thank Katherine for her past contributions and also look forward to continuing to work with her on our digital media communication."

In connection with the appointment Meridian has granted Ms. Bermudez 75,000 incentive stock options exercisable at a price of $1.10 expiring on February 23, 2027.

ABOUT MERIDIAN

Meridian Mining UK S is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development activities in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on resource development of the Cabaçal VMS Copper-Gold project, exploration in the Jaurú & Araputanga Greenstone belts located in the state of Mato Grosso; exploring the Espigão polymetallic project and the Mirante da Serra manganese project in the State of Rondônia Brazil.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for the purposes of applicable securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements with respect to the Company's plans for exploration, development and exploitation of its properties and potential mineralization. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such risk factors include, among others, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, failure to complete anticipated transactions, the timing and success of future exploration and development activities, exploration and development risks, title matters, inability to obtain any required third party consents, operating risks and hazards, metal prices, political and economic factors, competitive factors, general economic conditions, relationships with strategic partners, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, technological change, industry practices and one-time events. In making the forward-looking statements, the Company has applied several material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumptions that: (1) the proposed exploration, development and exploitation of mineral projects will proceed as planned; (2) market fundamentals will result in sustained metals and minerals prices and (3) any additional financing needed will be available on reasonable terms. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

The Company cautions that it has not completed any feasibility studies on any of its mineral properties, and no mineral reserve estimate or mineral resource estimate has been established. Geophysical exploration targets are preliminary in nature and not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

