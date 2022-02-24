TinOne Strengthens Technical Team with VP Exploration and Technical Advisory Appointments

Vancouver, February 24, 2022 - TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) ("TinOne" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Russell Fulton as the Company's Vice President of Exploration and Dr. Scott Halley as a Technical Advisor to the Company, effective immediately.

"It's with great pleasure that we announce the appointments of Russell and Scott and we welcome them to the TinOne team," commented Chris Donaldson, TinOne's Executive Chairman. "Both individuals have considerable technical expertise and bring proven track records in mineral exploration as well as resource delineation experience to TinOne which will be instrumental as the Company prepares for its largest exploration program to date."

Russell Fulton

Mr. Fulton has over 30 years of experience in the minerals industry working in exploration, mining and research. Russell has worked on base metal, tin and PGE projects in western Tasmania, Australia as well as working extensively in the mineralised Lachlan Fold Belt rocks of northern Tasmania.

Russell was Geological Manager with Avenira Ltd. (formerly Minemakers Limited) for ten years providing management to the team initially at the company's tin, tungsten and fluorspar projects in Tasmania before moving on to the resource development of the massive Wonarah phosphate deposit in Australia's Northern Territory and the exploration and resource development of Avenira's Baobab Phosphate Project in Senegal, West Africa, including the discovery of the Gadde Bissik deposit in 2014.

Mr. Fulton has a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Economic Geology degree from the University of Tasmania and is a member of the AIG, AusIMM, GSA (Aust.) and SEG.

Scott Halley

Dr. Halley is an internationally recognized geochemist who has consulted to more than 150 mining and exploration companies in more than 25 countries during the past 17 years.

Scott has published in numerous international journals and is a member of international research teams in the field of geochemistry applied to mineral discovery. He is a regular presenter in the University of Tasmania CODES MSc (Econ Geol) short course series, and a regular invited speaker at international geology conferences. Scott is the recipient of the Gibb Maitland Medal for 2012. The Gibb Maitland Medal is awarded by the Geological Society of Australia - Western Australia Division for substantial contributions to Western Australian geology, in particular for contributions in the field of mineral resources exploration.

Scott Halley received a BSc (Hons Class I) from the University of Tasmania (1982), and a PhD from Australian National University (1987).

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin and gold projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia. The Company is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio through aggressive exploration programs.

For more information and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact:

Chris Donaldson, Executive Chairman

Tel: +1.604.813.3931

Email: chris@tinone.ca

