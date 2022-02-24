Reunion Gold Reports its Two Deepest Gold Intercepts to Date at Oko West Project, Guyana

Hole OKWD22-62 (D-62) intersected 1.50 g/t over 67.3 m to a vertical depth of ~ 349 m



Hole OKWD22-63 (D-63) intersected 2.45 g/t over 64.7 m to a vertical depth of ~ 302 m

Hole OKWD22-59 (D-59) intersected 3.38 g/t over 63.0 m

Reunion Gold highlights three additional priority exploration targets

LONGUEUIL, Qu?bec., Feb. 24, 2022 -- Reunion Gold Corp. (TSXV: RGD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from five drill holes at its Oko West project in Guyana, including intercepting significant gold mineralization in the two deepest holes drilled to date on the project. Carlos Bertoni, the interim CEO, stated: "I'm very excited by the grades and length of intercepts reported in holes D-62 and D-63, which at 349 m and 302 m vertical depth represent significant step-outs from hole D-53, the deepest hole previously reported at ~ 222 m. Gold mineralization continues to show strong continuity both along strike and to depth."

Table 1: Highlight composite intercepts summary table (see table 3 for complete results)

Drill Hole Gold (g/t) Length (m) From (m) To (m) OKWD22-59



Including 1.80



2.13 32.06



19.38 77.00

78.00 109.06

97.38



Including 3.38







8.82 63.00



8.00 125.00

134.00 188.00

142.00 OKWD22-62 1.13 7.00 263.00 270.00 3.63 8.50 276.5 285.00



Including

and 1.50











1.82

0.70 67.30



47.00

10.50 292.50

292.50

342.50 359.80

339.50

353.00 OKWD22-63 5.10 6.00 197.00 203.00 1.54 35.00 208.00 243.00



Including

Including 2.45



2.67

4.23 64.7



23.00

18.65 252.95

273.00

299.00 317.65

296.00

317.65

As can be seen in table 1 and figures 1, 2 & 3, drill hole D-62 recorded three intercepts in the mineralized zone, including 1.50 g/t over 67.3 m to a vertical depth of ~ 349 m, which represents a ~127 m step out from the previous deepest hole D-053, which intercepted 3.59 g/t over 59.0 m to a vertical depth of ~ 222 m. Core from hole D-62 will be on display at the BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference core shack event on Tuesday, March 1, in Miami, Florida. Hole D-63 (figure 4) intercepted 2.45 g/t over 64.7 m to a vertical depth of ~ 302 vertical meters, representing an 80 m step out from hole D-53 and is the second deepest mineralized intercepted. Two additional intercepts in D-63, up-hole from deep intercept and within the mineralized zone returned 1.54 g/t over 35.0 m and 5.0 g/t over 6.0 m. Hole D-59 (figure 5) intercepted 3.38 g/t over 63.0 m, which translates to a gram meter intercept of 212.9 grams x meter. This represents the 6th highest grade composite intercepted to date, as listed in table 2. Table 3 shows the full list of composite intercepts being reported.

Table 2: Highest gram meter intercepts at the Kairuni zone (*) to date

Drill Hole Exploration Block Composite Gram x Meter OKWD21-038 4 16.87 g/t over 37.0 m 624.2 OKWD21-031 4 5.81 g/t over 105.4 m 612.4 OKWR21-038 4 24.16 g/t over 19.0 m 459.0 OKWR21-099 4 6.87 g/t over 53.0 m 364.1 OKWD21-034 4 4.23 g/t over 50.85 m 215.1 OKWD21-059 4 3.38 g/t over 63.0 m 212.9

(*) For ease of reference, the Company is naming the northernmost 2.5 km of strike of the geochemical anomaly as the Kairuni zone. This zone straddles the contact between granitoids and greenstone rocks, is coincident with a strong shear zone and is the area where most of the drilling on the project has taken place.

Three priority exploration targets

Reunion Gold is also pleased to highlight three additional priority exploration targets on the Oko West project area, which are illustrated in figure 6. These targets include the Takutu zone, which represents the southern 3.5 km of the gold in soil geochemical anomaly south of the Kairuni zone. The Takutu zone also lies along the sheared contact between granitoid and greenstone rock units and forms an elevated ridge that is upstream of an area of significant alluvial mining. This zone has the potential to be the hard rock source of that downstream alluvial gold. The number 2 target area is also a topographically high area and a potential hard rock source for significant alluvial gold mining that has been occurring downstream from that height of land, as seen in figure 6. The third target area lies immediately west of the Kairuni zone and incorporates an area containing several soil gold anomalies and also appears to be underlain by favourable geology. It is possible that this area contains a similar stratigraphic/structural horizon to that of G2 Goldfields, whose project is situated to the north of the Oko West.

Exploration program

The overall objective of the exploration program is to define the total extent of gold mineralization at the Oko West project. We are moving to our 15,000 m phase 4 drill program, targeted to be completed by the end of Q2/2022. The program will include drilling along the 2.5 km long Kairuni zone to confirm the vertical and depth continuity of the zone in support of a maiden resource in 2H/2022. The maiden resource will be used to inform the next phase of exploration at the Oko West project. In addition to the drilling in support of a maiden resource, the Company is planning to initiate exploration programs on the three targets outside of the Kairuni zone as described above. This work will include geological mapping, power auger sampling, scout drilling and possibly trenching.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Carlos H. Bertoni, P.Geo., the Company's Interim CEO. Mr. Bertoni is a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are subject to several risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control, including statements regarding plans to complete drilling and other exploration programs, potential mineralization, exploration results and statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions of the Company. Resource exploration and development is highly speculative, characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Reunion Gold Corporation

Reunion Gold Corp. is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America, with a portfolio of projects in Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana. In 2021 the Company made an exciting new gold discovery at its Oko West project in Guyana, where to date it has outlined gold mineralization for 2,500 meters of strike and to a depth of 220 meters. A 15,000-meter phase 4 drill program is currently underway with a target of releasing a maiden resource in the second half of 2022. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD.' Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com ). The Company currently has 746.8 million issued and outstanding common shares.

For further information, please contact:

Reunion Gold Corp.

Carlos H. Bertoni, Interim CEO, or

Doug Flegg, Business Development Advisor

Telephone: +1 450.677.2585

Email: info@reuniongold.com



Table 3: Complete results of composite intercepts from this press release.

Drill Hole Exploration

Block East

Collar North

Collar Elevation

(m) Azimuth Dip From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Gold

(g/t) OKWD21-59 4 272789 701519 66 270 -61 77.00 109.06 32.06 1.80 Including 78.00 97.38 19.38 2.13 Including 125.00 188.00 63.00 3.38 Including 134.00 142.00 8.00 8.82 OKWD22-060 4 272843 701453 81 263 -60 136.00 145.00 9.00 1.20 150.76 158.00 7.24 1.38 181.00 201.00 20.00 2.27 252.00 259.00 7.00 1.34 OKWD22-061 4 272797 701395 74 267.0 -59 205.00 234.00 29.00 2.10 Including 205.00 227.00 22.00 2.68 250.00 257.00 7.00 1.08 OKWD22-062 4 272978 701701 77 271 -61 263.00 270.00 7.00 1.13 276.50 285.00 8.50 3.62 292.50 359.80 67.30 1.50 Including 292.50 339.50 47.00 1.82 Including 342.50 353.00 10.50 0.70 OKWD22-063 4 272950 701795 82 270 -61 197.00 203.00 6.00 5.10 208.00 243.00 35.00 1.54 252.95 317.65 64.70 2.45 Including 273.00 296.00 23.00 2.67 Including 299.00 317.65 18.65 4.23

Note: The Company calculated these drill results composites with a minimum length of 2 m, a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t, and up to 4.5 m maximum length of internal waste. Gold grades are uncapped. Mineralized intersection lengths are not necessarily true widths. Complete drilling results and drill hole data are being posted on the Company's website. Diamond drill samples consist of half of either HQ or NQ core taken continuously at regular intervals averaging 1.4 m, bagged, and labelled at the site core shed. Samples are shipped to the Actlabs certified laboratory in Georgetown, Guyana, respecting the best chain of custody practices. At the laboratory, samples are dried, crushed up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g), and pulverized to 95% passing 105 μm, including cleaner sand. 50 g of pulverized material is fire assayed by atomic absorption (AA). Initial assays with results above 3,000 ppb gold are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. Certified reference materials and blanks are inserted at 5% of samples shipped to the laboratory. Assay data is subject to QA/QC using acQuire software and management by an independent consultant.

Figure 1: Map of the Kairuni zone showing schematic geology, gold grade block model of assay composites, exploration blocks, and location of drill holes announced in this press release with highlighted intersections.

Link: https://www.reuniongold.com/220224-pr?lightbox=dataItem-l00wf5r2

Figure 2: Plan map and longitudinal sections of the Kairuni zone showing gold grade block model, executed and planned drill holes, and the location and pierce points of drill holes announced in this press release.

Link: https://www.reuniongold.com/220224-pr?lightbox=dataItem-l00vw8cr1

Figure 3: Geological cross-section of drill fence 701700N showing schematic geology and mineralized intersections of drill holes.

Link: https://www.reuniongold.com/220224-pr?lightbox=dataItem-l00vw8cw

Figure 4: Geological cross-section of drill fence 701800N showing schematic geology and mineralized intersections of drill holes.

Link: https://www.reuniongold.com/220224-pr?lightbox=dataItem-l00vw8cw1

Figure 5: Geological cross-section of drill fence 701540N showing schematic geology and mineralized intersections of drill holes.

Link: https://www.reuniongold.com/220224-pr?lightbox=dataItem-l00vw8cw2

Figure 6: Google satellite image of the Oko West project region, showing project boundary outline (white line), areas of artisanal alluvial workings and the three exploration targets described in the press release.

Link: https://www.reuniongold.com/220224-pr?lightbox=dataItem-l00vw8cw3







