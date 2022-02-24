Radius Gold reports on incident at drill rig in Guatemala

Vancouver, February 24, 2022 - Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV:RDU) (OTC:RDUFF) ("Radius" or the "Company") regrets to report that a violent attack occurred yesterday at the Holly Property in Eastern Guatemala where joint venture partner, Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. has been drilling for the past several months. No one was injured, however equipment was damaged.

A group of individuals, mostly young adults, gathered close to where the rig was working. Suddenly and without warning, a small group of these youngsters attacked the rig with fire bombs, setting light to the rig, pumps and equipment, and the surrounding forest.

No one was hurt, however significant damage was done to the drill rig and equipment.

Background

In the latter part of 2021 and the first months of this year, a small group of individuals from the area have been aggressively spreading mis-information about our activities and the effects they say mining can have in the region. The main communities covering the Holly project area have expressed their support of the project and Volcanic has access agreements with community development councils and private land owners. Despite significant effort, the anti-mining group has been unable to gain wide community support or legally halt the project. During the last 6 months approximately 70% of local residents (approximately 1000 people) have attended Company informative tours of the project site and core shed, keeping people educated about mining and informed of Volcanic's activities which employ many people, gaining general support for the project. Unfortunately a small group has resorted to violent means to further their cause.

The Radius / Volcanic team has also been making good progress working with Central and Local governments and has set a date in March when the Presidential Commission for Peace and Human Rights will hold a number of technical sessions where all the parties can present the facts. The dialogue will be attended by Chiquimula's Governor and Mayors, and will be under the direction of the Commission. Representatives of the Ministry of Energy and Mines, Ministry of the Environment, Ministry of Health, as well as the local authorities of the villages in the area of influence are expected to attend and address concerns of the small minority.

This unfortunate incident certainly has implications in the near term for future drilling of the Holly property. We are however looking forward to the upcoming informational sessions and hope they will result in greater support for exploration work in the area by the Radius / Volcanic joint venture.



Radius Gold Inc.

Radius has a portfolio of projects located in Mexico, United States and Guatemala which it continues to advance, utilizing partnerships where appropriate in order to retain the Company's strong treasury. At the same time, management is seeking out additional investment and project acquisition opportunities across the globe. Radius is a member of the Gold Group of companies, led by Simon Ridgway.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Bruce Smith

President and CEO

