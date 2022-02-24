VANCOUVER, Feb. 24, 2022 - NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF) ("NEO" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be hosting an investor webinar briefing on Tuesday March 8th, 2022 at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET/10 am KST (English) and Wednesday March 9th, 2022 at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET/10 am KST (Korean). NEO will also be participating in South Korea's leading annual battery exhibition - InterBattery 2022.



Webinar Registration Link

English: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__sYVBs_DSWuvwkIPVDcy4Q Korean: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sDV7FNxRQaWBFUa8PLjJkw

Both English and Korean versions of the webinar will discuss the same agenda regarding NEO Battery Materials' corporate updates. The status and progress for the commercialization of NBMSiDE, the Company's proprietary silicon anode materials, in South Korea will be the main topic of discussion, and secondary topics related to research and development, third-party evaluations, and collaborations will be covered.

As there will be no live questions and answer session during the webinars, please forward questions to info@neobatterymaterials.com before Sunday March 6th, 2022, and the following questions will be answered in the webinar.

InterBattery 2022

InterBattery is South Korea's leading flagship battery trade show that attracts over 900 exhibitors with 1,500 booths on a yearly basis. The exhibition showcases numerous innovation technologies and products related to the battery industry, comprising of categories such as Rechargeable Battery, Materials/Components, Manufacturing Equipment, and EV Batteries and its Applications.

InterBattery 2022 will run for a 3-day period from March 17 to March 19, and NEO Battery Materials will be operating a booth for the term of the exhibition featuring its high-performance silicon anode materials to exhibiting companies and buyers. Top global lithium-ion battery manufacturers and automotive manufacturers that include Stellantis, Hyundai, Kia, CATL, LG Energy Solutions, Samsung SDI, and SK ON will also be participating in the trade show this year.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. is a Vancouver-based company focused on lithium-ion battery materials. NEO has a focus on producing silicon anode materials through its proprietary single-step nanocoating process, which provides improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using graphite in their anode materials. The Company intends to become a silicon anode active materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Spencer Huh

President and CEO

604-697-2408

shuh@neobatterymaterials.com

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

