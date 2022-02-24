Rover Metals Announces Acquisition of Tobin Gold Project, Winnemucca, NV, USA

VANCOUVER, Feb. 24, 2022 - Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4XO) ("Rover" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its acquisition of the Tobin Gold Project situated in the Mt. Tobin range, in northern Nevada. The Tobin Project is located 77 km by road south of the city of Winnemucca, NV, and is in the heart of a rich gold jurisdiction that has seen major consolidation in the past 24 months.

Tobin Gold Project

Rover has acquired a 100% interest in the Tobin Gold Project ("Tobin") which is comprised of 68 claims within BLM land, for a total of 1,405 acres (or 569 hectares). Tobin is a Carlin-style gold system set in Mesozoic rocks. The project is located about 40 km from the operating Phoenix Gold Mine, which is owned by Nevada Gold Mines, a joint venture between Newmont and Barrick. Tobin is also located about 60 km from i-80 Gold's Lone Tree Gold Mine, 50 kms from SSR's Marigold Mine and is in close proximity to other proven gold deposits owned by i-80 Gold, SSR Mining, and Kinross. See property map below for more details.

The property sits in the historical Mt. Tobin mercury district within an area of widespread silicification and banded chalcedony veins over an area of several square kilometers. Both structural and stratabound jasperoids are present in the adjoining Triassic and Paleozoic carbonate and fine-grained clastic sediments along the range-front structure as well as higher in the range. The prospect area was identified during a BLEG stream sediment sampling program. Follow up rock chip sampling along and above the range front confirmed that there are multiple structures carrying mineralization. Gold values run as high as 2.3 g/t Au, with many samples having gold content between 200 ppb Au and 1000 ppb Au. Pathfinder elements run as high as 200 ppm Sb, 1100 ppm As and 29 ppm Hg. Mineralization at the Tobin Project appears to be localized along two subparallel trends. The first is the range-front fault, and the second is structural zone located several tens of meters above the valley that trends somewhat obliquely to the range-front. To date, the better mineralized rocks were largely collected from this second structure located higher on the mountain front.

Proximity Map - Tobin Gold Project

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states, "The Tobin Gold Project is our first reverse circulation ("RC") drilling project in our first low-cost exploration jurisdiction. Our portfolio of gold projects is now complete. We now have the perfect summer/fall project in Tobin, to offset our northern Canadian gold projects, which are typically best explored in the winter months."



About Rover Metals

Rover is a precious metals exploration company specialized in North American precious metal resources, that is currently advancing the gold potential of its existing projects in the Northwest Territories of Canada (60th parallel). The Company completed Phase 2 Exploration at its 100% owned Cabin Gold Project ("Cabin") in 2021. The Company's secondary asset, the Up Town Gold Project (for which it retains a 25% ownership interest), also saw the completion of Phase 2 Exploration Drilling in Q4-2021, and the results are expected in Q1-2022. The Company anticipates commencing its Phase 3 Exploration Program at Cabin in March of this year.

