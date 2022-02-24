Sigma Lithium Selected By Bank Of America Research Team As One Of Top 50 Stocks With Exposure To 10 Scarcity Themes Across All Sectors Globally

VANCOUVER, Feb. 24, 2022 -

HIGHLIGHTS

- Bank of America Research identified 50 companies, amongst all stocks in its coverage universe, which are enablers across scarcity themes in a wide range of sectors that will require transformative solutions including technology, circular economy, and natural capital.

- The report themed "The World Is Not Enough - Scarcity Primer" is accompanied by a recommendation of "50 Stocks For 10 Scarcity Themes".

- The report identifies the acceleration of technology and sustainability trends as key drivers of increased demand for lithium, identifying the short- and long-term supply risks of the metal from EV battery demand.

- Sigma Lithium Co-CEO Ana Cabral-Gardner will present at two upcoming conferences starting on the week of February 28, 2022 in the United States: Bank of America Global Agriculture & Materials Conference and BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference. She will be available for "in-person" investor meetings.

Sigma Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ: SGML) (TSXV: SGML) ("Sigma Lithium" or the "Company"), dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with environmentally sustainable and high-purity lithium, was recognized as a top 50 stock in Bank of America Securities Global Research: 50 Stocks for 10 Scarcity Themes.

The report highlights Sigma as one of only a few projects expected to supply additional lithium to the global markets in the near term, therefore 100% exposed to the thematic of the report. Sigma Lithium owns and operates the Grota do Cirilo Project in Brazil and is currently in construction of its "Greentech" commercial production plant. For over 3 years, the Company has been producing lithium concentrate on a demonstration pilot scale at the site. Additionally, it can produce a lithium product with a low environmental footprint as it utilizes hydroelectric power, dry-stacks its tailings, recycles the vast majority of its water, and operates without hazardous chemicals in a flotation circuitry.

Ana Cabral-Gardner, co-CEO of Sigma says: "As a lithium material pure-play, producing battery grade green and sustainable lithium, Sigma Lithium is fully driven by the lithium market and EV growth. As EV demand and battery production expand, the market value of lithium, which was just $27bn in 2020, is set to increase multiple times. However, supply & demand dislocation risk is already impacting lithium prices. Keeping both raw material mining and battery manufacturing capacity in lockstep with demand is challenging given the long lead times to bring new mining capacity online, often taking over 10 years".

Sigma Speaks at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Cabral-Gardner will present at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on the lithium market and growing global demand.

Cabral-Gardner will also present at the BMO 31st Global Metals & Mining Conference on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 at 2:45 pm ET on the growing demand for lithium and how projects such as Sigma can play a key role in the energy transition and the future of clean mobility. The live presentation will be available at https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/2022-gmm-sigma-lithium.

Ana Cabral-Gardner will be available "in-person" for one-on-one meetings throughout the BMO conference from Monday, February 28th and at the Bank of America conference from Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors should contact their Bank of America Securities or BMO representatives.

ABOUT SIGMA LITHIUM

Headquartered in Canada, Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML, TSXV: SGML) is dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicle batteries with environmentally sustainable and high-purity lithium, developing with an ESG-centric strategy, a leading integrated Lithium company in the Americas. Sigma is in construction of its commercial production plant, located in its wholly owned Grota do Cirilo Project in Brazil, where it owns significant acreage of lithium bearing ore minerals. It is has developed the largest hard rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

The Company has processed these spodumene into Battery Grade Green and Sustainable Lithium for three years having achieved certification status with the largest battery makers in the world. Sigma has unique and differentiated environmental and social sustainability practices: The Project will be powered by clean & renewable energy.

The Processing Plant will use state-of-the art water recirculation circuits combined with dry stacking tailings management, to reuse 100% of the water and not to create tailing dams Sigma has sponsored a private agency to promote additional investments in the region and has been fostering initiatives to both create sustainable economic development while lifting the community from poverty.

With a goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2024, the Company has adhered consistently to the highest standards of environmental, social and governance practices, established as part of its core purpose at inception in 2012. For more information about Sigma Lithium, visit www.sigmalithiumresources.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

