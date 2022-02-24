Osisko Windfall Drilling Continues to Intercept High Grade

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 - Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Qu?bec.



Significant new analytical results presented below include 128 intercepts in 54 drill holes (6 from surface, 48 from underground) and 20 wedges. The infill intercepts are located inside defined January 2022 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") blocks (see Osisko news release dated January 10, 2022). The expansion intercepts are located outside the January 2022 MRE blocks and either expand resource wireframes or are in a defined zone or corridor but do not yet correlate to a specific wireframe.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: "Today's drill results reinforce Windfall's strong upside. We continue to be successful with our expansion drilling as illustrated by four new intercepts which expand Triple Lynx wireframe 3172 100 meters to the east as well as our headline hole from the Lynx hanging wall area. Infill drilling is continuing to intercept grade and width where anticipated, with the purpose of converting inferred blocks to the measured and indicated categories in support of the feasibility study to be completed later this year."

Selected high-grade intercepts include: 449 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in WST-21-0935; 56.5 g/t Au over 6.9 metres in OSK-W-21-1949-W13; 52.7 g/t Au over 6.5 metres in OSK-W-21-1963-W10; 124 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in OSK-W-21-2601 and 21.8 g/t Au over 8.9 metres in OSK-W-21-2540-W7. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Infill Drilling

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to

100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-21-1871-W1 498.4 500.4 2.0 13.1 CA2_2225



Caribou



including 499.0 499.4 0.4 65.3 OSK-W-21-1949-W10 1073.0 1075.6 2.6 42.0 35.2 LX4_3430



Lynx 4



including 1073.8 1074.7 0.9 120 100 OSK-W-21-1949-W13 1081.5 1088.4 6.9 56.5 37.7 LX4_3404



Lynx 4



including 1081.5 1082.2 0.7 284 100 OSK-W-21-1949-W15 1095.5 1100.6 5.1 25.3 14.0 LX4_3404



Lynx 4



including 1096.5 1097.0 0.5 216 100 OSK-W-21-1949-W16 650.0 656.0 6.0 4.20 LXM_3353



Lynx



including 653.7 654.0 0.3 16.2 737.6 742.3 4.7 24.1 LXM_3345



Lynx



including 738.1 739.0 0.9 71.3 OSK-W-21-1963-W10 1317.7 1324.2 6.5 52.7 40.1 LX4_3449



Lynx 4



including 1320.1 1321.1 1.0 182 100 OSK-W-21-2512-W3 667.4 669.4 2.0 8.09 UDD_4128



Underdog



including 668.3 668.6 0.3 17.5 748.0 750.0 2.0 4.74 UDD_4104



Underdog



including 748.0 748.4 0.4 22.0 774.0 776.1 2.1 9.36 UDD_4106



Underdog



including 775.7 776.1 0.4 47.0 OSK-W-21-2531-W3 815.0 817.0 2.0 25.4 UDD_4135 Underdog 820.3 826.0 5.7 9.27 UDD_4121



Underdog



including 820.3 820.8 0.5 51.4 OSK-W-21-2544-W1 769.6 776.3 6.7 14.7 TLX_3171







Triple Lynx







including 771.7 772.0 0.3 55.0 and 772.0 772.5 0.5 69.4 OSK-W-21-2544-W3 767.3 770.4 3.1 16.7 TLX_3171



Triple Lynx



including 768.0 768.7 0.7 52.2 OSK-W-21-2578 585.8 588.0 2.2 7.90 UDD_4128



Underdog



including 587.0 587.3 0.3 33.5 OSK-W-21-2640-W1 649.2 652.0 2.8 4.85 CA2_2262 Caribou OSK-W-21-2646 1046.4 1054.3 7.9 5.66 TLX_3158



Triple Lynx



including 1047.1 1048.0 0.9 13.8 WST-21-0708 617.2 619.5 2.3 8.56 LX4_3448



Lynx 4



including 619.2 619.5 0.3 63.6 WST-21-0878 184.4 186.5 2.1 15.7 TLX_3161



Triple Lynx



including 186.2 186.5 0.3 62.6 190.0 192.1 2.1 20.8 TLX_3161



Triple Lynx



including 191.6 192.1 0.5 87.3 WST-21-0879 367.0 369.1 2.1 7.16 TLX_3167 Triple Lynx WST-21-0881A 297.6 301.7 4.1 12.3 11.5 LSW_3556



Lynx SW



including 299.0 299.3 0.3 111 100 WST-21-0883 283.7 286.0 2.3 6.96 LSW_3500



Lynx SW



including 284.8 285.2 0.4 37.8 WST-21-0894B 305.2 307.4 2.2 42.0 24.7 LSW_3501



Lynx SW



including 306.1 306.5 0.4 195 100 WST-21-0896 521.7 523.9 2.2 6.87 LX4_3450



Lynx 4



including 522.7 523.0 0.3 49.2 WST-21-0897A 345.6 351.1 5.5 6.72 TLX_3131



Triple Lynx



including 350.3 351.1 0.8 22.5 522.0 524.4 2.4 4.06 LX4_3403



Lynx 4



including 522.0 522.4 0.4 20.7 545.0 547.0 2.0 16.9 LX4_3104 Lynx 4 660.0 662.0 2.0 49.1 26.6 LX4_3448



Lynx 4



including 660.8 661.1 0.3 250 100 WST-21-0905C 323.0 325.0 2.0 27.9 TLX_3166 Triple Lynx 464.7 466.8 2.1 7.18 LX4_3450



Lynx 4



including 464.7 465.1 0.4 21.9 WST-21-0908C 529.5 531.7 2.2 30.3 19.0 LX4_3404



Lynx 4



including 530.0 530.4 0.4 163 100 554.3 557.6 3.3 21.5 18.5 LX4_3430



Lynx 4



including 554.3 554.8 0.5 120 100 WST-21-0911 546.7 549.0 2.3 10.3 LX4_3430



Lynx 4



including 547.6 547.9 0.3 71.1 WST-21-0912 497.0 499.0 2.0 6.09 LX4_3450



Lynx 4



including 497.4 498.0 0.6 19.8 WST-21-0914 313.9 315.9 2.0 4.68 LSW_3556 Lynx SW WST-21-0919 366.3 368.6 2.3 8.97 TLX_3167



Triple Lynx



including 368.0 368.6 0.6 33.6 425.6 427.8 2.2 8.84 TLX_3165



Triple Lynx



including 426.0 426.8 0.8 23.7 WST-21-0924A 44.9 47.0 2.1 16.7 LXM_3303



Lynx



including 45.4 45.9 0.5 67.1 64.0 66.1 2.1 42.8 24.6 LXM_3336



Lynx



including 64.0 64.5 0.5 177 100 WST-21-0927 512.0 514.0 2.0 10.6 LX4_3450



Lynx 4



including 512.6 513.1 0.5 35.0 720.7 725.0 4.3 20.7 LX4_3412



Lynx 4



including 723.0 724.0 1.0 50.9 WST-21-0928 264.4 266.8 2.4 9.03 TLX_3161 Triple Lynx WST-21-0931 313.3 315.3 2.0 27.4 TLX_3131 Triple Lynx 527.0 529.0 2.0 13.3 LX4_3450



Lynx 4



including 527.7 528.0 0.3 67.6 WST-21-0932 204.8 207.8 3.0 49.9 36.8 LHW_3207



Lynx HW



including 207.1 207.8 0.7 156 100 WST-21-0933A 712.4 716.4 4.0 10.0 LX4_3412 Lynx 4 WST-21-0935 160.7 164.6 3.9 11.4 LXM_3388



Lynx



including 160.7 161.5 0.8 47.6 WST-21-0936A 338.3 340.5 2.2 4.80 TLX_3133



Triple Lynx



including 339.6 340.5 0.9 11.3 436.5 439.5 3.0 3.96 TLX_3165 Triple Lynx WST-21-0937 96.0 98.2 2.2 5.40 LXM_3371



Lynx



including 97.1 97.5 0.4 29.0 WST-21-0943 302.8 305.0 2.2 7.80 TLX_3153



Triple Lynx



including 303.7 304.2 0.5 18.2 WST-21-0946 326.0 330.1 4.1 20.4 TLX_3131



Triple Lynx



including 329.6 330.1 0.5 75.2 WST-21-0948 454.9 457.0 2.1 5.64 LX4_3416 Lynx 4 WST-21-0957B 260.2 263.0 2.8 6.71 LHW_3203







Lynx HW







including 261.0 261.3 0.3 19.6 and 261.7 262.0 0.3 14.4 276.0 281.0 5.0 4.51 LHW_3215



Lynx HW



including 280.0 281.0 1.0 11.1 WST-21-0958A 518.6 520.6 2.0 20.1 LX4_3450



Lynx 4



including 518.6 519.3 0.7 57.3 WST-21-0960 535.0 537.0 2.0 3.85 LX4_3404



Lynx 4



including 536.2 537.0 0.8 8.84 563.7 565.8 2.1 11.6 LX4_3430



Lynx 4



including 564.6 565.2 0.6 40.1 570.4 572.4 2.0 11.7 LX4_3430



Lynx 4



including 571.0 571.6 0.6 37.3 WST-21-0962 80.8 83.0 2.2 6.54 LXM_3307



Lynx



including 81.5 81.8 0.3 47.4 466.0 468.0 2.0 10.7 LX4_3450



Lynx 4



including 466.6 466.9 0.3 59.3 WST-21-0963 168.5 170.6 2.1 83.7 47.4 LXM_3388



Lynx



including 169.4 170.0 0.6 227 100 468.1 470.1 2.0 10.7 LX4_3430



Lynx 4



including 469.0 469.5 0.5 25.5 WST-21-0964 336.0 338.0 2.0 9.93 TLX_3131 Triple Lynx WST-21-0965A 315.0 317.0 2.0 6.74 TLX_3131 Triple Lynx WST-21-0968 194.2 196.2 2.0 4.64 TLX_3161 Triple Lynx 217.0 219.0 2.0 4.21 TLX_3169 Triple Lynx WST-21-0970 173.3 175.3 2.0 19.0 LXM_3388



Lynx



including 173.3 173.7 0.4 94.2 261.4 263.4 2.0 11.8 LHW_3224



Lynx HW



including 261.4 261.9 0.5 39.2 WST-21-0971 58.5 61.0 2.5 5.56 LXM_3339 Lynx 338.2 341.3 3.1 4.19 TLX_3166 Triple Lynx WST-21-0979 201.0 203.0 2.0 15.6 15.3 TLX_3184



Triple Lynx



including 202.7 203.0 0.3 103 100 231.4 235.6 4.2 5.40 TLX_3161



Triple Lynx



including 231.4 231.7 0.3 48.5 WST-21-0980 180.5 182.6 2.1 10.1 TLX_3161



Triple Lynx



including 180.5 180.9 0.4 52.6 329.0 331.0 2.0 4.37 TLX_3131



Triple Lynx



including 329.8 330.2 0.4 15.9 WST-21-0981 167.0 169.0 2.0 4.51 TLX_3161 Triple Lynx WST-21-0983 205.0 207.2 2.2 4.21 TLX_3154



Triple Lynx



including 206.8 207.2 0.4 19.3 249.0 251.0 2.0 3.63 TLX_3161 Triple Lynx WST-21-0987 46.3 48.8 2.5 6.65 TLX_3161 Triple Lynx WST-21-0993 153.2 155.7 2.5 3.63 TLX_3184



Triple Lynx



including 155.4 155.7 0.3 8.11 177.5 180.7 3.2 4.62 TLX_3161







Triple Lynx







including 177.5 177.9 0.4 15.1 and 180.0 180.7 0.7 11.5 215.0 217.0 2.0 4.71 TLX_3175



Triple Lynx



including 216.5 217.0 0.5 11.3

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 - 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. CA2 = Caribou, LX4 = Lynx 4, LHW = Lynx Hanging Wall, LXM = Lynx Main, LSW = Lynx Southwest, TLX = Triple Lynx, and UDD = Underdog.

Expansion Drilling

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to

100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-21-1871-W1 864.0 866.0 2.0 16.2 UDD



Underdog



including 864.4 865.0 0.6 53.4 OSK-W-21-1871-W3 849.0 851.5 2.5 5.51 UDD



Underdog



including 851.0 851.5 0.5 20.5 OSK-W-21-2512-W2 539.9 543.0 3.1 3.66 CAE Caribou OSK-W-21-2540-W7 963.7 972.6 8.9 21.8 19.4 TLX_3158



Triple Lynx



including 966.1 966.6 0.5 142 100 1111.0 1113.0 2.0 8.46 TLX Triple Lynx 1125.0 1127.4 2.4 3.55 TLX Triple Lynx OSK-W-21-2540-W9 923.0 925.2 2.2 10.9 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 923.8 924.3 0.5 45.4 965.5 967.8 2.3 24.8 21.8 TLX_3158



Triple Lynx



including 967.5 967.8 0.3 123 100 OSK-W-21-2540-W10 990.3 992.7 2.4 17.6 TLX_3158 Triple Lynx 1132.0 1134.0 2.0 5.57 TLX_3172 Triple Lynx 1144.0 1146.0 2.0 7.90 TLX_3172 Triple Lynx OSK-W-21-2540-W11 992.7 995.0 2.3 23.9 TLX_3158



Triple Lynx



including 993.1 994.1 1.0 53.3 OSK-W-21-2587-W2 527.5 529.6 2.1 3.59 LXM



Lynx



including 527.5 527.9 0.4 13.6 OSK-W-21-2601 992.7 995.3 2.6 124 38.5 TLX_3158



Triple Lynx



including 994.2 994.9 0.7 418 100 OSK-W-21-2601-W2 883.9 886.0 2.1 10.5 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 883.9 884.5 0.6 36.6 978.3 981.1 2.8 32.6 TLX_3158 Triple Lynx OSK-W-21-2601-W3 944.0 946.0 2.0 13.0 TLX_3158 Triple Lynx OSK-W-21-2635 297.0 299.0 2.0 13.9 CAE



Caribou



including 297.0 298.0 1.0 27.7 OSK-W-21-2636 712.0 714.3 2.3 3.52 UDD



Underdog



including 714.0 714.3 0.3 12.4 OSK-W-21-2637 569.0 571.0 2.0 31.3 CAE



Caribou



including 570.2 571.0 0.8 77.8 WST-21-0708 239.0 241.3 2.3 11.0 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 240.0 240.7 0.7 35.8 WST-21-0754 150.6 153.8 3.2 6.83 LXM



Lynx



including 152.5 152.9 0.4 21.4 WST-21-0913 150.9 153.0 2.1 15.9 LXM



Lynx



including 150.9 151.7 0.8 41.6 WST-21-0914 384.5 387.0 2.5 6.59 LSW



Lynx SW



including 385.2 385.8 0.6 26.8 WST-21-0927 398.0 400.0 2.0 4.78 TLX Triple Lynx WST-21-0929B 193.6 196.0 2.4 30.3 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 194.7 195.2 0.5 69.5 WST-21-0931 456.1 459.1 3.0 9.87 TLX Triple Lynx WST-21-0935 265.7 268.0 2.3 449 17.5 LHW



Lynx HW



including 266.6 267.0 0.4 2580 100 WST-21-0936A 398.0 400.1 2.1 3.99 TLX Triple Lynx WST-21-0943 153.8 156.0 2.2 4.87 LXM



Lynx



including 154.1 154.7 0.6 16.6 WST-21-0944 258.0 260.2 2.2 4.05 LHW Lynx HW WST-21-0960 402.2 404.5 2.3 5.59 LX4



Lynx 4



including 402.2 402.6 0.4 21.5 WST-21-0962 187.0 189.0 2.0 14.5 LXM



Lynx



including 188.0 188.4 0.4 52.1 402.0 404.0 2.0 18.9 TLX Triple Lynx 419.0 421.2 2.2 8.19 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 419.9 420.4 0.5 35.1 639.0 641.3 2.3 6.98 LX4 Lynx 4 WST-21-0964 312.3 314.7 2.4 7.87 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 313.7 314.2 0.5 33.9 WST-21-0966 371.0 373.1 2.1 3.45 LHW_3233



Lynx HW



including 372.5 372.8 0.3 21.4 WST-21-0969 331.0 333.0 2.0 4.65 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 331.0 332.0 1.0 9.21 480.0 482.1 2.1 4.36 LX4 Lynx 4 536.8 539.0 2.2 11.5 LX4



Lynx 4



including 536.8 537.8 1.0 25.0 WST-21-0971 467.0 469.0 2.0 7.40 LX4



Lynx 4



including 467.0 467.9 0.9 16.3 479.0 482.0 3.0 4.82 LX4 Lynx 4 WST-21-0981 192.4 195.3 2.9 7.36 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 192.4 193.0 0.6 24.2 WST-21-0993 160.0 162.1 2.1 12.7 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 161.1 162.1 1.0 26.1

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 - 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. CAE = Caribou, LHW = Lynx Hanging Wall, LSW = Lynx Southwest, LXM = Lynx Main, LX4 = Lynx 4, TLX = Triple Lynx, and UDD = Underdog.

Drill hole location

Hole No. Azimuth

(?) Dip

(?) Length

(m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section OSK-W-21-1871-W1 331 -56 1119 452496 5434397 402 2475 OSK-W-21-1871-W3 331 -56 906 452496 5434397 402 2475 OSK-W-21-1949-W10 105 -57 1317 453440 5435479 401 3825 OSK-W-21-1949-W13 105 -57 1212 453440 5435479 401 3825 OSK-W-21-1949-W15 105 -57 1305 453440 5435479 401 3825 OSK-W-21-1949-W16 105 -57 1014 453440 5435479 401 3825 OSK-W-21-1963-W10 123 -58 1451 453761 5435816 401 4275 OSK-W-21-2512-W2 331 -54 834 452448 5434465 400 2475 OSK-W-21-2512-W3 331 -54 819 452448 5434465 400 2475 OSK-W-21-2531-W3 344 -62 1329 452566 5434415 403 2550 OSK-W-21-2540-W7 117 -60 1152 453465 5435640 410 3925 OSK-W-21-2540-W9 117 -60 1349 453465 5435640 410 3925 OSK-W-21-2540-W10 117 -60 1181 453465 5435640 410 3925 OSK-W-21-2540-W11 117 -60 1028 453465 5435640 410 3925 OSK-W-21-2544-W1 128 -50 1140 452960 5435539 419 3425 OSK-W-21-2544-W3 128 -50 810 452960 5435539 419 3425 OSK-W-21-2578 350 -53 942 452178 5434397 399 2200 OSK-W-21-2587-W2 127 -59 1167 453350 5435673 418 3850 OSK-W-21-2601 125 -61 1500 453425 5435657 413 3900 OSK-W-21-2601-W2 125 -61 1500 453425 5435657 413 3900 OSK-W-21-2601-W3 125 -61 1305 453425 5435657 413 3900 OSK-W-21-2635 327 -56 708 452684 5434475 402 2675 OSK-W-21-2636 337 -52 801 452499 5434619 403 2575 OSK-W-21-2637 140 -59 747 452768 5435312 406 3150 OSK-W-21-2640-W1 336 -58 737 452683 5434351 402 2625 OSK-W-21-2646 109 -58 1272 453326 5435648 413 3800 WST-21-0708 134 -40 670 453374 5435296 -26 3675 WST-21-0754 151 -44 220 453356 5435272 16 3650 WST-21-0878 128 -40 711 453375 5435297 -26 3675 WST-21-0879 139 -44 724 453258 5435209 96 3525 WST-21-0881A 147 -57 457 453105 5435065 231 3325 WST-21-0883 126 -59 393 453105 5435065 231 3325 WST-21-0894B 132 -52 417 452955 5435004 253 3175 WST-21-0896 140 -47 741 453258 5435209 96 3525 WST-21-0897A 127 -42 699 453375 5435297 -26 3675 WST-21-0905C 141 -52 511 453221 5435121 135 3450 WST-21-0908C 122 -44 664 453506 5435326 -90 3800 WST-21-0911 121 -44 635 453507 5435332 -48 3800 WST-21-0912 141 -41 640 453258 5435209 96 3525 WST-21-0913 138 -49 594 453322 5435236 54 3600 WST-21-0914 148 -59 502 453105 5435066 231 3325 WST-21-0919 141 -46 597 453257 5435209 96 3525 WST-21-0924A 151 -29 138 453314 5435164 124 3550 WST-21-0927 146 -48 751 453321 5435235 54 3600 WST-21-0928 154 -70 391 453507 5435327 -7 3800 WST-21-0929B 115 -46 771 453506 5435327 -90 3800 WST-21-0931 144 -50 603 453321 5435235 54 3600 WST-21-0932 136 -26 360 453461 5435326 32 3775 WST-21-0933A 131 -52 733 453222 5435121 135 3450 WST-21-0935 132 -10 283 453462 5435326 33 3775 WST-21-0936A 137 -48 570 453257 5435209 96 3525 WST-21-0937 147 -25 127 453314 5435164 124 3550 WST-21-0943 151 -55 388 453507 5435327 -7 3800 WST-21-0944 116 -8 325 453462 5435326 33 3775 WST-21-0946 168 -51 403 453507 5435327 -7 3800 WST-21-0948 136 -31 583 453374 5435296 -26 3675 WST-21-0957B 120 -9 306 453462 5435326 33 3775 WST-21-0958A 141 -49 579 453321 5435235 54 3600 WST-21-0960 116 -42 600 453506 5435327 -90 3800 WST-21-0962 132 -49 685 453222 5435122 135 3450 WST-21-0963 121 -36 543 453507 5435333 -47 3800 WST-21-0964 127 -38 684 453374 5435297 -26 3675 WST-21-0965A 141 -49 344 453507 5435327 -7 3800 WST-21-0966 145 -28 390 453461 5435326 32 3775 WST-21-0968 183 -48 243 453358 5435296 -148 3675 WST-21-0969 133 -52 639 453321 5435235 54 3600 WST-21-0970 117 -34 519 453507 5435333 -47 3800 WST-21-0971 139 -62 615 453222 5435121 135 3450 WST-21-0979 178 -55 255 453358 5435296 -149 3675 WST-21-0980 131 -38 681 453374 5435297 -26 3675 WST-21-0981 174 -51 258 453358 5435296 -149 3675 WST-21-0983 176 -59 279 453358 5435297 -149 3675 WST-21-0987 154 -4 73 453440 5435223 -157 3700 WST-21-0993 191 -28 231 453357 5435296 -148 3675

Caribou Zone

Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing pyrite stockworks as well as semi-massive pyrite replacement zones associated with phyllic alteration (sericite-pyrite ? silica) with sulphides, pyrite dominated with minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite ranging from trace to up to 20%, and local visible gold. Mineralization is hosted in rhyolites or mafic-intermediate volcanics frequently at or near faults or the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Lynx Zone

Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ? silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ? tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Underdog

Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite (? tourmaline) veins and as disseminated, stringer, semi-massive to massive pyrite with minor sphalerite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite associated with strong sericite and silica alteration. Mineralization is hosted along the intrusive contacts of a three-phase composite felsic porphyritic unit which cross-cuts felsic and mafic volcanic sequences.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Director of Exploration for Osisko's Windfall gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.5 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Qu?bec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit

The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Qu?bec, Canada. The Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 17, 2021 is supported by the technical report entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Windfall Project" dated April 26, 2021 (that includes Windfall Mineral Resource Estimate with an effective date of November 30, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 521,000 tonnes at 11.3 g/t Au (189,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 5,502,000 tonnes at 9.4 g/t Au (1,668,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 16,401,000 tonnes at 8.0 g/t Au (4,244,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 17, 2021 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by BBA Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Qu?bec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Qu?villon area (over 2,500 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the amount and type of drilling to be completed and the timing to complete such drilling; the focus of the remaining infill drilling; the trend of grade increase; the Lynx zone remaining open to expansion down plunge; upgrading a inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including (infill) drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

John Burzynski

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone (416) 363-8653